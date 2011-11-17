Recap: ‘The X Factor’ Results Live-Blog – Down to the Top 9

The winner of tonight’s “They’re Not Going Home, So I Feel Confident Using a Picture of Them With My Recap Without Being Accused of Spoiling Anything” prize goes to… Burrito Josh!
Congratulations, Burrito Josh, for giving the only actual “rock” performance on Wednesday night’s “The X Factor.” For that, and previous achievements, I’m just assuming that Burrito Josh will be sticking around for another week.
As for the rest of Thursday’s results (and a performance by Rihanna), click through…
8:01 p.m. ET We’re live for tonight’s Group Sing! You know how I know that? Because LeRoy Bell forgot when it was his turn to sing. I’d previously been suspicious, because Stacy Francis wasn’t wildly out of tune on her first line.
8:02 p.m. The standouts on “We Will Rock You” are Astro and Chris Rene for performance and Lakoda Rayne for nearly-time-to-go-home hotness. Otherwise, I’m still having seizures from the lighting.
8:04 p.m. “We’re all very excited,” Steve Jones says of the upcoming Rihanna performance.
8:04 p.m. Simon singles out Burrito Josh and Astro as the two best performers from last night who aren’t on Team Simon. That part is true. Simon also agrees with Steve’s assessment that Wednesday rocked. That part isn’t true.
8:06 p.m. It’s not like we’re trying to be cruel in saying that Stacy Francis was brutal last night. But it would be easier to respect her if she were capable of saying, “Yeah, that wasn’t my best performance” rather than being surly and hostile.
8:08 p.m. “Hugely entertaining,” Steve says after last night’s recap.
8:08 p.m. “I think Lakoda Rayne did just enough,” Paula says, saying she feels confident tonight.
8:09 p.m. They’re starting the reveal of the results early this week. In no particular order, we’re about to learn the first two acts through tonight. Somebody at FOX noticed that if you have a reality results show in which no results are given until well into the last half-hour, sometimes viewers have no reason to tune in until way into the last half-hour. The first person in our Top 9 is LeRoy Bell, who I keep underestimating. And the second act through is… Lakoda Rayne. It’s a stunner! One of Paula’s groups survived!
8:11 p.m. Steve Jones can say “in no particular order” all he wants, but that’s a wee bit o’ BS. It wasn’t random or coincidental that Lakoda Rayne was one of the first two groups sent to safety. Now, Thursday has become Anything Can Happen Night. Or at least it’s setting itself up as The Night We Send Stacy Francis Home.
8:15 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday next week, Kids.
8:15 p.m. “Oh, I told you so,” Paula says, when asked what’s going through her mind.
8:15 p.m. This week’s “X Factor” Perk — it’s like they’re on Klout — is a photo shoot with a professional photographer. But really, it’s a commercial for a Sony camera! Why are none of these photos available on the press site, FOX? Yes. It’s a great camera. “Then the photographer gave us all a Sony camera,” says an incredulous Chris Rene. Marcus is agog that he can swap out the lenses on his camera! And Marcus is a camera hog!
8:18 p.m. Bring on Rihanna! I think the theme of this performance is that Rihanna’s a prostitute in ’80s Manhattan and… um… something. But seriously, the garters under the torn jeans. That’s a look, y’all. And it’s a look that very few people other than Rihanna could pull off. This performance is kinda like “Rent” meets “Showgirls.” Apparently it’s about finding love in a hopeless place. I get that much. I also get that Rihanna’s tartan bra probably represents the region of Scotland that her family hails from.
8:22 p.m. Steve Jones cops a feel. “It’s my pleased. ‘The X Factor’ is pretty big,” Rihanna says of coming back to the LA just for this performance. “Most importantly, you have to love what you do. If you do, it’s a waste of time.” she says. “You glorious, glorious lady,” Steve says.
8:28 p.m. Who’s gonna join LeRoy and Lakoda in the Top 9?
8:29 p.m. Oh come on. Must we reintroduce the contestants AGAIN? With “Carmina Burana”?
8:30 p.m. Really? Steve Jones just repeated something he repeated ONE minute ago.
8:30 p.m. Next to our Top 9 is… Chris Rene. I’m not surprised, but Chris was pretty weak last night. Next in the Top 9… Melanie Amaro. Makes sense. Next through? Burrito Josh. Woo! Then… Marcus Canty. At this point, Simon Cowell is starting to freak out.
