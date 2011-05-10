Recap: ‘The Voice’ – The Battles, Part 1

NBC has put out clips explaining what the heck Tuesday (May 10) night’s “The Voice” is going to be like, how these alleged Battles are going to work. I’ve skipped those clips, because I want to experience the bloody, musical gladiatorial combat with fresh eyes. Also, I enjoy being confused.Â
Click through and we’ll experience The Battles, Part 1 together…
10:01 p.m. We start with Christina Aguilera, who has to choose her first Battle pairing. There will be two artists singing the same song on the same stage. The mentor will have to determine who sang better. In the first Battle, Â Tarralyn Ramsay will face off with Frenchie Davis on “Single Ladies.” Christina explains that they can hold their own with each other. And clearly it had nothing to do with pairing zaftig African-American women. Clearly.Â
10:05 p.m. Enter Sia, as Christina Aguilera’s advisor. How many people does it take to mentor two singers? In the first rehearsal, Christina tries singing “Single Ladies” for them, but she doesn’t know the intricate lyrics. “Don’t worry about the words. I never worry about the words,” Aguilera giggles ridiculously. See, it’s funny, because she botched the lyrics to OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM in front of a billion people worldwide. Never you mind, Christina.Â In private advising, Sia and Christina tell Frenchie that she has a tendency to sing sharp, which is news to the “Idol” bootee. They have no such useful advice for Tarralyn.
10:07 p.m. In their first on-stage rehearsal, there’s tension between Terralyn. “It’s not anything negative. It’s just business,” Tarralyn says. Christina tries making peace with her ladies, referencing her own Grammys slip-and-fall, saying that sometimes you need somebody — Jennifer Hudson in her case — to pick you up. “The Voice”: Where Christina Aguilera’s Public Humiliations Are Ground Up Into Pellets of Wisdom. Next week? Life lessons to be learned from public intoxication.
10:08 p.m. Here it comes… BATTLE No. 1 Between Frenchie & Terralyn… Oh right. Carson Daly is on this show and for tonight, he’s pretending to be Michael Buffer, setting the stage for the shouting match. Does anybody want to point out that a good duet is complimentary, rather than competitive? That’s why you sing a duet? In this case, we have Frenchie and Tarralyn each trying to out-diva the other, even when they’re supposed to be doing supporting and backing vocals. There are some big moments, there’s absolutely no nuance here, just bellowing. Naturally, Christina Aguilera approves.
10:12 p.m. “Wow, I enjoyed that so much,” Cee-Lo says. “The best thing is when you forget it’s a singing competition. And I forgot,” Adam Levin says. I didn’t forget. Blake Shelton compares it to “Rocky,” saying that Frenchie was like Apollo, but Terralyn was Rocky. “I don’t want to pick this one,” Christina says. “I’m clueless,” Sia contributes.
10:16 p.m. We had to sell product before getting results. “I think Frenchie took it tonight,” Christina announces. Maybe she didn’t understand Blake’s boxing movie analogy?
10:16 p.m. Blake Shelton’s first battle will be pairing Patrick Thomas and Tyler Robinson on Elvis’ “Burning Love.” Tyler is worried because he doesn’t know this song. Blake says that he paired them because of their confidence. Or something. Blake’s got Reba McEntire serving as his assistant mentor, as they try to teach Tyler that he shouldn’t compensate for not knowing the song with pointless runs. In their private session, Reba advises Patrick that he should sing the song to a hypothetical girlfriend. Patrick’s embarrassed. The same advice can’t be given to Tyler, which may be why we don’t get to see his private session.
10:25 p.m. On to… BATTLE No. 2 Between Patrick & Tyler… This Battle track has been arranged so that Patrick and Tyler don’t need to work together very much. Patrick’s version sounds more Elvis-y. Tyler’s version sounds better. And when they start singing together at the end, it just sounds like a cacophonous mess. That’s not the way music is supposed to be made. Sorry. “Wow. I was not expecting that,” Christina says. “Both of you guys are both surgically technically great singers,” Cee-Lo says, before picking Tyler. Adam agrees that he would go with Tyler. Blake consults Reba, who says that they both rocked it. We’re not getting any substantive judging on this show, are we? Blake praises Tyler — a nerdy, bearded John Krasinski — for turning the runs down a bit, but also has nice words for Patrick.
10:29 p.m. Well screw Cee-Lo and Adam. “Patrick,” Blake says, rendering his verdict. Bye, Tyler.
10:30 p.m. Adam Levin’s first battle will pit Casey Weston against Tim Mahoney on “Leather & Lace.” Casey immediately whips out the underdog card against the far more experienced Tim, who you may recall Adam expected to be a girl when he pressed his buzzer. Adam has Adam Blackstone as his advisor. You may not know Adam Blackstone, but he wrangles the genius of Maroon Five, whatever that means. This is another duet where one singer — Tim, naturally — knows the song already, while Casey is learning it on the fly. Adam Blackstone says that Casey’s homework will be harmony, while Tim’s homework will be tone.Â
10:33 p.m. In their first stage rehearsal, Adam tells Casey to be “a bad bitch.” She says she’ll be “a bad brat.” He tells Tim to do some falsetto. Tim says he’ll take it under advisement.
