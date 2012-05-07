Recap: ‘The Voice’ final performances

“It’s been an incredible season!”
At least that’s what Carson Daly tells us to kick off the final performance night of “The Voice” season two. And if you can’t trust Carson, who can you trust?
For the first time this season the audience has full control — the coaches can’t save or eliminate anyone — so it will be the biggest test yet of the show’s voting pool. From classic rock (Juliet) to pop rock (Tony), RnB uplift (Jermaine) to classical uplift (Chris), a choice must be made. Who will it be?
To help us decide, each contender gets three songs: a solo of their choice, a duet with their coach and a “tribute” performance of a song made famous by their coach. Here’s how they did:
JERMAINE PAUL (Team Blake)
1) Solo song choice: R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly”
Strategy for success: Each week he has two goals: to emotionally connect with the lyrics and find a song America would love.
How’d he do? It’s a singing competition cliché performance: dressed in white and wailing overwrought, one-note uplift backed by a full choir. Jermaine has positioned himself as Javier 2.0, and there’s little reason to believe he’d be any more successful outside the show.
What the rival coaches thought: Christina thinks the song was made for Jermaine; Cee-Lo appreciated the staging and Jermaine’s “strong” simple look; Adam wants to say something different and settles on Jermaine is a “powerful, incredible” performer with a casual style.
What Blake thought: He has “listened to that song a million times but I don’t think I’ve ever *heard* it until you performed it tonight.” He wants Jermaine to teach him how to perform (!!??) Calm down there, Blake!
2) Coach tribute performance: “God Gave Me You”
How’d he do? Jermaine got stuck with the short straw here: as great as Blake is as a coach, he doesn’t have a particularly rich catalog to mine for tribute picks. And yet somehow Jermaine makes this straightforward uplift more fresh and convincing than “I Believe I Can Fly.” I also like how relaxed Jermaine is performing it.
3) Duet performance: “Soul Man”
How’d they do? It’s more “Blues Brothers 2000” than “Blues Brothers,” but they follow Chris Mann (more on that later), so anything with a pulse will do. And Blake’s effortless likability certainly helps (even though he’s not the one competing).
JULIET SIMMS (Team Cee-Lo)
1) Coach tribute performance: Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”
How’d she do? She rocks it out…mildly. It’s nothing radical but just enough outside the box to stay interesting, and most likely the best song available to any of the finalists to select as a tribute.
2) Duet performance: Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild”
How’d they do? Not bad but Cee-Lo had better chemistry with Vicci last year, and she was a more exciting performer. At least we still get the dynamic staging and costumes we expect from Cee-Lo.
3) Solo song choice: Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird”
Strategy for success: The more Juliet connects with a song (“Roxanne,” “It’s a Man’s…World”), the better she does. After years of struggling she’s decided to go big or go home.
How’d she do: Easily her best of the night, Juliet finally comes alive and clearly connects with the song. Presumably she’ll feel inspired by her own material, but this inconsistency could be a challenge if she wins and gets stuck with generic rock material.
What the rival coaches thought: Adam says no one sings like Juliet; Christina loves the song and performance and wardrobe and also admires Juliet’s ability to perform while sick.
What did Cee-Lo think: His t-shirt says it all: “No problems.”
CHRIS MANN (Team Christina)
1) Duet performance: “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion
How’d they do? I can’t say for sure but I think my TV momentarily flipped to a PBS pledge drive. I certainly wasn’t watching a pop music competition. Although Christina’s near wardrobe malfunction as her cleavage fought a valiant battle with gravity and physics spiced up the snoozy selection just a bit.
2) Coach tribute performance: “The Voice Within”
How’d he do? While a letter Chris wrote to Christina is projected behind him, he indulges himself on a treacly ballad that could have just as easily come from Celine Dion”s catalog. No matter the challenge Chris definitely stays true to himself, no doubt about that.
