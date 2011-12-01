Recap: ‘The X Factor’ Results Live-Blog – Another Double Elimination

Are we ready for another “X Factor” double-elimination?
I’m not sure if I am. Yes, I know exactly which two performers I’d eliminate this week — Chris and Marcus, I’m looking mournfully at you — but I don’t expect that they’re the two singers America is likely to eliminate, resulting in almost inevitable disappointment.
Using this picture of Marcus is a spoiler risk. I understand that. His chances of departing are fairly high. But it’s such a colorful and lively picture that I had to use it.
Click through for my live-blog of tonight’s elimination proceedings, including a performance by British rapper Tinie Tempah, who I couldn’t pick out of a lineup.
8:03 p.m. Steve Jones begins the telecast by saying that “16 million of you voted” last night. I’ve seen the ratings for last night’s telecast. I think he means to say that there were 16 million votes cast. Otherwise, the math just doesn’t line up.
8:02 p.m. It’s our second time through “Man in the Mirror” this season. And it’s a clear reminder that whether or not we’re lip-synching or singing live, Chris Rene can’t actually sing. I’m also not sure if Astro bridging his rap verse over the end of Melanie’s solo was rude or planned. Let’s go with “planned.” Astro doesn’t need anymore accusations of rudeness.
8:08 p.m. BLANKET! Yes, it was canned Blanket, from last night’s telecast. But… BLANKET!
8:08 p.m. “That’s the show I signed up for,” Steve Jones says after watching the clips from the telecast. All four judges agree that last night was a wonderful night.
8:11 p.m. I question the potential artistic merits of “New Year’s Eve.”
8:11 p.m. I question the potential culinary merits of Olive Garden.
8:13 p.m. Last week, America and Pepsi helped ruin the results show. We’ll do it again next week! YAY! Oh and our singers will perform two songs apiece next week. I guess that’ll help fill the 90 minutes.
8:14 p.m. Once again, we welcome our remaining Finalists, accompanied by “Carmina Burana.” For the first time, Paula Abdul is left sitting alone at the judges’ table. #SadPaula
8:15 p.m. Four acts will get sent through to next week. The act with the fewest votes will go straight home. The judges will have to pick between the other two. Same as last week.
8:15 p.m. The first act voted through… In no particular order… Is… Chris Rene. You have no taste America. Oh well. Our second act sent through is… Melanie Amaro. That’s a bit more like it. The third act through is… Rachel Crow. She wasn’t very good last night, but I’m not surprised. L.A. Reid looks a bit shocked.
8:21 p.m. “Welcome back to ‘The X Factor,'” Steve tells us. But Steve, you told us not to leave. If I never left, you totally don’t need to welcome me back.
8:22 p.m. “Man, I’m feeling great,” Astro tells Steve Jones. Drew isn’t feeling great. “I believe that my fans voted for me,” she says, vowing to keep going. “It’s pretty intense back here,” Marcus admits. Burrito Josh is wearing his “worried” face.
8:23 p.m. Let’s welcome Tinie Tempah. I prefer his more talented counterpart Largie Steak. This is an admittedly small sample size, but I sense that Tinie Tempah is intended to make us wonder why Dizzee Rascal was unable to break out Stateside.
8:27 p.m. “Oh love, love, love Tinie Tempah,” Steve Jones gushes, admitting that he already owns the diminutive meat substitute’s album.
8:30 p.m. FOX announced a premiere date for “American Idol.” You’d think those new “American Idol” promos could include a concrete date instead of just “January.”
8:31 p.m. The fourth act going straight through to next week is… Burrito Josh. Go Burrito Josh!
8:32 p.m. That leaves a smiling Marcus, a medicated Astro and a miserable Drew. The first contestant eliminated tonight, the act receiving the fewest votes after last night is… [Drew starts crying before a name is read.] ASTRO. The crowd isn’t overwhelmingly pleased. Astro says he’s only sad because he won’t get to see his girl who lives in Cali. Really? “This is one of the most fascinating guys I’ve ever met,” L.A. Reid says.
8:35 p.m. Astro thanks his Astronauts and tells either “Molly” or “Miley” that he loves her and will see her soon.
