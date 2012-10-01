Recap: ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ reunion goes off the rails

Um, wow. That’s really about all I can muster after watching the first part of the three part “The Real Housewives of Jersey Shore” reunion, which is so far beyond crazy that I almost expected it to end in a spray of bullets or a cult suicide. With everyone so completely past sane, the unfortunate side effect is that there’s almost no one to side with without feeling a little crazy yourself. Let’s face it — when Teresa seems relatively balanced, you know the situation is dire.
There’s no slow build to the screaming, which basically kicks off shortly after Andy Cohen welcomes all the ladies to the show and plugs the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa for bravely finding a room that could contain toxic quantities of hate and lip gloss. He does helpfully point out that Kathy’s had a nose job and gotten lip fillers, and informs her he’s flashing the yellow light in her direction, which is code for saying she’s one bad lift away from looking like any one of the cast members of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”
Jacqueline, who ducked out of the season 3 finale, comes out with both barrels blazing, ready to pluck out Teresa’s eyeballs like Spanish olives. After Teresa admits she doesn’t miss her old friend, whom she hasn’t seen since the Posche fashion show, the two get into a battle about who really set up who at the show, while Melissa and Jacqueline tag team in swatting away Teresa’s usual defenses (You ruined my family! You’re the liar, not me! My eyes are not crazy at all!). Basically, Andy sits back and protects his head while the girls bicker about everything from whether or not Teresa ever called Melissa a stripper to whether or not she yanked Melissa’s arm as she was leaving Gia’s little kid birthday party. It’s sort of like what you might imagine happening at the mean girls’ table at a 7th grade cafeteria, though with more fake breasts.
The only good part about Teresa and Melissa getting into it is that Caroline and Jacqueline take this little breather as an opportunity to pretend to be Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys on “The Muppets,” whispering little snarky comments under their breath. At one point, Jacqueline grabs a pillow and pretends to conk out, because the bickering has gone on THAT LONG. And what fun is just listening to it when you really want to dive in? And gouge out Teresa’s eyes?
Finally, Andy tries to turn things around by introducing a package about Nicholas, Jacqueline’s autistic son. It’s a short segment, but pretty much everyone except for Teresa is sniffling by the end of it, and Jacqueline herself is sobbing as Caroline chants, “He’s gonna say that again, he doesn’t say it anymore, but he’s gonna say that again.” Apparently, Nicholas has regressed and no longer says, “I love you,” so good for you, Bravo, for finding a snippet of tape that is sure to make Jacqueline, who started acting completely unhinged in the first five minutes, potentially homicidal.
But who would Jacqueline want to kill? After all, this is a sad, poignant moment that’s just about her kid, right? Well, no, because Teresa starts trying to take control of the steering wheel, jerk the conversational car off the road, and aim it right toward herself. Caroline promptly goes batcrap crazy. “Don’t make this about you, or I’ll go bleeping berserk!” Teresa, of course, eggs her on and calls her an old hag. Then, despite everyone wanting to take the focus off of Teresa for a hot minute, it goes right back to being The Teresa Show as Jacqueline screams at her for being insensitive to her suffering when Nicholas was having problems.
Andy does manage to ask some actual questions, though this is more like officiating a WWE match than moderating a panel. Is there any possibility of Teresa and Jacqueline being friends again? Teresa will only say, “I don’t know,” while Jacqueline sees no reason to answer the question.
It all gets a little nasty and silly from here on out. Caroline assures us that, despite evidence to the contrary, her doctors are wrong and she isn’t going through menopause, which makes me wonder how old we’re supposed to think she is, because honestly, I thought she was long past it, really. Teresa goes on the attack and outs Caroline for having had a tummy tuck when she was 39. Lauren, who had lap band surgery and has lost 35 pounds, comes out to attack Teresa herself, demanding that she spell the word “napalm.” Teresa blinks. “NAPALM! SPELL IT! SPELL IT!” Um, okay.
We’re supposed to infer that Teresa, who apparently (though she denies it) uses a professional writer for her blogs, wrote (or did not write) the word napalm in said blog, and spelled it with a Q. Which tells me that, if Teresa is using a writer for her blog, that writer is not a professional. And perhaps not a college graduate. And never saw “Apocalypse Now.” Or knows what the Vietnam conflict was. It’s a weird, creepy exchange, and not just for what it tells you about the New Jersey public school system.