3) Solo song choice: Josh Groban’s “You Raise Me Up”
Strategy for success: After years of doubting whether or not he should pursue an operatic singing style he’s finally decided to be himself. “A lot of the other singers on the show are doing things that are so hip and relevant,” he says. But not Chris!
How’d he do? Well… The ASL interpreter on stage seemed like a nice touch to maximize the cheesy hilarity, until the full choir broke out into sign language for the big finish. Also some sort of heavenly light shined on Christina as she watched and Joel Osteen (seriously!) applauded from the audience. Overkill? Not for Chris!
What the rival coaches thought: Cee-Lo calls Chris “by far one of the most incomparable vocalists I’ve ever heard” and adds that Chris is very cool.
What Christina thought: Tonight is a celebration and all about positivity. Chris made it this far based on pure talent. (And other nonsense that sounds like a bunch of thinly veiled swipes at Tony.)
TONY LUCCA (Team Adam)
1) Solo song choice: Jay-Z’s “99 Problems”
Strategy for success: Christina slamming him as one dimensional “changed the entire course of [his] career.” Now he’s a risk-taker and Adam declares Tony has the most range, “there isn’t a more diverse contestant on the show” (which considering these finalists is probably actually true).
How’d he do? Turning Jay-Z’s rap anthem into blusey rock is nothing new, but that’s typical of the “risks” on shows like this. And frankly Tony sells it with ease. It’s probably the best performance he’s given on the show to date, and not a moment too soon. (Or should that be too late?)
What the rival coaches thought: Blake thought it was a lot of fun and really cool version of the song; Christina finds another way to be condescending by pointing out that Tony’s wife and kids are in the audience cheering him on as he performs a song that’s derogatory to women; Cee-Lo grins ear to ear and declares it “hard.”
What Adam thought: He wants to clarify what the song is about: It’s not about misogyny, it’s about all the problems life throws at you. He thinks Christina needs to understand what a metaphor is. Christina isn’t convinced, but Adam rips off his shirt to reveal a “Team Xtina” t-shirt underneath and she’s too distracted to keep arguing.
2) Duet performance: The Beatles’ “Yesterday”
How’d they do? Pretty, pure, simple — it’s a smart choice on a show that has more than its fill of bombastic singing. I’d listen to this a million times over before even considering a second listen of “The Prayer.”
3) Coach tribute performance: “Harder to Breath”
How’d he do? Adam and Tony’s musical sensibilities seem the most aligned, so it’s an easy fit. But unlike his competition, Tony doesn’t have a chance to demonstrate versatility here or take the kind of risks he’s been aiming for since Christina’s “one dimensional” diss. He also fumbles the lyrics at one point but recovers immediately.
CLOSING THOUGHTS
It was a very middle of the road night of final performances. Chris and Jermaine both played it safe and failed to show us anything new, while Juliet fought back illness and came fully to life on her final song (probably the strongest moment of the night). But Tony emerged as the most consistent and weathered the increasingly petty criticisms of Christina.
My vote would go to Tony, but I’ll play it safe and predict Juliet to win thanks to that closing number. Chris could be a wild card, but if he wins I think it will seriously damage any credibility “The Voice” has as a relevant music competition.
Who do you think was the best of the night? Are you sick of Christina’s attitude against Tony? And do you agree with Carson that this season has been “incredible”?
I’ve never voted for one of these shows in my life, but I’m tempted to go vote for Tony right now just to stick it to Christina. I can think of an even more derogatory word than “bitch” to use for her.
I have to ask… do you think she’s being genuine or her anti-Tony stuff a production decision? He’s been in the business a long time so I could see them cooking this up for attention.
Reply to comment…I would hope it genuine. Tony sucks. Chris Mann sucks too so pleeeaaassee don’t categorize me as an Xtina fan boy or whatever. Last years final 4 was head and shoulders above this years imo.
Yes, I can see this as a ploy to get votes for Tony, just so some people will think by doing so they’ll get back at Christina when in actuality it may be done just for the purpose of him to win.???