8:37 p.m. The next act through is… Drew. Why did you want to make Drew cry, America? That leaves Rachel Crow, Astro and Stacy waiting for results.
8:38 p.m. Now Steve Jones is playing Ryan Seacrest, reading Stacy, Astro and Rachel’s reviews back to them. There’s really only one acceptable result here, kids. Rachel Crow is safe. Poor Rachel’s just bawling.
8:39 p.m. So it’s down to Stacy Francis and Astro. Stacy can’t even speak. How is she going to be able to sing? “Yo. Yo. Yo. Don’t be sad. Hip-hop made it this far!” Astro assures his fans. Why are we bothering. Stacy’s done and that’s the way it should be. But I guess we’ll get to enjoy an Astro performance, so that’s something.
8:43 p.m. So yeah, one of these Bottom Two choices is interesting and the other isn’t. Stacy’s here because she deserves to be. Astro is presumably here because reality TV viewers don’t necessarily know how to process an artist like Astro and he doesn’t have the established voting block already mobilized. Maybe this will help? Because this is ridiculous.
8:45 p.m. First to sing for her life is Stacy Francis. She’s doing “Amazing Grace” and she doesn’t seem to be able to hear the backing track. At least not initially. She finally settles in, for the most part. By the end, she’s bellowing with all of her formidable powers. It’s a bit nasally in places, but I’ll attribute that to terror and nervousness. That was much better than last night.
8:48 p.m. Time for Astro, who asks L.A. Reid if he should perform, saying he doesn’t think it’s necessary. It’s all theater, though Astro’s energy level is a little low tonight. At least for the first verse. When he gets to rapping about the judges, I have a big smile on my face. I kinda wish he had a big smile on his face. I hope “Never Can Say Good-Bye” doesn’t end up being ironic as a backing choice.
8:55 p.m. Yikes. Was that not a part of Astro’s performance? L.A. Reid seems to think it was a sign of bad attitude, but he reluctantly votes to send Stacy Francis home. Nicole hems and haws, but she stands by her girl. Paula tells both performers to walk with more gratitude and she votes to send Stacy home. There’s a lot of booing from the crowd. It’s up to Simon now and he begins by telling Astro that he doesn’t like his attitude, telling him to think about his mom watching at home. “No disrespect to you or this show. If you’re gonna put me in the Bottom Two, I don’t want to perform for people who don’t want me here,” Astro says, crying. Wow. He really WAS being a brat, wasn’t he? This is ugly. Simon demands better behavior from Astro next time. Simon isn’t happy with the vote, but he votes to send Stacy home.
8:58 p.m. Stacy can’t say anything. Finally she finds her voice. She thanks the judges, admits that she didn’t do great last night and takes responsibility for her performance on Wednesday. Stacy is every bit as classy in departure as Astro was classless in non-elimination. Ugh.
9:00 p.m. Well that was unpleasant, wasn’t it? Stacy deserved to go home, but she sure handled adversity better than Astro, who now looks like a petulant brat, an image that he’s going to have a nearly impossible time shaking.
9:01 p.m. Seriously, kudos to Stacy for going out like a champ. And Astro? Ugh… You can’t have one of your show’s marquee performers pulling a stunt like that if you’re “X Factor.” It makes the entire endeavor look bad.
What’d you think of tonight’s results? Is Astro doomed now?
I’m a little surprised to tune in and see Astro in the bottom. I can’t see the judges letting him go unless they’re totally trying to throw the competition.
And Astro may have just shot himself in the foot. This is why people were worried about him being too young.
I think by “no particular order” angry conductor Steve Jones means the Top 9 aren’t revealed in order from most votes received to least. Obviously the producers strategically choose how to reveal the order. But also, this means the producers and not America want to make Drew cry.
Trey – Dunno. That might be what he MEANS, but to me, “no particular order” means “no particular order,” which also means “not a random order assigned by the producers to build suspense.” But it’s true that America definitely didn’t mean to make Drew cry…
wow astro really was a bad sport? i thought that was an act? apparently not? wow..
I can’t believe Simon and Paula gave their stamp of approval for this piss pore attitude from Astro. I’m disgusted with the judges and done with the show. Teachers across America deal with enough “Astros” and they just gave their “seal of approval” for BAD behavior from our future!!!!!
wow this was one of the most interesting results shows i’ve ever seen.. it’s too bad most of it is a result of astro’s immaturity..