Andy tries to find a happy place, pointing out that Teresa apologized to everyone in a magazine article, but the other women look like they’re ready to yank him by his hair and toss him to the side so they all have a clearer shot at Teresa. Not that Teresa sits back and takes the assault. She and Kathy get into an argument about who has the cuter husband (Teresa makes little gagging gestures at the very thought of Richie) and at this point I’m thinking this has to be the last season of this show because no one wants anything to do with the one cast member who regularly shows up on magazine covers.
As Kathy and Teresa get into it, we hear what sounds like Michael Clarke Duncan having a fit backstage, but it’s just Kathy’s sister Rosie, which isn’t that different. Rosie has heard Teresa make nasty comments about her dad, and she is NOT HAPPY ABOUT IT. And she isn’t waiting for Andy to give her permission to storm the stage, either, at least from the sounds of it. I’m hoping that part two of this reunion kicks off with a massive slap down, in part because I think at this point everyone needs the tension breaker, and in part because I think Rosie is the only one who might be able to wipe that little smirk off of Teresa’s face.
What did you think of the reunion? Do you feel everyone ganged up on Teresa? Do you think these ladies can work together again?
WOW!!! Teresa must be insane that is the only logical explanation for her selfish, insensitive behavior. Who acts like this? She denies things that are on camera!! A classic case of “I’m OK and the rest of the world is NOT!” Good luck with that attitude, you’ll be sure win over friends and influence people! LOL!!!
team teresa love teresa caroline is a bitch
Team everyone BUT Teresa! She is such a selfish person, can’t stand her.
Team Teresa Allday and Im sick and tires of those hatin ass bitches ganging up on her..They all try so hard to be her..I think its awful.. I wish I was there because Teresa don’t have any support..F them hating low life..And Jacquline is so messy and she wasn’t Teresa’s friend to began with..She and Carolin are very Jealous of Tre’s success..And Her cousin is so disgusting for taking sides with ppl outside of her family..It makes me sick..I was raised like this, no matter what may go on Family is Family.. Mellisa Is a wanna be and I can’t stand her either
I won’t watch the show if Teresa comes back next year; Why do I get the odd feeling that Andy is on her side? What is his deal with befriending these awful ladies ie. Nene Leakes & Teresa. I didn’t like Kathy’s new face, I miss her old one. Lauren looks great!! Teresa looks like a clown. Get her off the show, please!!!!!!
they should give theresa & nene a show together, they would kill each other
Teresa IS the show. Without her, no one would watch. WHo cares about the stupid ugly Manzo’s? They can’t fire Teresa, but i sure hope htey spin her off. We’d see Milania every week!! LOL
Teresa IS the show. Without her, no one would watch. WHo cares about the stupid ugly Manzo’s? They can’t fire Teresa, but i sure hope htey spin her off. We’d see Milania every week!! LOL
Teresa is batcrap crazy! Anyone who thinks she is right must also be batcrap crazy! She is NOT the show, Teresa is only entertaining to SOME people because she is so full of drama.
The Real Housewives of NJ is just another show featuring people behaving badly. No wonder we have so much violence and crime as compared to 50 years ago. Now a day if you look at someone they want to scream at you or fight you – all because of shows that make it look cool and acceptable to act mean and crazy. BRAVO has supposedly upper class and mommy-age women in cocktail attire tearing at each outer. The whole show is nothing more than a Jerry Springer trailer trash meltdown – with diamonds and designer dresses, but still staged and scripted to bring out the worst. What a shame.
I am in total agreement with Lana..Andy sit there like he is really enjoying these women making themselves LOW CLASS..the cruse has hit this show..Kathy who was nice looking,is looking fake…SAD, SAD
Theresa is the best.The Manzos are dull, stupid, ugly people. Caroline is the ugliest, most jealous old hag in the country. Send her back to the old country.
Lana, I could not say it better myself…
One thing that really bothers me is Teresa calling Caroline an “Old Hag”. Well this is one old hag that pays her salary by watching her “Illiterate ignorant butt on this show …. Will watch next year as long as she does not come back …. She’s Disgusting !!
What about all the terrible names Caroline called Teresa.
