Recap: The ‘Big Brother’ house is in turmoil after Jordan loses her cool

Okay, let me try to grasp this — Kalia and Porsche are now the power couple in the Big Brother house? The two floaters who’ve been napping week in, week out? My head is spinning. While I try to grasp this, we might as well find out what’s going on in the house. Actually, before we can do that, we’re going to be treated to a rewind so we can see the entire process of how Jeff ultimately got the boot — and had his good pal Shelly turn on him. I’m not sure if I can stand to see it, as I was rooting for Jeff to go at least a little further in the game, but let’s just get it over with.
Shelly tells Rachel that Jeff threw the cornhole competition, which prompts Rachel to ask Jeff if he, indeed, threw the cornhole competition. Doesn’t everyone in the house know at this point that Rachel is like a pasta strainer when it comes to gossip? Jeff lies and tells Rachel he didn’t throw the competition, as he doesn’t want to deal with the girl losing her mind completely, but the bug has been planted — Jeff realizes he can no longer trust Shelly.
What follows could almost be a master class in how to bully people into feeling sorry for you and/or thinking they’re crazy, as Shelly does her best to convince Jeff Rachel’s lying/he’s acting like a five-year-old/he’s repaying her loyalty with abuse/you name it. Of course, I say almost a master class, because Jeff isn’t buying Shelly’s nonsense. Jeff calls Shelly on allllll her lies. He notes that she’s tried to make final three deals with pretty much everyone in the house. Shelly spins and threatens and insults with the frantic intensity of a fallen despot trying to talk herself out of death by firing squad. While Jeff is pretty calm (albeit loud) in making his case that Shelly’s a lying scumbag, Shelly cries, shrieks and generally acts like the victim. Her family must be so proud of her.
Thankfully, we quickly cut to Jeff’s eviction. Kalia is so happy to evict Jeff! And do it by her own hand! Oh, go take a nap, Kalia.
Following Jeff’s eviction, Jordan is bereft. Rachel is bereft. And Shelly is bereft! Porsche and Kalia try to reassure Shelly that she’s done the right thing. But Shelly feels she’s lost not one friend, but two! Even though she voted one of those friends out of the house! Not that she has regrets, of course. She’s doing this for her FAMILY. Just so everyone’s clear, it’s fine to be a lying, backstabbing jerk, just as long as you’re doing it for your FAMILY. Got that? Good!
Jordan feels stupid for having trusted Shelly and, yes, whines about it a little to Rachel and Adam. Shelly not only listens at the door, she slams into the room and begins yelling at Jordan. Yes, she yells at Jordan, as I guess Jordan is at fault for Shelly having the moral compass of a convicted serial killer.
Jordan, who for some crazy reason does not enjoy being yelled at tries to get away from Shelly, who follows her like a virus through the house. This causes Jordan to eventually lose her cool in a surprisingly big way. Screaming at everyone in the house, she says she can’t understand why everyone’s doing Daniele’s bidding, as “her season was four years ago, and who gives a bleep if her dad’s dead.” You can fill in the bleep yourself. Wow. When Rachel has to tell Jordan she’s not being herself, you know things have gotten crazy.
I have to say, I feel for Jordan. Her only friend in the house is the same person she wanted to smother with a blanket earlier in the season and the person she gave a treasured phone call home to (Shelly) is a backstabbing dirtbag.
HOH competition! Well, this will be interesting. I suspect Rachel and Jordan aren’t going to perform well as they’re both such emotional messes at this point any challenge that requires concentration, balance or focus is just going to be beyond their grasp.
It’s a ball balancing game that involves snakes. How apropos. Adam and Porsche get the lowest scores in the first round and must go head to head. Adam promptly gets knocked out. Does this guy not suck at anything? Rachel is knocked out next. When did Porsche become a player in this game? Porsche knocks out Shelly. It’s down to Jordan and Porsche. And Porsche, unless something unexpected happens, is going to win it, as she’s now had enough practice to become a professional ball balancer. You can feel free to make your own joke here, as I’m not touching this one. And yes, Porsche wins it. Dammit!
Adam decides to switch allegiance to the newbies. It really is curtains for Jordan and Rachel at this point.
But wait! There’s a twist! Porsche opens Pandora’s Box and discovers that, while she gets a chunk of money, it’s at a price — the duo rule is reinstated. The hamsters quickly pair up, with Porsche choosing Kalia, Rachel and Jordan choosing one another, and Shelly and Adam getting stuck with their mutually useless selves.