10:38 p.m. Time for… BATTLE No. 3 Between Tim & Casey… This is at least a song that’s designed as a duet. Casey starts off strong, particularly if you happen to like her nasally twang and goat-vibrato. I’ve got no serious expectations. Tim may be the more experienced performer, but why has his experience not taught him not to make all of these “I’m singing hight notes” squint-y faces? Tim’s resemblance to a singing Russell Hantz is also distracting me. Casey’s actually the much more relaxed performer, while Tim sounds better. This is the first duet in which the contestants weren’t trying to bludgeon each other with big notes. Yay!
10:41 p.m. Blake calls certain aspects of Casey’s voice “addicting.” He tells Adam that he would choose Casey, because there’d be development with her. Christina calls their pairing “lovely.” Cee-Lo prefers Tim because he’s “strangely unique,” while Casey reminds him of “a young Stevie Nicks.” “I’m so happy with both of you guys. Honestly, such an incredible job,” Adam raves.
10:43 p.m. But the winner is… After the break.
10:46 p.m. OK. Now? Who won, Adam? “There’s just something about Casey Weston. I have to go with Casey Weston,” Adam says. Presumably he’s chosen her because she’s a long-legged blonde with potential for growth. Thus, he’s using the exact same criteria as they use on “Idol.” Way to be different.
10:48 p.m. Cee-Lo pits Vicci Martinez against Niki Dawson. His explanation is flimsy. I think he likes that their names rhyme. Cee-Lo’s got Monica as his adviser. They’re singing Pink’s “F***in’ Perfect.” After listening to them rehearse, Cee-Lo calls them sisters and says this is going to be the hardest part for him.
10:54 p.m. Time for… BATTLE No. 4 Between Niki & Viccy… Pink invites a certain amount of shouting, which makes this an appropriate Battle duet. They’re both pretty good, though the screaming becomes oppressive towards the end. I think Vicci sounds better than Niki, but I could do without Vicky’s “I’m a punk” stylings, which read more like a petulant child in need of a bathroom stop than like an actual angry person.
10:57 p.m. Adam calls this the best duet of the night. Blake says that Cee-Lo made a mistake in pairing these two. “I’m not saying crap,” Blake sense, of a preference. Cee-Lo loves Vicky’s “war dance,” which is *exactly* the thing that was irking me.
10:58 p.m. Cee-Lo’s selection… Vicci. I guess that’s the right choice.
11:00 p.m. Well that was a disaster. I want to begin by granting that most of those shout-duets were still better than whatever happens when two “Idol” contestants are forced to sing together (other than than one good Casey/Haley number). But so what? That was an hour of TV in which we saw a total of four shriek-y duets. We learned almost nothing new about any of the contestants and we only saw a scattered amount of mentoring from the stars. And we’re actually going to have three more shows like that? Why?
The biggest flaw of this flawed format: Nobody had any strategy. At all. This is a competition show, but the mentors put absolutely no thought into who they were pairing up and gave no consideration to trimming teams down to their best four. Similarly, the mentors who were at the Battles as casual observers, but still got to weigh in as judges, didn’t appear to be either judging constructively or judging strategically, trying to psyche their competition into picking weaker singers to boost the hopes of their own stars.
And the results? Well, we chose the first four singers for our live shows tonight. And without looking, I dare you to name the four people who got picked. I remembered Vicci, because she was last, and Frenchie, because she’s Frenchie.Â
What’d you think of Battle Night No. 1?
American Idol is like the non poser version of this show. This show, especially after this episode, is now less legitimate than DWTS is to SYTYCD fans.
That was tremendously disappointing. The judges/coaches were way too relaxed – its nice to see people not arguing but no one was even competitive.
And the song selection was meh. I don’t think I have ever heard any of those songs before. Its hard to be compelled to watch if the songs selected are relativly obscure. There is no reason to select a song that wasn’t a top 10 hit.
Hmmm… Are you referring to tonight’s episode? Does that mean you’d never heard of “Single Ladies” or “Burning Love”?
-Daniel
What Dan said. If you aren’t familiar with all four of those songs, you must either be 90 years old or from some other planet.
I forgot about “Single Ladies”. Who hasn’t heard that. The song by Pink is understandable too even though I have never heard it. The other two were complete blanks for me personally. I feel like a mainstream show should do better than 2 for 4.
I get that the country song of each episode is going to be obscure (at least for a large segment of the population). When I heard them say Burning Love I thought they meant Bleeding Love. That song is way before my time. The first two episodes were better with the hit songs vs not so famous songs ratio. I felt like it was off this week – that may have totally been because there were only 4 songs this week so being out of the loop on 3 of em seems greater than not knowing half of 15 songs.
