Recap: ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ finale is one fine mess

So, the finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” kind of called to mind a drunken argument outside a college bar, which would be more amusing if any of these people ever a) went to college or b) were in their early 20s, when such abject stupidity seems to come with the territory.
I could recap this blow by blow, but I’d rather not have a brain aneurysm and really, there’s just no point. The long and short of it is this: a bald man named Angelo walks up to Melissa at the Posche Fashion Show (which seems neither posh nor fashionable) and tells her that he knows her. And how does Angelo know Melissa? He claims that she stripped at a bar he managed. Quelle horreur!
Stripping is apparently a terrible, very bad thing which causes the housewives and their loved ones to fall back in their seats a la “Downton Abbey,” swooning and calling for smelling salts. Only Kathy is willing to point out that she doesn’t care whether Melissa’s stripped or not. Hey! That’s an excellent point! Too bad no one else gets it.
Anyway, Teresa discovers this scandalous factoid about Melissa while visiting a salon the day before the event. Angelo intends to humiliate Melissa by exposing her dreadful secret to all of her friends and family! Who would never imagine she could be a stripper or anything!
Teresa does not believe this awful man (yes, she does)! She has every intention of defending her family (not really)!
After Angelo stops by Melissa’s table and CLEARLY chickens out (“Hi Melissa! I remember you! Um, okay, bye!”), Teresa decides that it’s up to her to make sure the finale has lots and lots of drama. She corners Melissa in the bathroom and informs her that Angelo has been telling people she’s a former stripper! And she thinks they should join forces, Wonder Twin style, to confront him, that bad, bad man!
Melissa, who maintains she was a BARTENDER and not a stripper, hello, decides to call her husband instead. Teresa is appalled. Joe might come by and knock the crap out of Angelo! He’ll wind up in jail! And Angelo might reveal, while being battered and bloodied by Joe’s teensy tiny fists, that this was all Teresa’s idea in the first place, maybe!
It doesn’t matter anyway, because after blowing his big reveal, Angelo skanks off into the night anyway. There will be no fisticuffs tonight — but that doesn’t mean there won’t be drama.
But, as dramatic as everything is in a post-adolescent “oh ma God, did you hear what SHE said?” kind of way, from this point forward the plot only becomes more convoluted. It’s what I imagine things were like at the palace of Louis XIV, though the stakes were a bit higher and the clothing was much classier. Caroline and Kathy and Jacqueline text friends, each other, probably pay some bills, who knows what — they spend a lot of time on their phones. There is general tension. Then, Joe arrives with Rich in tow, which doesn’t serve much purpose, as we all know Rich is a lover, not a fighter.
Joe not being an idiot, he is pretty quick to sniff out the real trouble maker (given that Angelo isn’t around to pummel) — Teresa.
Poor Teresa. I thinks she really believed she’d be able to have her cake and eat it, too — she’d get to out Melissa as a stripper AND come to her defense, simultaneously embarrassing her sister-in-law and making her feel indebted to her at the same time. Of course, such a devious plan is far too complex to be well-executed by a dim bulb likeTeresa, especially not in this high tech age. Teresa would have been much happier hanging out with Louis XIV, who did not have cell phones or Facebook.
Soon, Jacqueline is revealing to everyone that a friend of hers texted her that she heard Angelo revealing his devious plan well within earshot of Teresa. Teresa is stirring the pot! Caroline smirks, as she seems to have been the only housewife committed to hating Teresa throughout the season, and this is justification for her making that horrible face like she’s just drunk spoiled milk in every episode.
While Teresa is soon the focus of everyone’s collective ire, there is, of course, plenty of blame to pass around. Joe picks a fight with Posche Fashion Show owner Kim D. and accuses her of being a drunken drug addict, which incites her to point fingers and scream that she hangs with the big boys. Um, the big boys of fashion shows? I’m not even sure if she knows what she’s nattering on about. Joe just wishes she were a man so he could slug her. Aw, that’s so chivalrous in such a caveman kind of way.