8:35 p.m. That leaves Drew and Marcus waiting it out for that last elimination slot. “I’m nervous and I just hope everybody can see my true talent,” Drew says. “I’m just giving you my soul tonight,” Marcus says.
8:37 p.m. This is an interesting situation: On one hand, Marcus was in the Bottom Two last week. His support is thin and if he isn’t eliminated tonight, after a theme night he should have rocked, he’s a lock to be eliminated next week. On the other hand, the decision will primarily be in the hands of the judges and not only are Nicole and Paula tepid on Drew, plus everybody involved is smart enough to know that there are perception issues to be aware of and jettisoning three African-American male contestants in two weeks might not look so terrific. I can’t imagine Drew surviving this episode, no matter how well she performs. The judges aren’t going to stand for Simon heading into the Top 5 with all three of his Girls.
8:42 p.m. Completely Impartial Judge Paula Abdul wants Drew and Marcus to “hijack this and kill it.” That’s some heated rhetoric there, Paula.
8:42 p.m. So, singing for her life, will Drew mix things up and go up-tempo, proving to Nicole and Paula that she’s got more colors than she’s displayed so far? Nope! She launches into a Drewish version of “Listen to Your Heart.” The audience cheers through the entire performance, which isn’t entirely appropriate given Drew’s style. The climax of the song asks Drew to be louder and more confident than maybe she’s been before. She pulled it off excellently, before receding into a shaking, emotional mess as soon as she’s done.
8:46 p.m. Before he begins, Marcus thanks everybody and expresses his humility. Marcus is singing “Neither One of Us” Marcus starts strong, but as he hits the chorus, he’s too emotional and his voice is cracking on every single high note. The judges don’t care about things like “singing,” though, so I’m betting they’ll praise Marcus’ vulnerability.
8:52 p.m. OK, “X Factor.” Let’s light this candle and send Drew home.
8:53 p.m. L.A. Reid gets to vote first. Guess who he’s going to support? He insists he’s torn, but then votes to send home Drew. Simon Cowell’s up next. Simon takes full responsibility for Drew being in the Bottom Two tonight. “I’ve done it wrong. I shouldn’t have chosen that song. It’s too slow. I should have listened to the others,” Simon says, expertly pandering to Nicole and Paula and voting to send Marcus home. Nicole babbles frantically for a whole before Steve pushes the issue. She votes to send Drew home. It’s all up to Paula. She either sends Drew packing or lets America decide. Fortunately, Paula loves and respects both of them. Paula wanted to be moved by the safety song, so she votes to send Drew home.
8:57 p.m. Drew vows to show people more. Simon doesn’t want to talk. You can tell Simon wants to tear Paula and Nicole’s heads off. Drew’s fellow girls run over to hug their bawling comrade. Steve knows he’s pretty much lost control.
8:58 p.m. “I don’t think she deserved to go home. I think she’s a little star,” Simon says, as Drew continues to cry.
8:59 p.m. Steve shoves the microphone into Drew’s tear-filled face and asks for her final words. “Jesus loves all of you guys,” Drew cries. Well… Ummm… There you go. Why must every “X Factor” elimination show be such a miserable mess?
So? Did the right two people go home? Did you find that entire thing really awkward and unpleasant to watch? I sure did!
Daniel: I predict the 2 going home are Marcus and Drew. Just a feeling I have…
PuterBoi – I wouldn’t be shocked. I’d be disappointed. But I wouldn’t be shocked. And based on the early results, it’s a guarantee that I’ll be disappointed by at least one eliminated act. Oh well…
-Daniel
Steve Jones keeps telling me not to move. He’s not my boss.
Get those damn hugs out of the way…yes sir, Steve….
Hugs are important. The x factor is “huggability.”
-Daniel
I’m confused. Didn’t all the Fox promos this week say that its all up to America’s votes, and that the judges no longer have a say? So why is there a sing-off? Did they change the rules or did I misunderstand the commercials?
Craig – I missed the commercials you’re referring to. Or I didn’t pay enough attention… Steve has been saying all along that it’s all about America’s decision, even when we’ve known that wasn’t really true. So who knows what FOX has been saying…
-Daniel
Daniel: I will remind you that I predicted this result last night…..and no…I am not related to Miss Cleo…not that I know of anyway.