Wow, very snarky review. I enjoyed the show alot, and thought everybody sounding good. Ah, well… opinions. Also: Single Ladies sold quad-platinum and won Song of the Year two years ago. Perfect hit #2, Leather & Lace #6. Burning Love hit #2 and… it’s Burning Love! I mean, it’s classic. How can you not know that song? Or any of these songs?
Sorry to jump on the pile, there… I was out researching those numbers and didn’t realize several had already commented on this. My apologies.
“I feel like a mainstream show should do better than 2 for 4.”
I really think this is your problem and not the show’s problem. If you don’t know Elvis Presley and Stevie Nicks songs, at least superficially, you need to go spend a few bucks at the record store.
It may very well be my problem and not the show’s. I would venture to guess I am not the only person who is unfamiliar with the music played though. I think people are severely overestimating the American populaces music taste/knowledge if you think everyone knows Elvis Presley songs and Stevie Nicks songs.
Why would a person who isn’t from that era and a fan of that genre of music be familiar with those songs. I’m not defending my ignorance of the songs but the reaction is almost as if I said I had never heard “Born in the USA” or “Piano Man”. Again it could very well be on me for being unaware of those songs existence but if you take people under the age of say 25 I would be stunned if more than 25% of people knew those songs.
I am almost certainly everyone in America from adolescence on knows at least one Elvis song and probably multiple Elvis songs. He’s a cultural landmark.
The target demo for shows like these skews older, so I guess it’s forgivable that someone under 25 wouldn’t know “Leather & Lace” which was a hit in the early ’80s (an era that still seems like yesterday to me, but may as well have been the stone age for someone under 25). It took me a while to get around to knowing music that was made before I was born too. However, Elvis music is just in the air in America. I don’t think it’s just a southern thing (where I’m from), but nationwide. Elvis is still a thing, even almost 35 after his death and more like 40 years since he was still on top of the world. “Burning Love” is one of the songs most people sing when doing bad Elvis impressionsâ€”at least that’s how I first became familiar with it. When I finally heard Elvis’s actual version, it didn’t sound nearly as stupid at the impressions made it seem.
But anyway, if you care at all about music, get to know some stuff that was popular (or even unpopular) before you were born. There’s more than a century of recorded music to dig into.
AMAZING show. Loved every minute.
The was the best episode of The Voice yet. I like these battle rounds more than the auditions. Intense!
i don’t know what show the reviewer was watching but i found this to be riveting!! Very entertaining and much better quality of singers than American Idol
Not sure stretching these battle rounds out over four weeks is a good idea. It might be a killer of the momentum The Voice had built up over the blind auditions.
BLECH!
I’ve watched each ep so far. And up to this point have been mildy pleased with the show. But this was awful.
Totally agree with all the faults that Dan pointed out in his recap. A one hour show where all we got was 4 lousy deuts that combined prob took up about 15 minutes. The rest was insufferable filler. The first 15 minutes of the show was a terrible explanation of the show. The other 30 minutes was bland coaching advice and pointless “critiques” of the duets.
Once again I have to mention just how lifeless and boring Carson Daly is as the host. He sucks what little excitement is in the room and craps it out his butt. As with everything he does, he gives off a combo vibe of “Look how little charisma I have,” and “Isn’t it ridiculous that I get paid to do this?”
And maybe one of my biggest gripes on the show. The incessant cuts to the contestants’ friends and family backstage. Has to be one of the more obnoxious aspects of the show.
BAD showing tonight. The first couple ep’s had me cautiously optimistic and thinking it was in the C+ to B- range. After this crap, I’m thinking solid D.
Oh, and the contestants all seem decent at best. All this is doing is making Idol look all the better.
I was more disappointed by this round than I thought I’d be. When they first mentioned battle rounds I was intrigued, but then again I thought the judges might actually use some strategery to narrow down their teams to the actual best. Instead the judges paired off equally talented singers and Christina and CeeLo each lost pretty strong contenders. I think Adam made the right call and Blake made the wrong one.
Hopefully next week they’ll cut out some of the filler and we’ll get more than 4 songs. Otherwise The Voice is going to lose all its momentum.
I loved how the singers had to work together but compete at the same time. Taralynn’s sneaky tweak was very entertaining in theory but I wish they showed more footage of the dueling singers talking or hanging out.
Also, Vicci is sooooooooooo hot.
Too much filler, too much exposition, too much Carson Daly. Not enough actual singing and competition.
The “battles” are an entirely arbitrary way to eliminate contestants. You could tell with Blake Shelton, that he picked his country dude over the gay dude because he liked him better and didn’t know what to do with the other guy. Same with Maroon 5 picking the young leggy girl over the old bald guy who sounds like a woman. For a show that touted itself all about it’s judging not on looks premise, it’s not different than any other singing show. Pretty lame.
Can’t be mad at Levine picking Casey. She has a real shot of winning the whole thing andis insredibly taleted. Really wish Tim had gone up against one of the other contestants.
Think the same about Cee-lo’s girls. Wish Nikki went against someone else. I like her.
Really don’t like Frenchie, so wish she wasn’t picked. Blake definitely made the wrong decision. Tyler should’ve been picked.