While everyone is waiting for their cars on the sidewalk, having determined that the evening has been pretty thoroughly ruined, Teresa is inside the restaurant having a grand old time. She just wanted to help her sister-in-law! This is all Jacqueline’s fault! She stirred the pot, not poor widdle Teresa! I’m not sure why Jacqueline hasn’t learned that no good deed goes unpunished in Teresaworld, but I think in this episode she’s finally going to figure it out.
When a few of Kim D.’s friends try to convince Teresa that, despite Melissa’s claims, she WAS a stripper, you can practically see Teresa pant with excitement, then remember the camera is right next to her head. “No, no, I’m not listening to this!” she tells Bravo viewers. “I am a good person who does not wish my slutty sister-in-law ill in any way! Are you recording? If you’re not, I totally want to hear this gossip, but if you are, I’ll stick with my original statement.”
Finally, just as everyone’s about to roll away in extremely large cars, Teresa emerges from the restaurant, her eyes as wide and Bambi-like as she can manage. She just wanted to protect Melissa! She wanted to join forces with her to confront Angelo about his salacious lies which are probably true! Her brother Joe doesn’t care. Melissa doesn’t care. They are, like, totally over Teresa. Again.
Most importantly, Jacqueline is totally over Teresa again, too — especially after Teresa stomps up to her and asks her what she knows. Poor Jacqueline tells her what her friend said and what she passed along. A-ha! Shoot the messenger, Teresa! “Maybe you’re the one who set ME up!” Teresa screeches at her former BFF. Huh? Oh yeah, Teresa thinks this is all about her. How silly of me to forget.
Teresa tries to foist her crazy on Joe and Melissa as they drive off, but they’re not interested. Jacqueline disappears, leaving Caroline to wonder how she’s going to drive her home if Jacqueline’s under a table somewhere sobbing. I guess she does it, though, because the next thing we see is a cut to the reunion show (which takes place twelve hours later — not much of a reunion, really).
Jacqueline refuses to come to the reunion, because she can’t bring herself to look at Teresa. Melissa, however, can bring herself to look at Teresa, and screeching ensues. We will get plenty of that next week, as this will be a three-part reunion special (aren’t they all?) and it will probably be very much like most of the “RHoNJ” reunion specials, as everyone gangs up on Teresa and she bugs out her eyes like a Disney ant with very well-coiffed extensions and innocently says, “Who, me? I’m just an innocent widdle thing!”
Do you think Jacqueline and Melissa are really done with Teresa? Are you done with Teresa, too? And would you buy one of Kathy’s cannoli kits?
Boycott all things Teresa Guidice….
Considering following the recommendation of Lauren Manzo on TWITTER to follow some of the producers since they knew the TRUTH, and then those producers exonerated Teresa and said she had no part in the set up, this whole article is pointless
Munzia,
I hear ya, I’d never ever buy anything she has a hand in. I love the NJ wives the best, and theres no way of getting around the fact Teresa is on the show, I would love to see her GONE asap.
I think if I had to look at Caroline Manzo (who has become quite ugly lately), he kids, her sister in law or Kathy. Let them have their own show see how far it goes. The Manzos did that thing on Sirius thing and nobody called. Theresa is what kept the show going. Now the wet noodles are flexing their muscles. Jacqueline needs therapy because her need for everyone to feel sorry for her is just too much!
I think everyone other then Theresa are just normal people ( for jersey housewives anyway ) . It’s Theresa’s narcissist , psychopathic , evil doing ways that keep people thinking she’s the ” interesting ” one. And I’m always quite ” interested ” in those that do lol myself
Watch the Finale here [j.gs] !!!
Teresa’s actions are DESPICABLE! Forget about Melissa, someone who truly loves would never hurt her own blood that way. She is disgusting!
Did we watch the same show? Get the facts before you write a review.
Caroline Manzo is poison! She is evil to the bone! She LOVES HURTING people and calling them garbage. If you say it- you are it Caroline. You are garbage and you are going to hell for treating God’s people like that. God clearly says that he’ll show you the mercy you showed others, and forgive you only IF you forgave all!
seriously were we watching the same rhwonj ? Caroline is one of the ladies that has a freakin head on her shoulders. you sound like an idiot! :)
SO TRUE !!!Caroline is a fake bitch:)
I am pretty sure if you are siding with Theresa and think Caroline is a garbage you are just as fake and delusional as Theresa is. I didn’t use to like Caroline season 1 and 2 but I did have to admit she is the voice of reason on the show.
