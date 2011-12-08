Recap: ‘The X Factor’ Results Live-Blog – Down to the Final 4

I’ve crowned Melanie Amaro as my “Probably Not Going To Be Eliminated” recap picture of the night. I feel somewhat confident in that. But after last week’s shocking Drew/Astro eliminations? Anything truly can happen…
8:01 p.m. ET We’re kicking things off tonight with a performance from “Hunger Games” co-star Lenny Kravitz. In true Oldies Rocker fashion, Lenny begins with something new. Nobody particular cares. Then he launches into “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and the crowd goes crazy.
8:04 p.m. “No man should look that good in that much leather,” gushes a typically giddy Steve Jones, before launching into the clips from last night’s show, an evening so special that nobody told him to shut up.
8:08 p.m. That thing where Burrito Josh’s eyes roll back into his head? That’s what Nicole Scherzinger thinks is the true “x factor.” This explains so much.
8:09 p.m. I take it back. That actually explains nothing.
8:09 p.m. L.A. Reid’s personal highlight from last night was Chris Rene. Steve Jones agrees. Nicole agrees, but she also liked Burrito Josh. Paula thinks they were all on “personal terms” last night or something. Even Simon’s happy about Chris Rene. He brings America together, that Chris Rene does.
8:14 p.m. Let’s pay tribute to the “X Factor” stylists. Hi Brian Friedman! Hi June Ambrose! Hi Kristopher Buckle! Hi Ken Paves! I have to say, the styling job they’re doing on Melanie Amaro and Chris Rene specifically is fantastic. Nobody mentions Pepsi for three whole minutes.
8:16 p.m. “Lot of pressure. They do a wonderful job. Fair play,” Steve Jones gushes. And then it’s “Carmina Burana” time.
8:18 p.m. Three acts are going straight into the Final Four. In no particular order… Our first semifinalist is… Burrito Josh. The second act in the semifinals is… Chris Rene, who does several spins, several fistbumps and makes his hands into hearts directed at the audience. Awwww. He lurvs us.
8:23 p.m. Wait. No Group Sing this week? Excellent! Did Pepsi screw that up, too?
8:23 p.m. “I’m really scared, but I love you all,” Rachel Crow tells Steve backstage. She cries and tells us she loves us again. “God has been good to me, so Imma just step up,” Marcus Canty vows. “I’m really nervous right now. I don’t know what to feel, but I’m kinda confident that my fans love me and will keep me around,” Melanie says. Then Steve Jones tells them to try to relax.
8:25 p.m. Performance time. It’s Mary J. Blige. She’s clad all in white like she’s an “American Idol” finalist. And floating above her head is a projected diamond, like if she jumps up and grabs it, she’ll get to level-up.
8:29 p.m. Steve Jones urges us to run, not walk, to get Mary J. Blige’s new album. I will neither run, nor walk.
8:33 p.m. I hope that corny white dude butchering “Change Is Gonna Come” isn’t the best “Idol” has to offer this season.
8:33 p.m. “I feel amazing, dude. I’m so happy to be here,” Chris Rene tells Steve Jones. “I always believe in myself, Steve,” Burrito Josh insists. He’s ready to go.
8:34 p.m. So who’s the last act sent directly to the semifinals? Or let’s recap last night’s comments. Again. It turns out that Steve Jones reading commentary from Paula and Nicole doesn’t make it sound any saner.
8:35 p.m. The third person in the semifinals is… Melanie Amaro. OK. That was a no-brainer. And now we send Marcus home IMMEDIATELY, right? Why are we going to make Rachel Crow cry? “Bottom two again? Gosh…” says Marcus. But after a third trip to the Bottom Two, there’s no legitimate reason to keep giving him extra chances, is there?
8:42 p.m. Nicole wants to see them sing their hearts out. Paula wants them to sing from their hearts. I’ll spend the next 10 minutes doing a semantic breakdown of the key differences between their words of wisdom. But first…
8:42 p.m. It’s Marcus Canty Time! He’s paying homage to Mary J. Blige by singing “I’m Going Down.” Didn’t he do this already? Because of last night’s Pepsi screw-up we’re getting recycled SOS songs? Laaaaaaaame. Marcus is emotion, which means he’s utterly mangling every high note. That wasn’t pleasant. What’s next?
8:45 p.m. Simon introduces Rachel Crow, who theoretically could have a previous unheard SOS song saved up? She launches into “I’d Rather Go Blind,” Yes, this is another redux, but it’s a far, far better encore than the one Marcus just treated us to. This should be the easiest decision of the entire season. Even Paula Abdul shouldn’t need to hem and haw. Rachel killed that. In a good way. I understand that killing is often presented negatively in our society.
