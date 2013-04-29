Recap: ‘The Following’ Finale – ‘Final Chapter’

The best part of this episode — “Final Chapter” — is Claire frankly telling Joe that his writing sucks. I mean — YEAH OF COURSE IT DOES! — but considering that the writers of “The Following” are the ones writing Joe’s novel, it’s strangely self-critical to have another character point out that the plot, like, you know, totally reeks. Self-critical, but also hilarious. Joe raving to Claire that the lighthouse is A MOTIF and trying to defend his narrative linking of his character and Ryan’s characters through the love triangle with Claire is quite funny, except when you realize that if even the writers of “The Following” think that their endgame is a silly, tired plot, then that means no one, anywhere finds this gory, horrific cliffhanger compelling in the least.
“Final Chapter” is not a satisfying finale or even a coherent episode. The pacing is entirely off, for one thing, and the plot points themselves don’t feel meaningful or significant. The few elements that do feel somewhat interesting are diminished by the rest of the episode.
For example — going into this finale we’ve all known that “The Following” already has a second season in the works — but it’s been very hard to imagine how the dreadfully boring story of the cult murdering their way around Maryland as the FBI bumbles after Joe Carroll and his band of merry murderers could be drawn out for 12 to 16 more episodes. “Final Chapter” introduces the idea that Emma might be Joe’s successor — Emma and Molly, the woman who stabs Ryan and Claire in the final moments of this episode. I find the idea of the cult being taken over and retooled interesting — mildly interesting, I guess — but it’s not very well-established, and rather than build in the character work necessary to care as to whether or not the cult will continue to be a force next year, “The Following” chooses to end with a needlessly bloody cliffhanger.
That means that “Final Chapter” manages to seriously wound two of its main characters and outright kill two others. I’m not quite convinced that Joe Carroll won’t return from the dead next season — the very bad foreshadowing suggests that at the very least, the major players may think that he’s still alive — but Agent Parker is needlessly killed off in the first half of the episode, for reasons that remain entirely opaque to me. Considering all the senseless murder that happens in this show on a regular basis — including a few in just this episode — it’s surprising that I even care about yet another body. But Parker was one of my favorite characters on “The Following” — one of the few characters that felt tangible or recognizable. She provided a perspective on the killing cult in the show that felt both curious and ethical, in contrast to Ryan’s lumbering, vengeful rage. And then she’s casually tossed into a grave to be buried alive as part of a larger plot to snare Ryan Hardy — a terrible, prolonged death that is drawn out for maximum horror. Parker deserved better, but she’s sacrificed to the bloodthirsty writers of “The Following,” who seem anxious to find another important body to throw on their sacrificial pyre every episode or so. It’s an upsetting way to say goodbye to that character, and Ryan’s response is to torture and then murder one of Joe’s accomplices, which essentially proves everything Joe ever said about Ryan, which is that he’s a bad guy disguised in the good guy’s clothing.
Joe, meanwhile, gets what he richly deserves, which is (hopefully) a slow death in a fire. Maybe Joe always intended to die in that weird shack next to the lighthouse — which is where he takes Claire on the boat, and where Emma lures Ryan after they find Parker’s body — but we can at least hope that he had an uncomfortable death, after murdering hundreds of innocents. Unfortunately, because all of the violence in this show is so anticlimactic, even Joe’s long-awaited death feels meaningless. Not only are we denied a sense of Joe truly atoning for his sins, we’re also denied the satisfaction of the good old-fashioned action-movie villain death. Essentially, Joe dies a madman, and the resolution lacks the sense of triumph it ought to have, even before the grisly cliffhanger. Ryan and Claire finally kiss, but their romance has never had the weight necessary to carry the audience’s catharsis. After Joe dies, the entire show is obviously waiting for the other shoe to drop. It’s as if the writers knew that their romantic pairing lacked verve, so they grafted a cliffhanger onto their triumphant reunion to make the ending feel more dramatic. Hardly a satisfying conclusion to what has been a harrowing series.
Because “Final Chapter” never manages to resolve the most important question of “The Following”: What was the point? Why did Joe Carroll kill all those women? Why did the cult members think that following him was a good idea? Why did the cult adopt Poe as their standard-bearer? What was any of it, except purely shocking? I left “Final Chapter” with a bad taste in my mouth. It’s an episode that takes all of the most questionable and terrible parts of “The Following” and stitches them together into a shoddy patchwork. It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing first season, and I have trouble imagining how a second season could follow up this messy finish.
Odds and Ends:
*** For what it’s worth, I did predict that the final showdown of this season would be Ryan and Joe over a helpless Claire. Do I get a medal? A cookie? Anything?
*** I’ve grown oddly fond of Emma, which probably means I’m losing my mind.
*** Seriously, why does everyone in this show kill people with kitchen knives?
*** The violence in this episode is at times so awful that the show has to film it in dim light. Joe viciously stabs a man to death to make a point to Claire, and Ryan gouges another man’s eye out. This is not a fun episode to watch.
*** Sad to see Agent Weston cut out of the finale plot. I was looking forward to seeing Shawn Ashmore save the day.
*** I admit to being slightly intrigued by the plot device of the manuscript narrating the necessary events of the story. But only slightly, I promise.
*** At one particularly ridiculous reference to Joe’s manuscript, my watching partner and I exchanged incredulous, wall-eyed looks. She offered: “That look, right there, should be the whole review.”
What did you think? Are you going to watch the second season?