The Voice is a great show, but Christina’s horrible attitude makes it difficult to watch. I understand drama is supposed to make for better television & ratings, but it’s gotten too unbearable. I hope she is taken off the show for season 3. As far as talent goes, yes, the finalists are incredibly talented, but a lot of the most talented participants in the competition were sent home during the battle rounds. I don’t want to give all negative feedback b/c it’s a great show, and I love all of the other judges. I must admit, however, that my frustration with these negative elements of the show have made it a lot less interesting to watch regularly.
I have no idea if Christina genuinely dislikes Tony or it’s all some kind of publicity stunt, but her attacks tonight were over the top. She needs to explain/address it directly at some point.
That said, I actually do enjoy the craziness she brings to the show. And at her best she supports artists like Lindsey in a way that *seems* genuine.
I doubt that it is a ploy to get ratings I mean Christina is basically making everyone hate her. Also, if anyone has seen Burlesque you know she can’t act so I definitely think she just genuinely doesn’t like Tony or Adam for some reason. And according to RadarOnline.com her and adam got into a huge fight before last night’s show.
Tony just sucks. That’s all.
I think all four of them have a lot of talent, but I think Juliet is my favorite. Didn’t love her duet or “Crazy” performance but thought “Freebird” was great. Tony did a great rendition of “99 Problems” but like you said, that arrangement has been done before. Harder to Breathe was fine, and “Yesterday” was nice, but made me wish I was hearing the Beatles instead.
Jermaine’s performance of “I Believe I Can Fly” was good, but I thought his version of Blake’s song was better and “Soul Man” was my favorite performance of the night.
I have to say, I don’t understand your Chris Mann hate. He’s got a fabulous voice – what, he doesn’t sing the type of music you like? Big f’n deal – most pop singers don’t sing the style I like but that doesn’t mean that I can’t appreciate their talent. I think Chris could have a very successful career in the same path as Josh Grobin.
But with all of these four performers, it takes more than singing talent. It takes getting the right song at the right time.
I agree with you about Chris. Whether you like him or not, you can’t say he’s not relevant when artists like Josh Groban, Il Divo and Susan Boyle sell a lot more records these days than most artists!
it has nothing to do with chris mann’s voice and everything to do with the fact that he is lifeless and boring.
I don’t see Pavarati or Sarah Brightman in any of those four chairs. That style of singing certainly has its place and is great, but the show is all about contemporary music (if you count Christina as contemporary anymore) and the audience is looking for that as well.
It’s great that Chris was able to use the show to get a lot more recognition for his craft, but he ain’t winning.
Did the show ever mention why they didn’t do original songs like they did last year?
There was no explanation that I’m aware of, but it’s an interesting change from last season. It makes me wonder if not all of the finalists actually have original material ready to go (Tony and Juliet definitely would, Chris may not?) or if the producers just consider original material too uninteresting for viewers compared to covers.
Thanks. I assumed that some unseen songwriter wrote the songs the finalists sang last year. If the contestants actually wrote them, my appreciation and respect for everyone just skyrocketed.
Oh, you’re absolutely right, the original songs from last year were all written by other people. I was confusing it with the artists’ *ability* to generate their own material, but that’s irrelevant in the pop world so there’s no reason they couldn’t have had original song performances if they wanted to.
I was really disappointed. I loved the original songs last year! And I know it’s possible that other people wrote them, but every song was extremely in character for the artists. They were the best part of the finale! I was also a bit disappointed that the judges didn’t sing together more often. I thought last year’s Queen medley was great, and it showed that this show (unlike SO many others) has judges who are actually in a position to judge
I’m bummed we didn’t get to see Jamar sing one of Cee-Lo’s songs or do a duet with him. Those two were the best matched coach/contestant pair in the competition (aside from the fact that he should have won the whole competition).
Gotta be honest, I skipped through most of this episode- I just don’t really care anymore. Juliet is my favourite but it wouldn’t bother me if one of the others won.