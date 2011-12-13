Recap: ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ – ‘Law by Sheree’

For some reason, we’re getting a Very Special Episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on a Tuesday night, though this isn’t actually a Very Special Episode for any other reason than yes, we’re watching it on a Tuesday night. I was hoping for some big catfight or maybe Kim popping out a second baby she didn’t realize was in there, but instead this is a fairly sedate episode, though I think it’s safe to forecast some turbulent waters ahead, specifically for Sheree.
Sheree’s battle for child support is heating up, as Bob has pre-emptively served her with papers in an attempt to lower the amount that he owes her — even though he hasn’t paid one cent for the last four years. I’m beginning to think Bob went to the O.J. Simpson school of playing fair with an ex-wife. Anyway, Phaedra tells Sheree she’s going to have to defend herself — and if she’s smart, she’ll go file a warrant of abandonment so Bob will be sent to jail ASAP, forcing him to cough up the money he owes. More importantly, doing this is 1) totally within Sheree’s rights and 2) will show this neanderthal that she means business. But Sheree can’t do that to the father of her children! Where’s Thelma to give Sheree a good, hard shake? If Bob could, he’d have had Sheree shipped off to a third world country without passport in the hopes that she’d never be able to return. Phaedra doesn’t push, but don’t forget that she mentioned this to Sheree and Sheree was the one who wussed out. This will come up later, trust me.
Kandi hosts her little Internet sex show, Kandi Koated Nights. She needs to be taken more seriously, so she’s upgraded the set. Um, Kandi? Upgrading the set suggests you’re not going to squeeze a bunch of people behind a table and sit there with a COMPUTER in front of you. This looks like a talk show being conducted at a diner. Seriously, Kandi, I hope you didn’t spend too much on your upgrade.
Kandi’s first guests of the evening are Charles Grant and Marlo Hinton. Kandi wants tips on how lonely ladies can get themselves a pro athlete. Charles suggests that they not act like low class sluts, essentially. One of Kandi’s co-hosts then asks Charles how he went from NeNe to Marlo. Kandi needs to look into getting new co-hosts. Charles blinks, then denies ever having been with NeNe. Kandi, sensing blood in the water, then tries to get Marlo to explain where she got her money. Charles and Marlo are probably thinking they went on this crappy ass little show as a favor, and all they got for their trouble was attitude. Kandi should stick to music. And maybe sex toys, if she’s really attached to that idea.
Kim and Kroy go home from the hospital with little K.J., and even though Kim has just birthed a baby, she’s just as tacky and gross as ever. She wants to know if the strap of the seatbelt is hurting K.J.’s little wiener. Ah, Kim, someday he’s going to be so embarrassed to have you as a mother. Then at home we watch K.J. poop. There is much discussion about his poop and what a big poop it is. I know Kim used to be a nurse (as she reminds us frequently), but I suspect she was someone who waltzed into patients’ hospital rooms and changed urine bags with nonstop embarrassing commentary — “Look at all this pee you made! Have you been eating asparagus? It really smells awful. I don’t even want to touch it! Does your weiner hurt?” To further complicate matters, Chanel pees on the rug. Home sweet home!
Cynthia takes NeNe to a vintage store for an afternoon of shopping, which NeNe approaches with all the enthusiasm of being forced to have an on camera colonoscopy. NeNe sniffs. To her, a vintage clothing store is just a thrift store. And she is offended that a dress is $30. NeNe does not wear used clothes. NeNe is not having fun. When does NeNe have fun? I think she’s expecting Cynthia to buy her a pair of Louboutins and bring in an Italian opera singer to amuse her, because that’s how she rolls now. Anyway, Cynthia, probably eager to distract NeNe from making snide comments about the clothes, brings up Kandi Koated Nights and the fact that Charles denied having a relationship with NeNe. NeNe shrugs and says, well, that’s the truth. That’s not good enough for Cynthia, who mentions that Charles said he only went on one date with NeNe when he was at the Bar One party! NeNe babbles something about Hello Kitty and walks away. For once, I don’t blame her. If Charles says they didn’t date and NeNe says they didn’t date and a tree falls in the forrest, can we just drop this?
Sheree drives to Phaedra’s place in her new Porsche. Phaedra thinks buying a new Porsche was probably a stupid move when you’re trying to convince a judge to make your ex give you money. But Phaedra has other things to worry about with her problem client. Sheree wants to wear Dolce & Gabbana to court and tries on a skin tight suit that is, as Phaedra points out, all about the donkey. Phaedra urges her to put away her Hermes handbag, forget labels, and focus on looking poor. Sheree can’t understand this! She’s just being herself! I think Phaedra, who is giving Sheree a reduced rate, should consider charging more, as Sheree seems like more work than she’s worth.