I totally agree- Bravo, play fair and get rid of Caroline!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I honestly don’t know if Teresa played apart in the set-up. There definitely is a strong suspicion. Regardless, she is a terrible person. Yet, I can’t help but side with her because I find the Manzo’s to be so obnoxious and judgmental. And while Jacqueline is a great mom and loving wife, she’s also a dimwitted puppet in Caroline’s world.
And why is Kathy even on the show?
Caroline is a bully. She raised her kids to also be bullies. That is why they started a fight on vacation and were sued. She says Jacqueline is right for teaching Ashlee to be self sufficient, but then she doesn’t let her kids do the same.What kind of a person NEVER forgives. NO one will ever forgive her and she’ll go straight to hell.
Sorry Teresa. This is payback for how you treated Danielle. Caroline was cruel to Danielle. Now it’s Teresa. This is because she is jealous because people are more interested in them on the show. Who will be next in Caroline’s vengeful world?
Have to agree with you, and it would be so fun to get Danielle back and maybe teresa an danielle could be best friends and gang up on the rest then we would have a fantastci season :) Caroline is fucked, teresa is psycotic but who can blame her in todays financial crisis :P:) Cant wait for the reunion!!!
I love both of your comments. Caroline is a heartless b*@#h and shes making Jacqueline and her kids into 1 to. I think Melissa will be The Manzos next vengeful.
If people had really watched the episode, Teresa didnt have anything to do with it. Caroline is a sh*t stirrer in every word of the sense. Carolines daughter needs to shut her mouth too, like mother like daughter. Teresa didnt even want to hear people talkin crap about Melissa. Caroline thinks she is bad a$$, come on woman, let me show you bad a$$!!!
well in this same episode…..Angelo states that Teresa and Kim D wanted him to embarrass Melissa……….so how is she NOT involved?
Sheryl, I just watched again & he never said that. I don’t like Teresa but fair is fair & it wasn’t her.
to Pat watch it again because he did say that to a woman at the bar!
How can you say he didn’t say that? yOU CAN HEAR IT PLAIN AS DAY, AND it’s subtitled! Can you read???
Again XXXRISTINA you are delusional. Anyone who is on Theresa’s side and doesn’t see how obviously fake she is must be just as big of a mean girl in their own lives. Theresa is dramatic, out of touch with reality, and a straight out liar that can’t ever admit when she is wrong and never apologizes. That is a great person to defend. :( Good job!!!
The Manzos are civilized. That is, on this show, you could know them and not die with shame. Maybe the chimp (Tre) was sort of innocent. Makes it all the worse, then, how she handled it. But at least Barney buys her nice jewelry for calling her a c–t on national TV. PS I truly think the Tre fans are those desperately in need for a poster gal representing utter brainlessness and trashiness. New bestseller out, too, from a woman who CANNOT FORM A SENTENCE.
Thank you Jack. Very nicely said.
Teresa is innocent. Caroline, Jaquline, Kathy, SHAME ON YOU for causing all the drama. Talk about stirring the pot!!! Caroline is the ring leader teaching jaqueline, and her daughter how to totally be the Big Bad Mouth that spreads lies and mistrust to slay Teresa. Why? Caroline is JEALOUS!!!
Amen,Amen!
Ok Obviously you need a shrink. Teresa is a self important spoiled brat who has no true sense of family and loyalty. Watch her hug her brother in law Pete after the blow up and look back and forth to the camera while he tells her what a great job she did and how wonderful she is. It is really to root for the one who appears to be the target but look at the body language of Tre and the other people surrounding her.
MPerkins, were you watching the same show?
I agree 100% with MPERKINS, xxxRISTINA, AND LOU.
Caroline is fake, her family is fake……If Bravo wants better rating bring back Dina…..let’s hear the REAL story between Dinar and her “truthful ” sister!
I watched the episode again…..Teresa didn’t start it! It was that c*nt Kim D!!! And that Manzo b*tch is loving it,loving it!
