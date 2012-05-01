Recap: ‘The Voice’ semifinal results

When “The Voice” lets people go, they let people go fast.
Back in the battle rounds it was hard work just to keep track of who was who. But now that the field is down to eight, we’ve got a clear picture of who deserves to win (*cough*Jamar*cough*).
Tonight is about whittling down the eight semifinalists to four finalists — one to represent each coach. So let’s get to it…
First, a few words from the coaches about saying goodbye to one of their final two hopefuls:
Blake: “It’s kind of a sick feeling. Bittersweet, I guess. You’re as happy as you can be for one and as sad as you can be for the other. Music isn’t meant to be a competition. It sucks but it’s great.”
Christina: “You absolutely can not compare Lindsey and Chris in the same group or category. It’s like comparing apples and oranges. Tonight is the moment of truth. It’s really exciting and it’s also really sad because I know someone I care about and have been on a really exciting journey with is gonna go home tonight.”
Cee-Lo: “I’m very uncomfortable and it’s very awkward but it is the nature of this show and it’s something I have to accept.”
Adam: “It’s so hard for all of us because these are our last two. We’ve seen tremendous improvement from everybody. I don’t want to have to do this, I think everyone agrees it’s a really crappy part of the show for us.”
The less crappy part of the show (we hope) will be live performances from last year’s four finalists, beginning with Dia Frampton and Kid Cudi on Dia’s single “Don’t Kick the Chair.” Dia looks great and sounds great, and yeah she should’ve won last year, but that’s how it goes. If you haven’t heard her album “Red” yet, give it a spin.
But we’re really watching for results and first up is Team Christina.
Lindsey Pavao vs. Chris Mann
Christina’s thoughts: She has “that sick feeling Blake was talking about right now,” and thinks both of her contenders are stars.
Christina’s scores: 50 for Chris, 50 for Lindsey.
An even split, which probably means Chris gets it.
After America’s vote: Chris 104, Lindsey 96.
Yep, Opera Mann is a finalist on “The Voice.” Wonderful.
The fallout: Lindsey is very sad and starts crying. Chris awkwardly leaves the stage as Christina walks up to console Lindsey. Seriously Christina, this is all your fault. I expected more from you, especially after your savvy elimination of Jesse earlier in the season. Lindsey was at a gender disadvantage with the voters, and she needed support not your wishy-washy non-committal scoring.
Ah well, moving right along: another of last season’s finalists Vicci Martinez performs relatively new single “Come Along” with her coach Cee-Lo. I’m reminded how much I liked Vicci — if Dia couldn’t have won in my ideal alternate universe then it would’ve been Vicci.
And now we’ve got the results for Team Adam.
Katrina Parker vs. Tony Lucca
Adam’s thoughts: He loves them both so much, he truly does. They’ve grown leaps and bounds and all that. Adam looks at the night as a victory: “It’s not so much about winning ‘The Voice,’ it’s using the exposure that ‘The Voice’ has given you. The two of you can do whatever you want.” (Which is a nice thought, but with last year’s four finalists in the house providing a vivid reality check that the show is not an automatic ticket to success, it’s a little hard to swallow.)
Adam’s scores: 60 for Tony, 40 for Katrina.
Sorry Katrina, Adam was your only shot at getting an edge in this. (He explains his vote with another one of his backhanded compliments about her being the “most improved.” But she can’t possibly compete with his “bromance” with Tony.)
After America’s vote: Tony 108, Katrina 92.
The fallout: Well, no surprise there. What has been fated since the post-Super Bowl premiere has come to pass: Tony Lucca is in the finals of “The Voice.” Katrina is sad, but not as teary as Lindsey. She had to know this was coming. (Although if Adam had played it “safe” like Christina and scored the two equally, it looks like Katrina would’ve actually been ahead, which is interesting…)
I’m still ignoring Christina Milian’s segments because she’s still not adding anything to the show. But she does inform us that today is Erin Willett’s birthday and maybe you care about that. Or maybe not… Especially when another of last season’s finalists, Team Christina’s Beverly McClellan is about to perform “Money Changes Everything” with Cyndi Lauper. I liked Beverly too — no matter what else happens tonight, it’s already clear that last season’s finalists were a whole lot better than what we’ll get this year — and this duet with Cyndi is an inspired, energetic and slightly freaky pairing. Nice job.
