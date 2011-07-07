Recap: The latest results from ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

It”s results time! As Cat Deeley notes, it”s the last dance for one guy and one girl, which sounds either romantic or possibly fatal. I haven”t ruled out the chance we”ll see a snuff reality TV show, but I”m hoping the trend doesn”t start with dancing shows. I’m going to try to live blog this, so let’s see how it goes.
Ashley and Chris on the block. And they’re in danger. Yeah, saw that one coming. Clarice and Jess face off against Jordan and Tadd. The next two dancers in danger are… Jordan and Tadd. Mary can’t believe it. But then she points out that it was their weakest performance to date and the field is incredibly tough. So, she really can believe it.
Ryan and Ricky are up against Sasha and Alexander. I suspect the lack of swag in Sasha and Alexander’s routine will cost them.
The final couple in danger is.. Ryan and Ricky. Really? I’m surprised. I wasn’t wowed by their routine, but I thought it was better than the Hip Hop 101 number by Sasha and Alexander. Travis is surprised, too. He tells them to dance for their lives. Well, yes, that would be advisable, I guess. No pressure, kids!
Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet performs. Gorgeous routine, really. They should hire Ashley, as she seems to be a perfect fit for them and I suspect she’s going home.
Time for solos. First up, Ashley. She really does have exceptional form and so much grace. Maybe she doesn’t need a job after all.
Chris dances next. You can actually see how much he learned from Sonya Tayeh. He’s clearly absorbing so much, I’d hate to see him go home. Yes, sometimes it’s about the journey, and his might be interesting to watch. And I say that having derided him for lacking hip action last night.
Jordan does a trampy gymnastics routine. Sorry, but I’m not convinced she’s one of the best girls, truth told.The competition is too stiff for something this standard. It’s a drag, because I actually thought she was very good last night.
Maybe it’s the crappy 80s music, but I’m not loving Tadd’s solo, either. And I usually love Tadd.
Ryan dances to Samuel Barber, so I already love it. But it’s a good performance in any case. I’m thinking Jordan has a target on her back.
Ricky is always so good. I can’t see him going home. And I think he’s made out of rubber, which can always come in handy for a dancer or a member of the X-Men.
Time for the judges to judge and Florence + the Machine to perform. Man, she has pipes.
Right now I’m thinking Jordan and Tadd are getting the ax. The judges judge backstage. Why can’t they give them some chairs? It looks so downmarket for the three of them to be huddled together behind a backdrop. At least give them some battled water and robes or something, seriously.
Time for cutting. Nigel reveals that the girl leaving us tonight is… beautiful. Thanks, Nigel. And Kim Kardashian is in the audience. Stop screwing around, Nigel! He wants them all to up their game if they’re sticking around. He tells Jordan he needs more from her. But she’s sensational. He loves Ryan. And that is all. He cuts Ashley.So, she needs that job after all. Hey, Cedar Lake dancers, pay attention!
The guys are up next. Nigel tells Ricky he’s the best contemporary dancer the show has this season. He’s not going. He loves Chris. He tells Travis Tadd wants to work with him. And Chris is going home.
Oddly enough, this is what I predicted would happen yesterday, but in the course of the elimination show I completely changed my mind, since Tadd and Jordan’s solos were so lackluster. But yes, the writing was on the wall for these two, I suppose.
Who did you think was going home? Are you disappointed in who made the bottom three? And who are you rooting for next week?
I’m ok with these two leaving, but it is concerning how the judges eliminate each couple every time! I thought Jordan could have gone home with her solo, as well.
Her solo may not have been as good, but like Nigel said she’s totally crushed it on the weekly choreography. Ultimately this phase of the program is about Nigel trying to cast his Top 10 (or 12) for touring, so obviously he’d rather have Jordan than Ashley.
In past seasons the judges have had no problems splitting the couples, so I think this year it’s just a coincidence. As I said below, had Alexander and Sasha been in the bottom then I think they’d have sent Alex home with Ashley and held on to Chris.