Solid review, although I think you are being too easy on this show. This episode, but more so, the entire season has been a horrifying train-wreak. I think college students in an introduction to screenwriting class could come up with a better storyline than this show had. The shame of it is I do find the premise interesting, but nothing comes together, I feel no connection to any of these characters. Despite all of this, I think coming back to watch season 2, just to see what happens would be interesting. Interesting in the sense of seeing how deep they can dig this whole.
In an hour of head-scratching television, the single most “Huh?” moment for me was the utter lack of effort Ryan and Mike made to revive Harper.
Most of the first half of the episode was devoted to them desperately looking for her – including going “Gitmo” on the cult member they captured – and culminated in them furiously digging the dirt away from the grave (nice of the cult guys to have left not just one but two shovels there by the way). They pull her out of the grave, check for a pulse and upon finding none, Hardy commences roughly 38 seconds of mouth-to-mouth and/or CPR. I’ve tried longer and harder to jump start a dead car battery.
Color me “not surprised” that Joe Carroll’s body was not recovered….
My wife and I watched every episode of this show but were digging it much more at the beginning of the season. I’m curious as to where they shall go from here in Season 2.
I stopped watching the show weeks ago, but I’ve still enjoyed reading these reviews.
Me too. The show’s quality didn’t earn such interesting reviews, but it was nice to keep up with it through them.
Haha, Fox. LOL. You did it. You got me.
You spent millions of dollars to successfully troll me for an entire season. Kudos to you. That takes commitment. It was money that I’m assuming was well spent.
I kept thinking to myself, “This show can’t get any worse, right?” And yet, miracle of miracles, it did. It got SO much worse. And the finale? Wow! It was like the show’s writers handed in a steaming pile of dogshit and then whimsically ran their fingers through it, creating the vague suggestion of letters that could be scrambled together into something that only in the broadest sense of the definition could be called a “plot.”
Of course, I should also put quotes around “writers” because I’m quite certain the show didn’t employ any. In fact, I believe the underlying subtext — that’s different from MOTIF, mind you — of The Following wasn’t gruesome violence and needless death for the sake of gruesome violence and needless death (though, that does get you a second season), it was that writing sux. Ryan wrote a book and was an alcoholic. Joe wrote a book and was a serial killer. Joe then wrote a second book that was so awful the woman who had stabbed him — twice — and was being held captive by him taunted him for it. Plus, that book had way too many ellipses, which is what awful writers use when they don’t know how awful they are.
So again, Fox … congratulations. Well played. And I’ll save you the trouble … I’ll gouge out my own eyeballs before the inevitable sequel.
Since Fox rolled out this show, I kept thinking that the network was trying to find their next Jack Bauer in the 9:00 ET Monday timeslot. So I’m thinking that Claire is Ryan’s version of Terri Bauer, and that next season opens with Ryan recovering from his injuries and then seeking revenge on the rest of Joe’s cult (and possibly Joe if he’s still alive).
Is Ryan really that much different than Jack Bauer? Kiefer’s character certainly bent more than a rule or two in his day – did we consider Jack evil?
Sorry, meant to mention that Claire will be dead, just as Terri Bauer was killed in the first season of ’24’.
I hope Claire’s dead. Natalie Zea needs to spend more time on “Justified” and none on this crapfest of a show.
I kick myself in the ass every time I sit through another episode of this poop! Somehow I think it is going to make more sense “NEXT WEEK”….nope! Just more blood, more fumbling “supposedly trained” law enforcement, creepy faces on more wackos that NO ONE seems to ever notice, more spewing of Poe passages in public that NO ONE seems to find the least bit odd…well, until they are being stabbed in the face or set on fire! This list goes on and I am ashamed of my normally intelligent self for for getting duped every week!
Not sure why there is going to be a season 2 but ATTENTION WRITERS: start tying things together, actually finish plot points and for the love of God…make the cops at least a little smarter than the murderous cult freaks!?:)
Ryan tortured the guy BEFORE Parker’s death — not after
And so what if that proved Carroll was right about him?
Is that not interesting?
Something I always hate in television and movies is when a character is supposed to be an author, but his or her manuscript is written in basic screenplay language. Carroll had an obsession with Poe (which is cliched enough to begin with), was a supposedly brilliant college professor, and had been called pretentious and overwrought, yet when we finally get to read part of his book, it is nothing but the most basically constructed sentences that wouldn’t be out of place in “See Spot Run.” And multiple ellipses!
I know Hollywood hates to pay real writers these days, but the screenwriters behind The Following should have done themselves a favor and hired one at least to write the few sentences of Carroll’s book. Instead, their terrible writing was placed front and center and completely exposed for the amateurish tripe that it is.
I watched the first two-thirds of the series enthusiastically. The first time Monday went by and I forgot, I made sure to watch on Friday. The second time I missed it, I decided my brain was telling me something, and I listened. I’d have been glad to hear that Joe had killed Emma, but I’m just not invested in the story anymore.
Write a comment…
I was following the movie quite closely but later the movie disappoints alot. It leaves so many questions hanging. The followers don’t seem to convince on the authenticity of falling into Joe’s ideology.
Ryan and Claire don’t properly merge to convince that actually Ryan did all as a result of love and not for his responsibility in the F.B.I. Even as Ryan affirms his love for her the emotions are wanting. Their ‘love making’ and kissing lacks the feeling of warmth and a satisfactory climax. If we have a season two… They better put this disconnected movie in order. There is also too much use of darkness in action parts