Instead of more results, we get the final performance of the night: last year’s winner Javier Colon with new single “A Drop In the Ocean.” He was my least favorite of last year’s finalists but I didn’t dislike Javier, and he easily blows away half of this year’s semi-finalists. However, this single is the sort of instantly forgettable schmaltz that reinforces why he hasn’t been a breakout recording star. He’s got a nice voice, but someone needs to give him better material.
OK, “moment of truth” time for Team Blake.
Erin Willett vs. Jermaine Paul
Blake’s thoughts: He has “so much respect” for both of his team members. He praises Jermaine’s decision to step away from steady career as a backup singer to go for his dreams, while Erin “has been through personal hell and back” and (in case you hadn’t heard) Blake admires her so much for dealing with her father’s death.
Blake’s scores: 50 for Jermaine, 50 for Erin.
No surprise there, Blake doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. And even with Erin’s tears, I don’t think she has a prayer.
After America’s vote: Jermaine 123, Erin 77.
The fallout: Wow. That’s the biggest margin so far, but I’m not sure it says as much about Jermaine’s popularity as it does about Erin’s utter lack of appeal as a vocalist. She simply shouldn’t have made it this far and wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for Blake’s sentimental side.
And finally, the results we’ve all been waiting for: Team Cee-Lo.
Juliet Simms vs. Jamar Rogers
Cee-Lo’s thoughts: He points out that he has “two of arguably the best contestants on this show.” No argument there. He will “forever, unconditionally love the both of you.”
Cee-Lo’s scores: 40 for Jamar, 60 for Juliet.
OK then. With Cee-Lo’s constant run of “I love everyone and everything” commentary on the show I wouldn’t have expected him to take sides, but he has an explanation: “I couldn’t do the 50/50 thing because you guys are incomparable. Juliet’s performance last night was so obviously beautiful and striking and strong. Jamar you have been the consistent frontrunner this entire time. America loves you sir.”
And he babbled on for a good while after that, delaying the news everyone wanted to know. But the short version of it is he just didn’t think Jamar brought it to the best of his ability last night, and he thinks Juliet deserves a boost in the voting. Someone can be critical after all!
After America’s vote: Juliet 121, Jamar 79.
The fallout: Holy crap! We won’t have an all male finale, Jamar won’t be there, and even if Cee-Lo had wimped out and gone 50/50 like Christina and Blake, Juliet still would’ve beat Jamar by a decisive margin.
It’s a dramatic, surprising, and inevitably frustrating turn of events. And it’s only going to turn up the heat on discussions about how fair the show’s format is.
I think we can live with Juliet over Jamar — they’re both strong competitors — but Jermaine over Jamar in the finals? Chris over Jamar? Even Tony over Jamar? Just because each coach needs someone in the finals? That’s a pretty goofy system.
As much as I like the amount of power “The Voice” gives its coaches (especially compared to the America decides it all format of “American Idol”), there needs to be some consideration about rule changes for next season. The week-to-week ratings declines already suggest audiences are having a tough time bonding with the contestants during the byzantine battle rounds and overcrowded live shows. And now they’re sacrificing popular contestants to make sure each coach has a player in the game.
Take a cue from “The Hunger Games,” “The Voice.” Jamar and Juliet were your Peeta and Katniss. And now one of them is gone. The Capitol will not be pleased.
Did the right four singers make it to the finals? Should the show consider some rule changes for next season? And who will get your vote to win “The Voice”?
I liked every single finalist from last year, with the exception of Javier, more than I like any particular finalist from this year. That’s a problem. But I did love seeing them perform again and I’m going to add Vicci and Beverley’s cds to my iTunes collection.