Teresa is truly crazy and is a few cards short of a full deck. I hope she does get her own show so we don’t have to watch her She sunk to a new low last night (which is aging a lot). By commenting on Caroline’s age and physical appearance. My guess is that Caroline will age much better than Teresa..
I couldn’t agree more with Susan! Give Teresa her own show so we don’t have to watch her train wreck any longer. Maybe then, when the show tanks, she might get the help she so desperately needs and her daughters can then have a mother to be proud of instead of the embarrassment she has become.
Kathy certainly looked better and more “human” with her old face. Theresa, who always looks like she applied her make-up with a shovel, looked sooo much younger, fresher and better when she was sitting in the chair of the salon waiting to get her make-up applied. This was the first time I EVER thought she looked good and not so old.
For the very first time, I think we have a teeny-tiny insight into how in the world Theresa got to be the evil, boasting, bizarre, mean-spirited liar she is, and that was when Kathy mentioned that Theresa’s mother is a known liar. FINALLY! Theresa obviously grew up with someone who did not know or teach her right from wrong, truth from lie.
Wish we would’ve heard more from Melissa, but I guess that will happen soon. I also liked Melissa with her natural and beautiful hair color more than her J-Lo look.
Theresa is starting to look like a very homely drag queen with those clothes, that hair (unfortunately hairline always showing) and all that make-up.
she DOES look a little like a drag queen >>> [www.youtube.com] LOL!
Teresa is just insecure sad and never wants to be accountable. Any mother who knows the joys and unconditional love that children bring, should have put aside her anger and consoled an old friend, who could turn a blind eye to an innocent child. only a cold hearted, self centered person who lives in la la land. she is pathetic. Ratings with drop if she is brought back for another season.
Barbara, what hairline? maybe we can come up with the proper word for how Theresa looks… they have “unibrow” but her hairline and eybrows are joined together….. and i do like the way you described her…It is scary that somebody like that a monster is raising 4 females… One can only hope it is not genetics…..
Theresa has the lowest hairline I’ve ever seen except in scientist’s recreations of what Neanderthal Man looked like. She is ugly both inside and out.
I would like to know where Teresa gets off insinuating that Caroline is ugly…has she looked in the mirror?? Teresa is ugly inside and out and her life is one of misery. Her husband has no love or respect for her, that is obvious, she loses friends on a regular basis and she is a joke to the world around her.
Teresa really needs an attitude change! She is one of the most filthiest person ever. Her attitude is piss poor and it showed last night. She really needs to be kicked off the show she is classless. She is the one that created all the drama now she is knee deep in her own shit and doesn’t even know it. The other girls on the show need to stay far away from her she is a plague!!!!
love you jacqueline sexcy
LOVE YOU JACQUELINE UR SOOO SEXSY
In all reality…nobody really knows what is underlying to all this. I think that Teresa just does not like her sister-in-law and as per Jacquline has always called her a copy cat. Now…here she comes on the show which Teresa was on first…so…I think this just really set Teresa off. Why didn’t Melissa just stay off the show and she wouldn’t have to worry about her dirty laundry getting aired out in public and maybe the family would have less problems. I think the problem with Teresa and Melissa is the backbone to the whole mess. ANyway, I think Caroline needs to stop answering and speaking for everyone. She really gets on my nerves when she puts her two cents into every comment when it has nothing to do with her. Caroline is just angry that Teresa and her sister are good friends and Dena doesn’t speak with Caroline anymore…so now we have someone else who wants to attack Teresa….is Teresa an Angel? Absolutely Not…but she did what she needed to do to by writing books and putting articles in magazines to save her family who was in financial debt…was it right…NO but I think she is a tough bitch who can always find a way to survive and this really gets to the others….it seems they all have hidden financial problems so they should just take care of their own nests and stop worrying about others….just my view!
Here, here!!! I think Teresa was set up and that they’re all jealous of her..I don’t think she did anything wrong!!! Except make money..I do think Melissa was a stripper and I think her husband “Joey” is an IMP….As for Croline..she’s just a Witch same w/her daughter Lauren. Kathy is a follower and Jacqueline is the worst Actress I have EVER seen!!! That’s what they ALL get for putting their lives out in the public for Money!!!
Teresa was NOT set up, she was in on it from the get-go. She’s a lying evil Bitch that needs to be put down. She does nothing but lie and then laughs it off like it was nothing. Why would anyone want to be her friend when she’s proven how she will just throw you in a ditch to rot. And that is where she belongs…in a ditch.