It was great seeing the fun they had on the Napa trip, then to have it come to this is so sad. I think Melissa & Joe are so cute together, I did like Teresa but seeing some of the things that happened didn’t make sense, hope they make amends. Peace out
There are some really wacky things occurring in this episode. 1) The guy worked at the salon “for the day”?? 2) The guy is in PR (hmmmm….is that a slang term for **it starter) but was formerly a strip club manager/owner-very interesting career change. 3) Who introduces themselves to women at a salon AS A PR PERSON and says “hey, I know your sister in law, she used to strip for me?”.??????? 5) How do we know that Bravo didn’t hire the guy to walk in and create a great chaotic finale?
I’m with you…good call. Chaotic finale so everyone will keep coming back…like me – hmmpphh
Reply to comment…Teresa looks and behaves like a neanderthal since day one….are we surprised that she would do this after watching her cavepersonlike How many ladies do you know that flip tables in restaurants or has monkey sex in the vinyard while the whole family is in eye and earshot? The filthy mouthed baboon finally shows her real face! Now shell get her own show as a reward!
after all the drama, they did show a clip of A reunion, but that was lady seasons reunion clip after last years fashion show… It just goes to show how they will possibly all feel the exact same way this reunion as they did the last one… But I really don’t think Teresa had anything to do with this setup. I think it’s Kim D master plan….
The reunion clip they showed after the finale was last years reunion after last years fashion show…. It just shows how everyone is basically back to feeling the same about each other as they did the last reunion… I really don’t think Teresa had anything to do with this setup. This has Kim D name all over it
All I want to know is was she , Melissa Gorga, a stripper or not?…..
Who the fuck cares? The bigger deal is why would your family want to share that with the entire world.
These ladies can’t get out of their own way. Quelle Scandale….
Bravo you are taping these ladies so someone in production knows.I do not like Jacqueline anymore as a mother i do not agree how she parents her daughter who grew up with a stepfather,clearly there are issues that you do not see. l feel for her daughter she feels unloved by her mum who spoils her boys, kids feel and see the difference.
Teresa is a flipping, undereducated idiot. People are giving her entirely too much credit. Particularly for the Melissa set up. Really, if she’d had that information, it would’ve been out long before the Kim D thing. Tre’s a mean girl, but she’s entirely too stupid to set up something that brilliant. Kim D set that entire thing up with the help of BRAVO producers. She’s really “scuzzy” as we used to say back in the eighties. She chases her 15 minutes of shame every season and she gets it. I really wish someone would just knock her in the face so we could watch the plastic crack into pieces and fall to the ground. She really looks like a trangendered white born Michael Jackson after all the surgery, she just needs a new chin implant. She’d be a dead ringer for him. Again folks, Tre’s not behind this one. She’s not a fact checker. She’s a moronic, gossiping, mean girl who spreads lies that she makes up in her head. Think about it, has she ever been able to prove even one lie that she made up? Kim D’s the culprit here and she set up Teresa to take the fall. Everyone bit. Teresa was even too stupid to even repeat the salon story accurately. Now we have to watch new morons on RHONJ because the dysfunctional family that we have come to know and love is splintered for good.
I so agree with you.Teresa kids bother me , the way they talk back to her and their Dad.Kids are what they are taught, I know they are well loved but it takes more than that to rear a good child.No one can finish a sentence with Teresa just talks louder. I will not WATCH this show any longer. It makes me feel bad. I want to watch a show that makes me feel good.
First of all melissa should fess up to her husband and other family members that she was a stripper before she met Joe Gorga shes playing miss innocent and is playing the victim..I don’t buy that…Jacqueline i cant believe u are believing a stranger ur so called friend over teresa that is a shame ..Teresa has never lied to u..Caroline i love u but u have done alot more harm then good u have become a bully which i thought above that now we know and i am disappointed…Kathy u didn’t like when Teresa involved ur deceased father in the conversation or discussion but u shouldn’t have couldnt her mother a liar and her father a coward how dare u call ur aunt and uncle a liar and a coward that is despicable and truly uncalled for and cruel..shame on u…Teresa i believe every word u said i know u didnt set melissa up it Kim D all along …when that man mentioned melissa u actually told him that shes ur sister in law and that u loved her and not to say her name again u walked away..ur brother should be ashamed of himself he should have believed u and not what people total strangers told him..