And yet you didn’t stick to your guns, so you only got one result correct tonight! STICK TO YOUR GUNS!!!!
-Daniel
Daniel: I stuck to my guns…I said…
“I think we might have just seen Drew’s last performance in this competition. For me it made no sense. She’s too young to be placed in this serious box Simon has built for her.”
I never wavered….NEVER!
OK..I feel better now…..
I guess there has to be some sort of good joke knowing that the X-Factor lets the fate of their contestants come down to the decisions of Paula & Nicole.
Simon thought it would be easier to control the results by having the judges make the final decision… but Paula and Nicole are morons.
Dear God that was horrible. The second best singer in the competition goes home this early?? You can not listen to Drew and then listen to Marcus and think Marcus is a superior talent. Nicole isn’t gonna be back next year.. she’s just been a pain in Simon’s ass.
Astro and Drew go home and Marcus Canty and Chris Rene stay? Yeah, I’m not tuning in next week. Melanie Amaro is the best, but I don’t get emotionally invested in her.. and even though I like Josh, I don’t like him enough to suffer through more Marcus Canty and Chris Rene performances.
I’m with you, done with the show now that Drew is gone.
Me too
What is it about Canty that the judges like? He can’t sing, dance or inspire. Am I missing something? He should have gone home last week. LeRoy is 10X better.
Inspired – Part of it is that they want to make it clear that “X Factor” is a show about finding entertainers rather than just pure singers. So the theory is that Marcus is an entertainer. And America sent the contest’s most entertaining performer home on their own, so the judges couldn’t keep a “voice” in favor of an “entertainer.”
Or that’s how I figure it…
-Daniel
The problem with that analysis is that Marcus isn’t a good entertainer. He is a cheesy karaoke singer.
What is it the judges see in Canty? He can’t sing, dance or inspire. Am I missing something? He should have left last week. If it IS a sing-off, why do the less inspired Canty keep being saved?
They can’t see past their hate for Simon.
Nicole & Paula wanted to stick it to Simon at Drew’s expense. They were jumping for joy before Marcus started singing. I think Marcus has talent but Drew won the sing off. She has such a unique voice. I would buy her music & spen d money to see her perform live. The wrong person went home!!!
Cosign.
More like… Drew simply performed very poorly (again), and deserved to be eliminated.
Mooore like… Marcus performed worse than any singer in the competition not named Chris Rene and somehow got wrongly saved again.
It was about time they sent both home
well that was absolutely disgusting to watch.
I know… Simon’s behavior was utterly deplorable, and Drew’s vocals were almost as bad.
drew’s vocals were bad? then what the hell does that make marcus canty’s vocals? death? apartheid?
Even though this is what you get when you let Paula and Nicole make decisions, its pretty clear Drew wasnt going to win, so maybe they delayed the inevitable with Marcus and sped it up for Drew. Although for the life of me I dont know what people see in Chris Rene.
“Simon doesn’t want to talk. You can tell Simon wants to tear Paula and Nicole’s heads off”
yeah and that’s bad behavior. He even got in the shot when he ran on onstage.He’s a petulant child in addition to being a narcissist. The way he behaved was so uncool and unproffessional, as if to say how dare they vote off one of my acts, his first mind you. “I won’t say anything.” You don’t think his behavior was unproffessional? Im guessing no as you didnt mention it. Maybe Im wrong. Clearly Simon can do no wrong with the media. He can insult people cruelly, he can be a pompous ass and tonight on TV he can act literally like a 4 year old, Drew behaved more maturely. I guess it’s true being an asshole garners one more respect. Paula never behaved like that when one of her acts got sent home, but she’s the evil incarnate in the press, because she’s somewhat ditzy. You can tell she really cares about these kids and did so on IDOL when Simon could care less since he didnt own that show. LA didnt behave that way when Astro went home tonight. But Sumon’s such a genius. Gee he’s never been a performer like Paula or Nicole, was not a prolific songwriter/producer like LA. He just insults people for a living and tonight behaved like a baby, but garners the most respect. Ill be shocked if anyone in the media calls him on his unproffessional behavior.