I’m not sure if last year’s finalists were more likable in general or if they just suited my own musical taste, but I agree. I wish this season had a finalist as exciting as Dia or Vicci or as joyful of a performer as Beverley.
Katrina and Jamar should still be there! Agree that Juliet and Jamar are the best two performers – def change the rules next year. It’s not about the coaches but the contestants.
Damn it all. Neither of the votes I cared about went the way I wanted. Now the only contestant I like in the finals is Juliet and I wanted Jamar to win the whole thing.
I hope Cee-Lo keeps supporting him and he gets the opportunity for a successful career. I would be interested to see what he would do with an album of original material.
As it is, I don’t think I will be listening to any of the finalists, post The Voice. As much as I like Juliet as a performer, I don’t think she’s shown any creativity in the competition.
I’d be interested in hearing what either Juliet or Tony release after the competition, but I agree it would be much more intriguing to hear an album from Jamar or Lindsey. I hope they both get a shot, regardless of what happened on the show.
Yeah, Lindsey was the other contestant I wanted to get through. She and Jamar were my favourites since the auditions, though Jamar was way more consistent throughout the competition. As far as I can remember they are the only two who have shown real ideas or creativity in song interpretation/arrangement. I would definitely check out an album if Lindsey releases one (there is actually some original music by her on her youtube channel, just simple but sweet acoustic tracks).
agree…juliet does show versatility..i think jamar was a wonderful performer and shows something different..i personally don’t like any of the finalist…they need to change things about this show…won’t be watching this one any longer
This is a great write up! And prevented me from having to get through an hour of crap to know the details of the results. Adam made the wrong choice. Christina should have boosted Lindsey. She was my fave. My opinion! The voting format doesn’t bug me. The Christina’s bug me.
Ridiculous system. At least we know Juliet will win.
It’s hard to say how the voting for different teams stacks up, but if she beat Jamar by 20% in the public vote, I think she’s in a pretty solid position.
Based on last night’s results and overall momentum it does seem like Juliet has the edge. But she was behind Jamar in the quarter-finals (by how much we don’t know) and it’s hard to tell how much of her big showing this week was helped by closing the show with a really strong song choice.
If the show gives Chris or Jermaine the closing slot in the finale because they pick a show-stopper it could lead to an “upset.” (Which would be upsetting.)
They need to toy with the idea of allowing other coaches to grab eliminated people and dump their own. If Adam is really all about winning this thing, wouldn’t he have a better shot by dropping Tony and keeping Jamar in the game? It would be cutthroat and brutal for the person who gets dropped, but they should at least consider it for the battle rounds if nothing else.
Imagine if Gwen Sebastian, the awesome country singer who got screwed by Erin’s sob story, could have been saved by another coach. She’d probably still be here today.
I really like that idea for a rule change, although it might be considered too “mean” for a “nice” show like “The Voice.”
And yes, Gwen Sebastian probably would’ve done well. Blake let his heart get in the way of his head with Erin, but apparently he’s taking Gwen on tour as a backup singer to help support her too.
Ooh, that is a great idea.
I am so disappointed in The Voice after last nights show. Jamar was one of the strongest overall performers. Yet, according to his coach, based on Monday night’s performance and technical sound system drown out, he opted to rank Jamar less than Juliet. Possibly I am misled, but I thought the coaches would seek consistency within their team members. Jamar’s performance Monday, as well as all of his other performances, was great. I realize that even if Cee Lo ranked Jamar higher, he would have still been eliminated. I take issue with the justification that Cee Lo stated he based the 40% given to Jamar. BULL! Jamar should most certainly be one of the final 4 competing for the title. After last night’s results, I have decided to no longer support The Voice. Clearly, the judges…nor those that vote, truly vote for the most talented individuals.
Juliet was just as consistent as Jamar. And as you already said, she had America’s vote without Cee-Lo’s help. Sounds like you’re letting your Jamar love get the better of you.