Teresa has been caught in numerous lies this season so I am not sure how you can even type “Teresa never lied to u.”
gosh can you breathe with your head so far up teresa’s ass?
Amen Silvana. You can tell you watched each episode faithfully cause you described each person and event to the T.
Are you (not ‘u’) for real? Anyone watching the INNOCENT Teresa during the table scenes could not miss the ‘flop sweat’ and the anxiety prone mouth that never was still – usually caused by dry mouth – when you are LYING! The scope of the lies is unknown but that will be known eventually. Your trust in Teresa is TRULY confusing. About her daughter Gia – I would be embarrassed to bring that child anywhere. My family is part Italian – and children are taught to HONOUR their parents not be rude to them. Shame on Teresa & her husband for their absent parenting skills (one of so many).
i think she was before she met Joe Gorga..
I think she was. And, to me, Kathy saying that it doesn’t matter if she used to be or not… What kinda statement is that? Especially since they are so close.
Oh Yeah, they have had it, Im going to say they will not be retuning on NJH
i never write anythings usualy dont waste my time of day but this is really really irritating i dont want to watch Teressa she cant own up to anything shes done she never will so why are we gunna watch the same old shit? shes really evil she sas she only has her brother well shes stupid Melissa has become her sister through marriage feel bad for you -____- havein to have that thing around but even if Melissa has sisters of her own she still can be yours family expands and you dont like it inless everything is about you its sickening. and yea it seams like reunion and through out the season that people have been bullying Teressa its not like they planned it its not really bullying she brought it on her self how u attacked Caroline family like that ISNT RIGHT you never attack anyones child but uyou know just cause her kids are older wtf kinda parenting job have u been doing honestly it isnt that great the way you teach them to act you got lazy parenting skills Caroline did a great job with all of her kids her parenting isnt lazy i feel bad for even saying her name with yours . how can you hurt the people that have been so good to you your nothing but a fake ass bitch . Melissa obviously was never a stripper that shit is not hide able if she was the media would have dug it out as soon as she started the house wives so get real shes a good mother and she can own her shit. Jackqueline was so good to you and you didnt even care that ur friendship ended shes a good woman cant believe how you even tried to make talking about her son during the reunion about you your a fucking joke . Loren is a beautiful girl even when she was chubby everyone body fills out differently what can you do . shes real i didnt think she needed the lap band seh was beatiful the way she was but if that makes her happy then its all good shell always be beautiful on the inside and out to me . how could you even criticize Lauren and Caroline as well as kathy about getting things to their body done miss fake boobs n you probly have a whole bunch done
difference is you will always be ugly on the inside your so delusional you cant change you look like a raccoon gone crazy with rabies. look i love to watch everyone else Melissa and Joe are really cute fun to watch Caroline and Jaquelin are down to earth and caring they tell it how it is and they are real not hideing who they are what you see is what you get . i love to watch Katy and Richie they are cute and hilarious couple to watch and how well they raised theri kids i hope i can do just as good as them when i have kids . id rather see real ppl then that fake ass evil delusional bitch id rather stop watching then watchin her same shit i dont want any little girl to grow up to be her some role modle you guys plan to keep on tv even without her and the drama the show would be good cause the other castmates and their familys all got personality i rather see that then watch more fake bitches cause i enjoy watching everyone else except Teressa she stays im done watching i dont want to put money in that horrible womens pocket and yeah thisone veiwer probly doesnt matter but im sure lots of ppl are sick of her sheithttp://www.hitfix.com/starr-raving/recap-the-real-housewives-of-new-jersey-finale-is-one-fine-mess# the show isnt worth watching if shes on it
“NAPALM” Lauren COULDN’T SPELL IT EITHER IF SHE WAS PRONOUNCING IT CORRECTLY.!!!!!!!!!!
Caroline got rid of her son’s girlfriend? Never once saw C. talking to the poor girl. The family didn’t have a third option which would be “girlfriends”. 1. family 2. business/family Where did that poor girl fit in?