Kandi meets with Suki of OhMiBod to talk about vibrators. Vibrators that play music. These two then play with vibrators. In a restaurant. I’m guessing the people we see were shot later and then cut into this scene, because I don’t see Kandi as someone who walks around rubbing high powered vibrators against her nose while people are watching. But maybe she is. You never know with that Kandi. She did give Charles a pretty vivid description of her favorite sexual position on Kandi Koated Nights (on her tummy, legs together, the guy straddling her), so who knows. Maybe she ran up and down the restaurant asking people to touch her vibrator, who knows.
Back at K.J.’s house, Kim and Brielle stare at the baby while Sweetie washes Kim’s wigs. Kim is not loving Brielle right this minute, as Brielle stabbed her little sister with a spork. Brielle doesn’t care. She doesn’t have to do anything except look beautiful, right? Kim and Sweetie warn Brielle that she’s going to have to start helping out. Brielle flips her hair and looks at them vacantly. Why should she have to work when Kim doesn’t? She doesn’t ask that, mind you, but I think that’s probably her best argument.
Phaedra’s assistant Latoya tells Phaedra that Sheree stiffed her on her $5,000 retainer. But wait! Another employee, after calling repeatedly and waiting for over an hour, gets the check. Phaedra is not happy. Phaedra is also learning representing friends is probably not a great idea for the future.
Sheree gets ready for court. Phaedra calls her to reassure her. She promises it’s going to be better this time! Everything’s going to be candy and sunshine and vanilla cupcakes! Sheree tries not to cry. Her last battle with Bob in court was miserable and took years – and Bob still managed to end up paying less than he should (not that he paid anything, mind you). Sheree doesn’t want to go, but she’s putting on her big girl, non-Louboutin pumps and going.
Joe and Karen, Kim’s parents, come to see the baby. Joe is disgusting. He asks if the baby plays with Kim’s boobs while breast feeding. This is a gross question from anyone, but it’s especially gross from HER DAD. Kroy stares into space, probably because he’s trying to find reasons not to punch Joe and realizing he’s coming up short. Brielle isn’t helping out with the kid. Joe tries to explain to her that she neds to help, and while he’s disgusting, he does make a good point. Kroy agrees with him. Brielle flips her hair. Kim chimes in that she can’t help because she’s afraid of K.J.’s wiener, so Kroy has to do all the work. You know, the guy who actually earns a living. Because we haven’t had enough bodily excretions in this scene, Chanel poops on the rug. Arianna, being the sad little Cinderella of the house, has to clean it up. Brielle flips her hair.
At the courthouse, Thelma shows up to support Sheree. I wish Thelma was suing Bob, because she would have already dragged his sorry ass to jail. Thelma is tough, smart and unfortunately still can’t talk any sense into her stubborn daughter. Sheree thinks Bob believes he’s above the law, which, to me, is a good reason to get his ass dragged to jail. This is just frustrating.
Before Phaedra can get started, Bob serves Sheree with a petition for contempt. Wha? Because of this, they have to set a new court date and nothing gets accomplished. Bob is just making crap up to delay the process. Oh, the petition? Bob claims Sheree took furniture that was granted to him in the divorce. Total nonsense. Have him dragged to jail, Sheree!
On his way out of the courtroom, Bob hugs Thelma. What? Thelma, don’t be nice to this creep! Then, as he’s leaving, Bob apparently sticks out his tongue at Sheree (of course, this may have been edited creatively). He may have gone to Stanford, but that doesn’t make him any less of a dirtbag.
Phaedra meets Kandi and Sheree for lunch. Sheree starts inferring that Bob got one up on Phaedra, and that Phaedra should have done something a month earlier. What? Um, Sheree? It was up to YOU to call the sheriff and you said you wouldn’t do it. Phaedra’s pissed, as Sheree is now blaming her when Phaedra hasn’t done anything wrong. Sheree thinks Phaedra was outsmarted. Kandi thinks this is her time to bond with Sheree over her own child support drama, as she thinks the court system in Atlanta is rigged against women. She cries. Sheree cries. Phaedra probably rolls her eyes. I wouldn’t blame her, either. Sheree, who cares if your kids see their father in jail? Do it!
Do you think Bob outsmarted Phaedra? Do you think Sheree should have had him locked up? Do you think everyone should stop bugging Charles about NeNe and vice versa?