Rachel and Jordan see a light at the end of what had been a very, very dark tunnel. If one member of the duo wins the POV challenge, that means the duo is taken off the block. It’s only a glimmer of hope for Rachel and Jordan, but at this point, that’s all they’re going to get. Kalia, of course, wants to wring Porsche’s neck, but I will hand it to “Big Brother” — this game has definitely delivered on twists.
Do you think Shelly’s playing fair? Why do you think Adam is so lousy at challenges? And do you think Rachel and Jordan can save themselves from the block?
Dani was absolutely right in her final speech. Everyone in the house is writing J/J the cheque. Why are they letting them get a free pass to the end??
And WTF does Jordan feel so betrayed? Does she honestly think that she deserves to coast to the end unopposed? Yes she was lied to but she should at least understand peoples motives and why she and Jeff needed to be separated. At least acknowledge that.
I’m actually starting to respect Shelly now. We are seeing her smart gameplay. I was talking to a friend about this – how she sent Rachel up by just mentioning that Jeff has thrown the challenge. It almost worked but of course Rachel can’t keep her big fat mouth shut.
I was so happy that Porsche dominated that challenge but then she put everything at risk by opening Pandora’s box. Now the newbies have to make damn sure that neither J or R win POV or they’re screwed. I’m assuming J and R are going up.
I really hope that Adam goes after R and J. All he’s doing is switching sides whenever he has to and there are never any consequences. I would call that big time floating.
Anyway, good recap episode. I’m glad we got to see all the shenanigans that led up to the evictions.
I am so much agreeing with you. I am a big J/J fan until they get in power. Once they do, they are arrogant and bullies. I’m glad Jeff got eliminated and the “newbies” got the power. With the duos back, it may not be possible to evict Rachel or Jordan this week. I’m sad about that.
Jordan is just pissed that Jeff went home and directing her anger at Shelly, which is understandable.
I would respect Shelly if she didn’t cry and play the martyr, talking about how hard this is “for her.” Just say it was the best move for you to make, and be done with it. Stop trying to get sympathy for being on the side with the upper hand.
Adam has flip flopped again. I’m not sure why he somehow feels this was neccessary, he is somehow delusional that he thinks he’s going to be a target. Pretty disappointed with him, thought he had some intelligence.
Again, I’m getting really tired of her getting caught in a lie then flipping out over it and crying, she’s just an angry dictator who doesn’t know how to play the game socially.
Adam just goes wherever the wind is blowing. He doesn’t deserve to make it to finals although he probably will.
Jordan is the biggest floater of all. Hopefully she will calm down and think rationally once it has all sunk in.
Assuming that R and J are the ones being voted out and they don’t win POV, I’m not sure who should go. Keeping Rachel may help the other finalist but Rachel may start winning challenges again. Jordan would be a bad person to take to finals but she wouldn’t be a threat in competitions.
This is exactly why Jordan should not win this game. How can you live in this house for 5 months now between these two seasons and be that bitter that someone lied to you. Especially when it was game related lieing. All Shelly did was be complicit in getting her competition out of the house, nothing more nothing less. Jordan is the one who makes this personal not Shelly.
Plus if as according to Jeff, Shelly has F3 deals with everyone including himself and Jeff/Jordan then that must mean they were planning to backstab Rachel. Which makes J/J just as the basckstabers they are calling Shelly out on being.
I love how Allison Grodner is just blatantly rigging the game for the vet now.
Either way it all comes down to the POV competition.
Rachel/Jordan win, and Shelly goes home, because Rachel/Jordan/Kalia would then vote.
Shelly/Adam/Porsche/Kalia win POV and one of Rachel/Jordan go home.
Yep.
This new ‘twist’ came too late in the game for it to be interesting. Luckily R and J suck at challenges.
That whole twist was totally set up to help Rachel/Jordan stay in the house. It was a last minute thing they added in because Porsche won HOH. If R or J had won, I would bet money on it that Pandora’s Box would never had just showed up out of nowhere. BB has always been a bit rigged, but this season takes the cake.
The whole season has sucked, it was dominated by Dani and Jeff playing good strategic games against each other, but now there is no one who really stands out left in the house.
Can anyone left in the house really make a compelling case that the deserve to win the money?
Of the remaining people I guess I’m rooting for Porsche. I’d even be happy if Shelly won. I was down on her for a while but I’m starting to like her more now.
Liane: I love the way you write, you are seriously funny! Margie
Pretty sure Jordan said “if her dad is Dick” not dead. Big jump there.
That is what I thought I heard as well.
Well, it’s not a jump — that’s what I thought she said. But I hope she said “if her dad is Dick” — definitely better than suggesting he’s dead.
Yeah, she said “Dick.”