Obviously the art of sarcasm is totally lost on you! Lauren was being sarcastic with her spelling..get it?
Write a comment…What is going on with the men of NJ? 1 1/2 ago they could not be bothered to be on the show. Now everyone is in. If the housewives gets paid 30,000 per episode what about the nen, and chhildren? With everyone wondering if the Manzo’s family is connected to the MOD? How insulting ! You probably voted for Obama.
LOL I am sorry what does Obama have to do with anything in this blog? This is best post on this blog. You obviously didn’t vote for Obama because your ignorant. LMFAO!!!!!!!
Finally, someone with an accurate take on this fiasco. You NAILED IT! But this reunion is sooooo frustrating! Finally having someone ask Teresa a burning question that bothered we viewers and we can’t wait to see how Teresa justifies-twists-projects this one, only to have her smile that demonic smile and say “Go on Andy..next question.” WHEN IS SOMEBODY GOING TO INSIST ON AN ANSWER FROM THIS MEGA-LIAR??? WHEN? Dear BRAVO: Unless there is SOME kind of resoution to satisfy a whole season worth of our frustration, many, many viewers will not come back for more of the same NEXT season. I know that if Teresa is not forced to answer to her lies and psychotic behavior, I will NOT return for more. And many, many viewers feel the same.
I will be watching.
I do not like how this article is biased; it’s completely obvious that you are against Teresa, which is fine in real life but to write an article you need to show all sides from everyone’s point of view, not just yours. Teresa’s not my favorite, actually she’s my least favorite on RHONJ but it still wasn’t fair to completely bash her the way you did.
I think that Rosie should have come out and beat the crap out of Teresa. When an evil minded person like Teresa is jealous of anyone that’s getting attention other than she is, nothing will ever change. If she makes others look bad, she thinks it will make her look better. Not true. It just makes her look worse. She wants people to be her friend, again, so she can set them up to let them down, again, BUT IT’S NOT HER FAULT. Solution. Cut her out of your life.
Rosie went way too far!! She is crazy!! She, Kathy and Kathy’s husband are all mean spirited toward Teresa. They try to pit Melissa and Joe against Teresa every chance they get. Their actions are evil. Joe and Melissa surely see that now!!
“WHITE TRASH” is defined by Teresa’s husband on the Reunion Show: picking his nose, “I have a big one that I would like to blow out” (something like that), everything that came out of his mouth, how could anyone not think he was impressing the babysitters by having his shirt off in 2 episodes and standing upstairs, he burp (?) on camera. The only thing I haven’t seen or heard about was if he farted also. Sit him and Aviva in a room together, I would pay to see that!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
This show will go nowhere without Teresa … Caroline, Jacqueline, Melissa & Kathy are about as interesting as potatoes growing eyes! The entire clan of the Manzos are boring and Caroline is nothing but a jealous witch! Jacqueline is so hung up on Teresa, I’m starting to think she is in the closet! Melissa can’t sing, just be honest about that! And Kathy, she’s just along for the ride!!!
AAAMMMMEEENNN
Write a comment…What amazes me is that even when BRAVO called in Kim D to ask her (like she would tell the whole truth) about the incident, no one on BRAVO called in Angelo? why not get it from the bald man’s mouth? then be done with it!
After seeing that disgusting episode in the vineyard I’ve lost all respect for Theresa.
pEGGI
and in the camper!!! T and her husband are so uncouth I hope they don’t allow the girls to see any of this season,,,,
Write a comment…After that disgusting episode In the vineyard I can’t even look at Theresa.
First of all this is a TV reality show. Alot of it IS scripted for ratings. Drama, chaos and negativity, unfortunately appeal to the masses who watch this. I no longer watch the Bravo Housewives shows. I see no form of positive value in watching this show. It brings humanity down to the lowest level and if we need this kind of negative drama to ‘inspire’ us then we need to look in the mirror and ask how this in entertaining us? Do we really need to be entertained by meanness, vulgar language, fighting that belongs in high school? If I lived in New Jersey, I would be furious that is a depiction of the housewives of New Jersey. This is depiction of the dumbing down of America. How much lower do we need to go?