8:52 p.m. Time for the judges to pretend this is hard. Will L.A. Reid sacrifice all dignity to protect Marcus? L.A. says that he didn’t expect Rachel to pull her performance out, which is odd because the first time she sang the song was pretty darned good. L.A. Reid votes to send Rachel home. It’s ridiculous. Simon doesn’t waste any time at all and votes to send Marcus home. Paula says that Rachel really blew her away and she votes to send Marcus home.
8:54 p.m. It’s up to Nicole, making the most of her no-run mascara. “Please don’t cry,” Rachel says. “I can’t make this decision,” Nicole blathers and says she wants this to go to deadlock. Steve Jones tries to get Nicole to commit to saying this means she’s voting to send Rachel home. She blathers and, indeed, sends the decision to America.
8:55 p.m. Wow.
8:55 p.m. It’s up to America. And the act going home is… Rachel Crow. Wow. Rachel collapse on the stage crying. Wow. I don’t know what Simon’s going to do to Nicole, but somebody’s not gonna get invited back.
8:56 p.m. Well. That’s your fault, Nicole. Why are you consoling Nicole, Paula?
8:57 p.m. Sigh. Rachel is an emotional wreck. She’s wailing and telling her mom that she promised something. Another week, another genuinely excruciating “X Factor” results show.
8:58 p.m. Time for Steve Jones to rub salt in Rachel’s wounds. In this case, he’s a bit more graceful, asking her what she liked most about this. Rachel tells America that she loves us, even if we didn’t vote for her.
8:59 p.m. Simon reassures Rachel that we’re going to be hearing a lot more about her.
8:59 p.m. Steve Jones asks Nicole if there’s anything she wants to say and the crowd BOOS LUSTILY! Nicole says nothing. Rachel is back to crying as Steve wraps up the show.
So… um… That was another episode of “The X Factor”…
Marcus is going tonight. Not sure who will join him in the bottom 2! I hope it’s Chris, but it might not be.
Hey Daniel..missed you last night.
I say Marcus or Rachel go home tonight. I think Rachel “Shirley Temple On Steroids” act is getting lame.
Stupid Slingbox. Apologies for my absence…
Even I don’t get Nicole. Her comments are non-sensical. That’s why I ignore her.
(Though seriously, I’ve noticed that if you show a lot of emotion on a sappy song Nicole will love your performance no matter how awful your actual singing is.)
After catching Chris Rene’s performance on youtube this morning… i have to rescind my declaration from last week that I would stop watching… I didn’t think he had anything like Young Homie left in him.. Where Do We Go was better..
He needs to continue singing his own songs though… All his own songs.. He’s kind of like Jason Mraz or Adam Levine and doesn’t sound good at all unless he is singing his own stuff..
Russ – I’d say the Jason Mraz/Adam Levine comparisons are a bit generous, but you did say “kind of,” so that’s OK…
-Daniel
Did they just show footage of Chris Rene in his underwear mid-costume change or was that just some random stagehand? Because that would be really weird…
Trey – Yes. I have to believe it was Chris. He’s almost unrecognizable when he’s not covered in silly accessories. He appears to do crunches.
-Daniel
Why do they have two people introducing the acts?
Didnt Marcus sing this song already?
Because of the Pepsi screw-up last night, everybody did their SOS songs last night. So tonight we got copies… Not very exciting.
-Daniel
So the Pepsi Screw-up forced everyone to sing their songs for tonight yesterday and then their songs for tonight are re-do’s?
More recycled songs from both Rachel and Marcus…..sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh..
Quick YouTube search revealed that both Marcus and Rachel sang the same songs they sang for the Top 11 live show, which was supposedly “Movie Night.”
Weird
Leroy was better than Marcus, Drew was better than Marcus, Rachel was better than Marcus (all in “sing for your life”).. Scary trend here..
That was a complete joke. Nicole absolutely cannot be on the show next season. If you’re going to have judges vote, please have judges with some conviction. Judges who will actually judge. Enough of this.
Nicole is an idiot! Can’t even judge….get rid of her!
Ditto! Can’t stand this show anymore! Ready for idol!
Where the votes taken for the songs they song tonight? or the prev songs by crow and marcus?
Congratulations, Nicole, on making a 15 year old girl and a 14 year old girl sob hysterically in consecutive weeks. And before people blast Rachel for being “immature” like they blasted Drew and Astro, Rachel was extremely mature up until the moment she was eliminated.
That was botched ridiculously by everyone involved. When Rachel collapsed you could see Marcus just wanted to hug and console her and Steve Jones pushed him off the stage.
This show needs female judges that aren’t going to completely break down and refuse to vote, which Paula did (with Stereo Hogzz v. Lakoda Rayne) and now Nicole has done.
Sharon Osbourne makes that decision all the time on AGT. A musical Gail Simmons would own L.A. and hang with Simon. But instead we have two blubbering judges who get too emotional, make non-sensical comments, and can’t handle the responsibility of judging.
Not to defend Paula too much, but at least she was put into a position to vote between her own two groups. Nicole had no stake in this decision, and still couldn’t do her job. One has to wonder if this will happen again if she’s forced into a deciding vote that doesn’t involve Josh.