I don’t think Teresa is watching the same show we are watching…does she not see and hear what everyone else is seeing and hearing….as well as her children…..
Caroline is an egotistical bullying bitch! No one would act differently if attacked by four people and some are family.
I agree totally Caroline is a snotty bitch that thinks she knows everything. She is a menopausal bitch that needs to mind her own business.
Everyone on that show needs to get on some kind of meds. It is just way too intense. I’d rather watch girlfriends get along and share good times for a change.
ROSA NEEDS TO SEEK JESUS AND Kathy needs to leave teresa alone if she doesn’t want to be bothered with her. Jacqueline needs to grow up and Caroline need to associate with people her own age. I beileve Jacqueline had something to do with the setup, She claims she knew about it for two weeks.
Jacqueline is no angel, she relies on Caroline to fight her battles, she needs to grow up and talk for herself because clearly she is just another old angry bitch.
Psychopaths are “superficially charming” and “tend to make a good first impression on others and often strike observers as remarkably normal.” They are “self-centered, dishonest and undependable, and at times they engage in irresponsible behavior for no apparent reason other than the sheer fun of it. Largely devoid of guilt, empathy and love, they have casual and callous interpersonal and romantic relationships. Psychopaths routinely offer excuses for their reckless and often outrageous actions, placing blame on others instead. They rarely learn from their mistakes or benefit from negative feedback, and they have difficulty inhibiting their impulses” (Scientific American, “What ‘Psycopath’ Means”) Huh. Who does that sound like?
Teresa!!!!! She is nut, nut!!!!!!
Yes last night was very heated and I must comment: THERESA WAS THE GREEN MONSTER IN HER DRESS!!!! She was an absolute disgrace. Ok can she quit using the RED Dress Devil line as well… So last year honey. She has no business butting into anyones family problems and needs to take care of her own which I might add is becoming a Nightmare. Her mouthy girls and cheating, loud mouth, drunken Husband all need some work!!!! Before you go throwing stones Theresa take the blind fold off and look at your own family which has become worse than “Honey Boo Boo”.. These woman have been victims of Theresa’s scheme in the “I am better than You” saga and lets be honest, Theresa just looks like trash every episode. It is a shame that Melissa and Kathy have tried to make ammends with this Demon and she keeps throwing them under the bus…. As for Caroline and Jacqueline, good for you both for seeing her for what she is really like and ending the friendship. You are both better off…
Kathy, I would take Ritchie over Juicy (slob) any day..
LET ROSIE GET HER!!!!!! SHE NEEDS A GOOD SLAP TO WAKE HER UP!!!!
I totally agree with you Carefree….I’d take Richie over Slobo Joe anyday!
Carefree . . . You nailed it! I didn’t start watching RHWONJ until the 3rd season and I was astounded how Caroline & Jacqueline wud try to defend Tre or how they were friends. I finally went back and watched Seasons 1 & 2 and only then did it make sense. Once they started seeing and hearing Kathy and Melissa’s side of everything, the puzzle started fitting together. Tre is so jealous and envious of her sister-in-law she can’t stand it. One of the immediate things I noticed was how different Teresa started dressing after Melissa joined the show. That was just the beginning. When they saw the house that Joey built for Melissa, they werent living in anything less and away they went building their home bigger, better and fancier than the Gorga’s. And when Caroline & Jacq start seeing the truth, of course Teresa blamed it all on Melissa! It was crazy watching it. I can’t imagine the ones living it. If you aren’t on Team Giudice, you no longer exist! I have to say, I wish I had the ability Teresa has that no matter how bad things get, if you ignore it or blame someone else for it, it all goes away!
I may have finally been cured of my guilty addiction to the trash tv that is the Real Housewives franchise. After watching part 1 of the NJ reunion show, I needed a shower! Theresa may just be the single most disgusting human being I’ve ever had the displeasure to watch! It’s no longer entertaining to watch she and her horrid husband butcher the english language. Their IQs combined don’t reach triple digits, which always makes it an unfair disadvantage for them in dealing with anyone. But her ignorance is now trumped by her visciousness, insensitivity, and selfishness! Not only will I never watch the NJ franchise again if she streaming on the show, I may boycott ALL Bravo shows. It’s time this disgusting behavior stops being rewarded with ANY publicity! I feel horrible for her spoiled children, who did not choose these parents. But she and her grotesque husband need to climb back under the rock from which they came
Let’s face it, we do not watch the show to see them get along. We watch the show precisely because they fight. Teresa has been a ratings queen from season 1 when she flipped the table.