Drew? Mature? Ugh. She was a mess. I think Rachel has shown more composure than Drew the whole time and there’s what, 2 years difference and that’s huge when you’re 13 and 15. Simon did her no favours by encouraging her bawling. That was unforgiveable. I disagree wholeheartedly with the ‘quality’ of Drew’s voice. She’s one note. Period. A yelp, a yodel a whine. So what. Time she went home.
@DK
“A yelp, a yodel, and a whine” – Absolutely!
Plus 100000^897
I agree completely! Simon was an absolutely arrogant and petulant child tonight. What a complete hypocrite to have scold Astro a few weeks ago! He’s such a pompous ass, thinking everything he does is beyond criticism and reproach. He’ll do well to learn from what happened tonight if he wants Melanie to stand a chance of reaching the finale.
Three words for Drew. Can’t handle pressure. Oh, and she was extraordinarily ungrateful to everyone. Even Astro shaped up and learned his lesson. Simon capitalized on Drew’s bawling though, but he should have helped her calm down. He did that to support the ratings for the next few weeks. What a mess, like you said, Daniel.
I totally agree…..Drew & Simon’s behavior was horrible. As for Paula & Nicole…..THEY CHOSE the artist they believe did a better job in the FINAL song. That is what is supposed to happen…..America get over it!!!!! I agree Drew is the better singer & I am sure she had more votes…..but this is the shows format…..if Simon doesn’t like it….put the votes back in the hands of the viewers.
This whole show is just awful. It is a homage to Simon’s ego, but I think it will bite him on the butt. He should have stayed on Idol and milked it. His hugs with the little girls is becoming inappropiate. Watching this show is like watching professional wrestling. His touting of “one name” Drew was a spectacle not to be watched. This kid might place in a high school talent show (not good enough to win one) and then get back to work at the local grocery and save some money for her orthodontist.
Drew was far and away the single least capable (read: worst) vocalist of the entire season, essentially singing the same song with different lyrics almost every week, in the most whinny, breathy, crackly, tuneless voice imaginable.
Those deficiencies, along with Simon’s utter lack of taste/guidance are more than reason enough to be thrilled that Drew is no longer in the competition.
Marcus is likely the best performer/singer this season, and unlike some, he’s there because he truly deserves to be… regardless of Simons childish tantrums to the contrary.
lol if you think marcus is a better singer than drew, you do not have ears.
I’m done with this show. The banter between judges in insufferable. I thought the stories that came out before the show aired about Simon and LA sabotaging each others singers was just hype for the show and it wasn’t. The singers don’t gain anything by those two bickering the whole time. If fact, I would say that there hasn’t been a one singer who has improved over this entire run. It’s all going to turn out the same way American Idol does every year and the white guy with the guitar will win. Josh is your winner.
Paula and Nicole suck!!! they got it wrong.Canty will never be a $5.000,000 contract.He sucks more than they do.I’m not sure if i will watch anymore.Drew I’m a fan and would buy your album.
All the Marcus supporters are idiots. Look, I really like Marcus Canty as a person. He seems like an extremely genuine, nice guy who is extremely passionate about singing and gives it his best every time out there.
However, he is not a great singer. When he sings while dancing he runs out of breath or gets off key. Yes, it is admirable that he strives to be Usher or Bobby Brown, but he needs more practice to be able to pull off the singing/dancing combo.
When he gets emotional like in this “Save Me” song or the song for his mom last week, his vocals suffer tremendously. Yes, you can see the emotion in him, but you shouldn’t get a break just for being emotional while singing if your singing isn’t as good as the other contestants.
Melanie, Burrito Josh, Rachel, and Drew are much better vocalists than Marcus. They still show plenty of emotion, but they don’t let it overwhelm their vocals. Obviously Drew was extremely emotionally distraught during her “Save Me” song (she crumbled into a blubbering mess immediately afterwards), but she was able to deliver a very solid and on-key performance. Marcus was not able to.
Finally, this is only tangentially related but I remain firm that if the lead singer from Stereo Hogzz had entered as a solo artist he would be the performer that Marcus strives to be and legitimately contend with Melanie, Burrito Josh, and Rachel for the X-Factor crown. As it stands, Marcus stands no chance (and Chris Rene really shouldn’t unless America decides this is a sob-story contest rather than a singing competition).