Sorry I haven’t liked Ryan the entire season, yet somehow she keeps scraping through. I almost thought they put her in the bottom 3 this week–just so it didn’t seem like the judges were giving her a free ride. I’m starting to dread that the winner of this season won’t be the best dancer…AGAIN!!
The judges don’t decide who goes in the bottom three, the voters do.
IMO, Chris and Ashley should have gone home last week, so I’m not that upset, but I thought they were better than Jordan & Tadd and Sasha & Alex this week. I still hope that Jordan and Alex will be cut next week, so Sasha and Tadd can pair up for the last week before the all-stars come back. They’d be a great couple.
I couldn’t believe it when Sasha and Alex got through, their routine really wasn’t great. Actually I found it worse than the Salsa. And although Chris looked kinda dreadful in that one it was still so sad seeing him go. The two of them made me cry, those cutiepies, I mean no matter what, they’re all still good and they’re always trying to be strong and say something nice when they get kicked out, and you just wanna jump in there and cuddle them *sigh*
One error in your recap; Nigel told Ricky that “AFTER MARKO, you’re the best contemporary dancer…”
As for the eliminations, Alexander/Sasha should been in the bottom and Alex should have gone home with Ashley. Not sure what America is seeing in those two, because even Sasha isn’t as good as they’ve made her out to be. I hope they get a ballroom routine soon so that her technical problems get exposed.
Based on the 6 dancers in the bottom this week, the correct two were sent home. Ashley, while good, never wowed me, and her solo last night was downright boring. It’s interesting that some dancers (like Jordan) generally excel in their choreographed pieces and not in their solos, while for others (like Chris,) it’s just the opposite.
Hopefully, Jordan pays attention to the warning she was given this week: if she has to dance solo again, she’d better come up with something different from her usual sexy-gymnast routine. (Ryan could her how dance-for-your-life solos are supposed to be done.)
I really wanted Ryan to go home but not Ricky. I felt Ryan got special treatment in Vegas when she had a terrible routine and said her back hurt and then got special instructions from the choreographers! Now I find out she is Mia Michaels student. So DUH! she has another advantage. I just do not see her as strong a dancer as the other girls. She never points her toes enough when she extends her feet and she has some sloppy turns. Not precise enough for me. I think she is just gliding along. I hope last night being in the bottom shakes her up a bit. THe judges may favor you, but soon it will not be up to them it will be up to us. They cannot save you. You have to perform!
I can tell you right now Ryan will be winning the competition. She wasn’t picked for the top last year because Mia Michaels was going to be a judge. Ryan studied with Mia so now they are going to keep her in the competition no matter how many times she gets in the bottom three. This is a very disappointing show this season. Not really crazy about any of the dancers. Was waiting for Alex to come back. Guess I’ll have to wait til next season.
Well, well, that’s not gonna happen – at some point in the show the voters will completely take over and the judges won’t make any more decisions as to who gets cut.
And Alex can’t come back, he’s already been in the Top20.
Um, yes, Alex can come back. Again. For an unprecedented third season. Fair? Perhaps not, but I’m a fan, so I wouldn’t mind seeing back on the show. He apparently hadn’t fully recovered from the surgery by the time Vegas Week came along, so he didn’t re-enter the competition this season.
As for Ryan, she clearly doesn’t have the support of the voting viewers, and I predict she’ll last only a week or two past the point at which the judges aren’t able to save anyone.
OK – I am glad Ryan was in the bottom 3. She is over-rated but Nigel LOVES her. I was sorry to see Ashley go. It should have been Jordan. Every time judges hammer someone particularly hard, they get sympathy votes and stay in over better dancers. The judges never learn! They can critique in better ways than they do. I cannot stand Florence’s singing – it is often slightly below pitch. I don’t like a lot of vibrato but her voice is flat and is NOT really good quality. Having a great range does not good voice quality make. Not a pleasure to listen to. To each his own, I guess.