Reply to comment…rachel blew marcus out of the water! Nicole needs be fired for not being able to make a decision. Or forget the save song completely!
It would be nice to see 1 of the judges not vote for their act, but that being too much to ask for this is what you get when you basically have tweedle-dee and tweedle-dum making the decisions.
Uh Nicole, Paula sent home Drew last week. Nicole makes Paula look like Hillary Clinton
If anyone should be asked to leave it is Nicole Scherzinger. I thought that she was there to be a judge. All very well that she looks good but she has to at least have some brains about deciding who deserves to go through. Whether Rachel Crow deserved to be sent home or not, Nicole Scherzinger had to vote honestly.
Does anyone else think that Nicole is keeping Marcus alive as insurance for Josh? I mean that’s the only reason I can think of for why anyone could vote for Marcus.
Nicole should be sent off the program
…seriously, how bad was that cheryl cole person…she has to be better than nicole…what a joke…I can’t believe she punted…paula is and always will be paula…i can accept that…this nicole needs to go..it’s a gots to go situation..i think she ruined the show for me…rachel crow crushed that save me song…ugh
Seriously..what’s the use of the save song if when one contestant blows em out the water and a judge can’t do their job! Fire the judge! Then just leave it up to us and forget the save song! nicole can’t make a decision..sheesh!
Where can I buy Nicole’s voodoo doll, Daniel????????
Even Paula Abdul knew it was time to send Marcus home. Even Marcus knew that. I watch several reality shows and can’t point one single judge worse than Nicole.
This show needs Cheryl Cole. She has worked on three British seasons of X-Factor and knows how the format works. And everybody agrees that she is a better mentor than Simon. She’s not dumb as Nicole is. Having her on the panel and some kind of “British vs. American judges” competition would be brilliant!
Plus she is the most beautiful woman alive! And has dimples!
Saulo – You know that I agree totally…
-Daniel
I love that the twist designed to avoid a Sanyaya situation has given us exactly a Sanyaya situation. You coudnt make this up.
I don’t normally watch this show but caught last night’s ep. My guess is that Nicole will never be the last to vote for the remainder of the season.
Usually the judges don’t have a word to decide the finalists (at least in the UK). The three people who received more votes go to the Final and the fourth is eliminated! There’s no Showdown!
The entire point of the judges voting on who goes home is that it helps the show keep superior talent when America messes up the voting (as it without fail always does). It’s why AI has become so terrible. The tween girls and middle aged who vote women control the show too much, and are too biased towards the same things over and over.
Well Nicole has twice in two weeks now royally screwed that up. There is absolutely no way Marcus should have made it passed the top 10, let alone into the top 4 over acts such as Rachel, Astro, and Drew. RIDICULOUS. Fire her. Get rid of her. Bring back Cheryl Cole! And if not her, bring over Kelly Rowland from the UK version. Nicole is TERRIBLE. Not only for her voting, but she’s a horrible mentor, judge, and just an extremely cold and unlikable presence. I like this show a lot, but I hate Nicole. I agree with the audience last night. BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
I wonder why they hired her. Nicole was a judge on “The Sing-Off” and she was the worst of the three.
the only explanation for hiring nicole is that simon wanted to sleep with her, why else would you hire a useless-good for nothing-puppet looking-annoying worthless piece of turd? if marcus canty was so good how come he was on the bottom two three times? you know he was going home eventually so why prolong the agony? I don’t get it, this show was supposed to be about the contestants and every week the judges sabotage the show and make it all about them,I thought LA was hired because he was an expert in talent scouting? he picked marcus over rachel? really after this show you will never ever gonna hear the name marcus canty again unless he ends up taking his girlfriend to aruba
Wri wish xfactorusa.com would put out a statement why they sabotaged the group “illusion confusion” i was in the audience in Miami they came on right before Melanie and totally ROCKED the bank Atlantic center,they got TWO standing ovations,Simon said “fantastic,you are the best group in the competition by far” and i remember Paula said” i’d love to bathe in Illusion Confusion”the arena broke out in laughter. made it to final 32 yet that awesome audition NEVER shown,2 performances judges house never shown and final straw all other 31 acts perform undisturbed yet theirs was sabotaged with a talking interveiw over theirs ,even Yahoo music critic Lyndsey Parker wrote article(judges house part 2) 3 weeks ago and stated xfactor had to have something personal on these guys,notice youtube vid(bootcamp group 7)again get shafted as they only show them dancing in background.i wrote to xfactorusa.com and asked and they banned me from posting,just for asking why? thats pretty deep to ban someone for a question,must be touchy subject. wish more people would write or post on their site and ask why they felt they had to sabotage these guys,oh and i KNOW at their judges house perf, Paula’s face and”on the fence comment WERE edited in from ANOTHER group they were commenting on,they SHOULD put up their 1st audition,what are they scared of?