Caroline has been a pit bull from season 1 also. Everyone lov
Let’s face it, we do not watch the show to see them get along. We watch the show precisely because they fight. Teresa has been a ratings queen from season 1 when she flipped the table.
Caroline has been a pit bull from season 1 also. Everyone lov
It’s almost painful to watch Teresa at this point. She is either in full-on denial or she is actually delusional and believes all of her own BS. Her entire life is one big double standard. She called Kathy a piece of you-know-what, but as soon as Kathy brought up Teresa’s mom, Teresa made a comment about ‘how dare you talk about family like that’. Then went on to insult Kathy’s deceased father. Teresa is going to be the cause of her own spiral downward soon enough. It’s already started. There is no way that she writes her own blogs either, which tells the fans that she doesn’t have time to talk to them personally. She says words like “textses” and “ingredientses”, and resorts to name-calling, but we should believe her articulate 9 page blogs are her own? Her 15 minutes are just about up. Remember Heidi and Spencer? Where are they now? Just another couple of imfamous has-been names in the reality world that no one cares about anymore. Teresa is soon to join that list.
Ur absolutely right Jackie. It is painful to watch Teresa and worse when Juicy is sitting next to her backing up every lie and throwing a few of his own in there.
I was speechless when Andy Cohen asked Joe who he was talking to on the phone in Napa. Joe and Teresa had a year to practice how they were going to side step what it was actually about and to focus on the nasty names he called her as being the issue. OMG! I couldn’t believe it. He went so far as to say how many trips to the jewelry store he had to make becuz he called her the “C” word. “Nice try Joe. Who was the woman you were moaning to on the phone you idiot!”
Sorry thumb slipped.
Let’s face it, we do not watch the show to see them get along. We watch the show precisely because they fight. Teresa has been a ratings queen from season 1 when she flipped the table.
Caroline has been a pit bull from season 1 also. Everyone loved it when she very matter of factly advised Danielle that her “family is as thick as thieves” ! We loved her like a lioness protecting her cubs. The problem now, is that she’s a menopausal lioness with an empty den, so she doesn’t appear to be protecting anyone or anything, she just comes off as a bully.
Teresa is a flipping, undereducated idiot. People are giving her entirely too much credit. Particularly for the Melissa set up. Really, if she’d had that information, it would’ve been out long before the Kim D thing. Tre’s a mean girl, but she’s entirely too stupid to set up something that brilliant.
Kim D set that entire thing up with the help of BRAVO producers. She’s really “scuzzy” as we used to say back in the eighties. She chases her 15 minutes of shame every season and she gets it. I really wish someone would just knock her in the face so we could watch the plastic crack into pieces and fall to the ground. She really looks like a transgendered Caucasian born Michael Jackson after all the surgery, she just needs chin implant. She’d be a dead ringer for him.
Again folks, Tre’s not behind this one. She’s not a fact checker. She’s a moronic, gossiping, mean girl who spreads lies that she makes up in her head. Think about it, has she ever been able to prove even one lie that she made up?
Kim D’s the culprit here and she set up Teresa to take the fall. Everyone bit. Teresa was even too stupid to even repeat the salon story accurately. Now we have to watch new morons on RHONJ because the dysfunctional family that we have come to know and love is splintered for good.
We all will continue to watch, because we are addicted to the madness. One more thing, Tre is not a psychopath nor is she a sociopath. She’s just ignorant, and unwilling to learn from her mistakes. She does have a conscience, she’s just ruled by her own stupidity. Which is really getting tiresome.
I consider myself to be a relatively intelligent person, but I found myself having a very hard time following the discussion last night. I don’t even know what the point is of having a reunion show with this cast. They scream at each other for an hour like a bunch of howler monkeys. You can’t hear any one of them or make any sense of what’s being said.
And then it makes ME feel insane with they inject real moments of drama, as with Jacqueline’s son or Cathy’s deceased father. One minute I feel sympathy and then the next they’re slinging poo at each other.