Shereee needs to get a back bone and do what she has to do to make him pay. If he goes to jail, so be it. Why is she so concerned about him when he is not concerned about her or their kids. Speaking of their kids, did I see the daughter sleeping in the room with the mattress on the floor? Sheree just leased (not bought I am sure) a new car but her kids don’t even have bed frames and they are obviously sharing a room?!?!?!? Bob needs to pay child support and Sheree needs to stop pretending she has money. Plus she needs to get a back bone and do what she has to do to make him pay. Stay one step ahead of him. He will do everythng in his power to not pay.
I so agree. He will go to the bank and get the money to pay her like yesterday if she stops being a wuss and puts him in jail. And, while he is there, he should get some money to fix his f’d up eye. He is such an unattractive man and a part of me says Sheree had it coming. That is what she gets for getting with a man who she THOUGHT was gonna have money. She needs to sit her broke arse down somewhere….buying a Porsche and then crying about child support. Then, she needs to sit down and talk to her son cause brother man has some issues ….sorry just keeping it real….Girl please get your priorities in order NOW….that is all!!!
Phaedra can only do so much. That is what Sheree get for waiting to do anything inthe first place. Phaedra told her what to do but she acted really silly. If the father is a deadbeat dad. Why would u care. Cause that means him being a deadbeat your kids been let down, hurt, lied 2, and everything else. So that should be enough to fight for your kids.. If u don’t want to give all the fight u have for the kids. Then its not about the kids. Must not be anyway cause u just got a new car.most people that need help don’t have money to buy things like that.
Sheree appears to be a Liar in so many instances. First of all, she made it seem as if Bob didn’t even have an order to pay support and it was a Big Decision for her to file for child support. Then when the papers came requesting a modification, she was shocked. Second, everyone knows that she got money from him during and after the divorce. Otherwise, there would be no fancy cars, clothing lines, and everything else she brags about without an income to purchase. Third, they had the kids when they got divorced and every one who knows the law a little knows that the Divorce Decree addresses custody and support. So the Bottom Line is that Sheree has spent the lump sum of money that the judge awarded her in the Divorce, the alimony is fixed and can’t be raised or lowered, and she has no other way to raise more income for Hermes bags except to get Bob to pay more child support. This is Sick! Kids are not income vouchers. Accept what the judge awarded you and move on. If you hadn’t thrown water in the man’s face and slandered his name on national TV (which he can sue for) he would’ve kept paying the court ordered support he was paying.
Chloe- you should watch again. EVERYTHING you summarized is wrong. She had a child support order as part of the divorce decree but was hesitant to ENFORCE it. The lump sum was for her and was from years ago. He even hasn’t bought his kids groceries for four years. Yes, the Porsche and puse were ridiculous, but you should consider taking comprehension lessons because you are completely confused.
Sheree appears to be a Liar in so many instances. First of all, she made it seem as if Bob didn’t even have an order to pay support and it was a Big Decision for her to file for child support. Then when the papers came requesting a modification, she was shocked. Second, everyone knows that she got money from him during and after the divorce. Otherwise, there would be no fancy cars, clothing lines, and everything else she brags about without an income to purchase. Third, they had the kids when they got divorced and every one who knows the law a little knows that the Divorce Decree addresses custody and support. So the Bottom Line is that Sheree has spent the lump sum of money that the judge awarded her in the Divorce, the alimony is fixed and can’t be raised or lowered, and she has no other way to raise more income for Hermes bags except to get Bob to pay more child support. This is Sick! Kids are not income vouchers. Accept what the judge awarded you and move on. If you hadn’t thrown water in the man’s face and slandered his name on national TV (which he can sue for) he would’ve kept paying the court ordered support he was paying…
Um, the water was after four years of non paymentof child support. And since when do you punish someone by neglecting your kids?
Just an FYI, Sheree’s house is not even owned by her. It’s owned by her mother. If you look at the fine details of ownership (which are public record), it will show Sheree is not building her dream home. Rather, just using someone’s money to build something. Make believe.
I don’t think Phaedra was outsmarted. I think Sheree needs to start being honest with her attorney, she is obviously hiding something. Everybody knows that nothing gets resolved on the first court date. Sheree best not tick Phaedra off, I don’t think anyone else would want to represent her.
The Charles/NeNe story needs to stop. Neither one of them are saying that anything happened either they or both embarrassed of each other or NOTHING ACTUALLY HAPPENED.
Sheree needs to get a backbone. IF she truly wanted Bob to pay his child support, she would have gone the distance and had the Child Support Order enforced. Phaedra advised Sheree on how to collect the arrearage but Sheree did not follow through. Now Sheree is blaming Phaedra. NOT!!! Phaedra can only advise Sheree on her available options; she can’t make Sheree follow through. Sheree really needs to get a backbone and do what she has to do to collect the child support. Also, Sheree should scale back on her purchases. She cries that she does not have money but she has a new Porsche. Really? Really?