Am I the only one that cringed when Rachel made it through? As an artist, Drew is way beyond her. Don’t get me wrong, I think Rachel would be perfect as an actress in Disney…but she is sooo fake…everything she says seems totally rehearsed! Go with Disney Rachel…
Rachel is not a better vocalist than anyone. Her performance Wednesday was the kind of thing they show in the American Idol audition episodes. And not one of the good ones.
I completely disagree that Rachel is a poor vocalist or that she should be a Disney-type act. I think her weaker performances have been when she delivers a Disney-type performance because it does come across as fake or rehearsed.
For whatever reason Simon has multiple times made Rachel sing upbeat, teeny-bopper type songs and it hasn’t worked. Just because she’s 13 and has a bubbly personality when not singing doesn’t mean that’s the type of performances she’s good at it (if Simon made Drew do that stuff it also would have come across as fake).
If you want to see the type of performances Rachel should be giving and proof that she can be a genuine performer and great vocalist, go re-watch her performance of “If I Were A Boy” at boot camp. That’s still one of the best performances of the whole season.
The reviewer officially becomes a clown…
You honestly think they’ll keep someone they don’t want on the show just because he’s black.
Maddening review….
WOW. Paula and Nicole royally messed up. I bet they got the tongue-lashing of a lifetime from Simon after the show. And not because they sent his contestant home. No, because they seriously hurt the show. The show losing Drew and Astro, and having both Marcus and Chris in the top 5 really hurts and weakens the show on the whole. That’s bad. I can’t believe how big a screw up that was.
This along with a lot of stuff leading up during the course of the season, I’m convinced that Simon is going to boot Nicole. She’s a crap judge, crap mentor, and just brings a real dark, negative vibe every time she speaks. I’m a big fan of this show, but when she talks, she makes me like it a lot less.
Drew had no business going home. NO BUSINESS.
That said, just look at how the poor girl reacted to the pressure. She crumbled. That’s why you don’t have 14 year olds on such a show, Simon. That’s far too much pressure. And look at what happened with Astro a couple weeks back, when he threw that tantrum. The age limit needs to be raised, IMO.
And I couldn’t agree more with the people who can’t stand Nicole. She’s awful and so unlikable. She’s the anti-Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo is so adorable, you just want to be her friend. Nicole is more the catty bitch you can’t stand. I watch the UK show, and Kelly Rowland has been light years better than Nicole. Simon should do a swap, and bring Rowland here and send Nicole to the UK, where she is has experienced a good deal more success as a solo performer, and audiences seem to like her better. It makes too much sense, and would come in handy if they have any sort of contracts going forward. Do it, Simon.
One other thing. I enjoyed this recaps MUCH more back when Daniel Fienberg took the time to give some of his own opinion and thoughts on the acts. I watch the show. I don’t need every detail of the episode documented. Give us your thoughts, Daniel! You’re far more entertaining a writer when you do that as opposed to recap mundane details. Thx, and best of luck!
This show is a mess. There are so many things that need to be fixed but here are some things I would do. Get rid of groups. The breakdown should be Under 18s (give that to Paula), Guys 18-30 (for LA), Girls 18-30 (Nicole – if she has to stay on the show) and then Simon gets the Over 30s. Nicole should have never been LeRoy’s mentor and she shouldn’t be Josh’s. She has no understanding of who they are or their journey. Simon shouldn’t be doing kids under 18 because he doesn’t understand them either. His song choice for them have been a wreck. Then get rid of Steve. He makes Carson Daly seem like a natural on The Voice. There is absolutely no joy in this show. No one, the judges, the performers, as well as Steve, look like they want to be there
I dont even want to watch the show anymore. Rachel and Simon is what made me love it. Wow!! Rachel, if I could I would do anything to make you famous.Im sorry, stay strong, you are the best singer I have ever heard.
The only reason Rachel Crow got the lowest votes was because of LA Reid’s comment last night that “He heard rumors that Hollywood was circling the wagons around her”. That a-hole’s comments made people think she was safe and that’s the only reason she got the lowest votes. It’s his fault. I also tried for 2 hours to get through on the phone lines to vote for her and was unable with every try.