Theresa acted like an out of control 12 year old!! Who after their teenage years talks ill about peoples looks and makes the puke noise and action when talking about someone’s man. She needs to grow the eff up and come back to reality. I sure hope she is not in the next season. I will not watch if she is. That woman (using the term loosely) is totally out of control!
Saddly, Teresa probably is the highest paid person on the show…can it be possible, that she is really like this in person, if so, what a sad, sad existance of life. personally, I knock her lights out…
I blame Bravo for exploiting Teresa Guidice and her obvious low cognitive I.Q, just for the sake of ratings. The woman is truly pitiful. She doesn’t have the intellectual capacity to understand or evaluate the consequences of her words and actions. I blame all the other women for ganging up on her too. They’re not very bright themselves for being so blindsided by the utter immaturity and dopiness of her and what she says and does.Instead, they should humor her, smile and move on. But then, Bravo would not have the kind of humanity and intelligent interactions that they certainly don’t want. The ratings! The ratings!
Does anyone else agree that we were presented with no evidence that Teresa set up her sister-in-law? That’s when I felt they were all ganging up on her. I concur that she is no mental giant, but the rest of them aren’t much better. Caroline is so shrill and righteous. Someone needs to muzzle her. But, do you think they are encouraged by Bravo producers and Andy to really ham it up? Remember the early reunions with Danielle? There has to be a target. So silly and absurd and yet I watch and even comment!
Teresa is an effing WACK job…Holy sh*t!! She is such a liar too, you can tell because she sits there with a blank stare. Time for teresa to get off the show or recast the entire show with people who are not related.
I cannot watch these women anymore. Are they even human at this point? How can they all be so vile and hateful? Is this for real?
I didn’t bother to watch part 3 of the reunion. So tired of the same old crap.
Telco. They haven’t aired part 3 yet!
They are all knuckle- draggers.
I am soooo happy to be Australian and soooo far away from these crazy women! as we are only mid way through the season here, it comes as no surprise teresa is still a complete nutjob, married to a good for nothing wannabe fat moron. I hope he rots in Gaol, for life. I’d be happy!!! :)
I am so glad to be Australian, it would seem these nutjobs are a New Jersey staple. Its good to see Teresa is still a complete mental case, married to a complete Moron, who is a good for nothing cursing wannabe, hope his fat ass rots in Gaol forever
I am just hoping against hope that after this season they fire Theresa because I cannot stand even looking at her face let alone listen to any of her inane conversation. And if she isn’t fired they need to hire an entire new cast to be filmed with her because the rest of this cast want nothing to do with her.
theresa is the new danielle staub,,,now all we need to do is see a nasty sex tape…but fun is fun,,id rather continue watching rhnj if her and sloppy joe wasnt on there
theresa is the new danielle staub,,,whats next a sex tape with sloppy joe,,,,she needs a reality check as much as she needs all those other checks she gets from telling lies to the tabloid,,and for celebrity apprentice,,,she was as stupid as she could ever get…i will watch the show when fake and bake and sloppy joe and the lil brat gia isnt on……i love love love kathy caroline jaquline and melissa,,,if anyones juicy joe its joe gorga…
Are you kidding me?Everyone on that stage wore a smirk.Frankly I can agree with you on alot of points but you lost me there.Yes team Teresa and proud of it.
Why has jacqueline all of a sudden gotten so rude and condescending? Is it because she thinks now that she came out with the story about her poor son and his autism, she has some supporters bc they will feel badly for her. She exposed lots of things she shouldn’t have… And I thought in the first few shows in season 1, there was mention of Caroline and her not getting along to the point that she hit Caroline… Now come to think about it… There was mention of her being a possible stripper. Speaking of stripping… Who cares!!!!
On behalf of the whole illiterate Teresa… She definitely botches every other “American or English” saying. I wish she were able to Communicate or defend some of her behavior or thoughts in a better way.
I still think Chris is awesome and he deserves a better person that who he’s married to. I do feel badly for caroline and Chris not having a relationship with Dina. I’m up and down with how I feel for/about Caroline.
The whole 4 against 1 reminds me of danielle!
Jacqueline playing with herwnhair and yawning… Shes dng Danielle did at the posche fashion show few hrs back! Really!
It’s Obvious theres something fishy in the way Joe and Melissa met…. But who really cares. I totally understand why maybe Teresa does… Shes the other female in her brothers life. That’s blood. Blood that runs through the both of them and no one else. Jealousy is understandable whether it’s excusable or not… It’s understandable. Teresa got jealous and felt betrayed by the cousin and sil who showed up on her show…. Trying to pump up a cooking career and music career…. I guess instead of being happy for each other… Thy all kinda acted ugly towards one another. I mean money enters any equation, and it changes things and people.
Write a comment…I don’t think Joe g is lying about what Chris said… I really think he’s a mans man and doesn’t really care nor does he want to throw his friend under the table. Why did kathy jump into it???? I really miss her old face. She was beUtiful and natural.
Write a comment…And why hasn’t anyone brought up the most ugliest part of the entire reunion….. Kathy calling the gorga mother a liar and said ugly things about the father…. And Melissa letting it be said about her beloved husbands parents and her in laws! She never said anything. Nor did Joe gorga when he came out. And only did they all get mad when Teresa said that her fther was there for them cousins! Tit for tat isn’t okay. But where do we draw the line. Who is allowed to say things and who isn’t ?
AMEN..THAT WHOLE FAMILY IS SHADY..CATHY WOULDVE GOTTEN SLAP IF IT WAS ME..DONT SAY ANYTHING ABOUT MY PARENTS.AND THEN WHEN TERESA WAS TRYIN TO MAKE A POINT ABOUT CATHY’S DAD HERE GOES ROSIE’S UNDECIDED ASS TALKIN SHYT..OOOOH I WISH I WAS THERE…I GOT PISSED BECAUSE EVERYBODY ALWAYS PICKING ON TERESA..ALSO TERESA DIDNT START THAT STRIPPER RUMOR THAT WAS KIM’S PLAN..AND IM WONDERING WHY EVERYBODY STILL SAY TERESA STARTED IT..TECHINALLY SHE DIDNT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH IT..SHE KNEW AFTER THE FACT BUT YOU CANT BLAME HER FOR NOT SPEAKING ON IT BEFORE THE SITUATION HAPPENED..SHE AND MELLISA WASNT ALL THAT TIGHT SO WHY FAKE A FUNK..DID MELLISA TELL TERESA THAT SHE TALKED TO DANELLE BEFORE THE 2 REUNION WHEN DANELLE SAID SOME THING ABOUT TERESA NOT SEEING MELISA SON..HELL NO SO WHY SHOULD TERESA WORN MELLISA NOW..I HATE WHEN FOLKS TRY TO PLAY SIDES..IT IS WHAT IT IS..
No, they didn’t gang up on her, Teresa is a disgrace, she doesn’t own up to anything even when there is video of it and that husband of hers, really she can’t be that stupid and she should kept her mouth shut if only because she can’t speak,it is hard to believe she made it to the 8th grade. She should quit the Housewifes and stay home, teach her children some manners, fade into the background, drop the idiot of a husband, wouldn’t call him a man cause he is a coward and get a grip on reality. She is a laughing stock and noone believes a word that comes out of her mouth, she would turn on her friends, family, probably kids for a little fame and money. Oh by the way Teresa, you are not getting fame, you are getting laughed at.
Now I see why Teresa didn’t want Mellisa and Joe to be on the Show because it has really tore of their family..I love Teresa and I don’t care what noone has to say!! She is dingy thats just her but I’m tired of MF’s ganging up on her because if I was with her that ish would’nt go down..Caroline is old and messy and is mad because she really don’t have nothing going on.. I see that radio show thingy kinda flopped.. Jaquiline never had any thing going on to begin with. She needs to focus more on her family/child instead of trying to make mess drama and money off of a TV show. Whats more important? Mellisa is very Shady and I do think she puts stuff in Joe’s head about his sister.. Thats my opinion.. Cathy is wrong because she lets everybody but family talk about her cousin and I don’t think it’s right.. Teresa do need to leave her Husband because that man is playin her ass to the left and thats not kool especially If Teresa is bringing money into the household..He’s cheatin but i will say this Teresa Needs to wakeup and stop playin dumb all the time..
I am so glad Jac finally opened her mouth and told the true story of the Giudice home. She is dealing with real life, while Tre is off on some other planet. She came off as so self conceited, what parent wouldn’t be moved by Nick’s life. That reality.