Russ – So we had Astro making things uncomfortable this week, Paula making things uncomfortable last week… “X Factor” has to find a way to do a results show without making people uncomfortable…
But Dan! It’s insanely compelling! That’s what you want from reality tv, right? Who gives a rip about being comfortable? you want to be comfortable, watch tweens sing their grandmother’s favorite classics on American Idol. Boring! I’ll take compelling, exciting tv anyday of the week! I love the sing off format!!!
So next week..bu-bye astro…it’s a gots to go situation…
NO doubt!!!
Astro needs to go home. Very poor attitude.
the only thing that saves astro is if he writes one hell of an apology song for next week… gotta love getting to perform your own songs on a talent show.
Russ – I agree. Asto’s gonna have to do the mother of all acts of contrition next week if he wants to stick around, because the judges are gonna have it out for him.
he is that talented to be able to pull it off though.. and if he has L.A. do a little sell job for him.. he could do it
..a couple verses about what was going through his mind and how he was so wrong and then a killer hook.. throw in crap about his mom… i can see it working.. and if he gets bottom 2 i could see him being more emotionally prepared for an elimination night and the judges may be forced to save his talen..especially astro vs. crappy lakoda rayne.
Astro needs to go home. Very poor attitude
Why must Nicole waste five minutes with her comments before her vote when it’s obvious she’s voting for Stacy??? If the judges have one of their acts up for elimination they should just pay the other act a quick compliment and say they have to vote for their act. 10 seconds maximum.
Astronomer needs to go home …. Bad bad attitude
And that attitude is why I don’t care how good “Astro” is for his age. I haven’t liked him from the beginning, the cocky little sh*t.
I think the outcome was outrageous! They should have never let Stacy go off this show. She is one of the best singers I have heard. Not only that, I find it horrible that the X factor judges who voted for Astro showed America that we award those with bad attitudes in life. I don’t believe that I will continue to watch this show!!
I’m done as well! I wasn’t a big fan of Stacy’s but I know a spoiled rotten unappreciative sh…. when I see it and that’s what “Astro” is!! What an example Simon is setting by voting him through. How embarrassing for their “once” popular show!!!
Simon, Let Me Be The First To Inform You That You Are Out Of Your Rabid _ss Mind For Voting For The Spoiled Brat and Letting The Real Talent Go Home.
You have got to be kidding me !! I have an idea. Let’s have a sing off between the two and let the audience and folks at home have the last say. Stacy would be going thru , as it should be and send the little fit throwing cry baby home to grow up a little and learn some respect. he needs to be taught what it is like not to win at every game he plays. WHAT A BRAT. kEEP UP THE GOOD WORK STACY, YOU WERE THE REAL WINNER.
Frankly My Dear, I don’t Give A Damn, who wins this thing. As of right now X-Factor is off of my tv. Too Bad……….
I can not believe Astro’s performance. He really should have been sent home. Hw really needs to apologize to the public, that might save his behind. However I guarantee he will be.in the bottom two next week. He needs some serious PR work to attempt to save him. He really just showed his age, which surfaces the question-is he too young? Hw has such talent…he needs an old fashion ________! Get it together liitle boy!
Perhaps it’s unwise to put this kind of pressure on a little kid on national television. It’s equally foolish to expect adult maturity from a little kid.
There’s no excuse for bad behavior. I have grandkids younger than him, who behave ten times better than that..and can actually “sing” better than him too.
I agree with you Issac- I have not cared for his arrogance from the beginning but he was obviously raised to think this type of behavior was acceptable- I hope he learns a life lesson from this because this kid has got talent- He writes and memorizes all those words every week- impressive!
Tonight, Astro lost me as a fan. His behavior was a testament to his young age and immaturity. I don’t care how “talented” he is, his lack of respect and gratitude is inexcusable. If he cannot handle being criticized, he has NO PLACE in this or ANY competition. Being upset and disappointed is one thing but lashing out is something else all together. Astro needs to GO HOME and GROW UP!
He may still be a child but that does not excuse his horrible attitude. He needs to be taken down a notch or two…and sent home! He is talented but he is far from great.
Steve Jones has to be the most boring British person in the world.
no personality whatsoever
Well that was fun. Watched it with the kids expecting a fairly predictable outcome with Stacey going home, then lo and behold astro and his petulance. Had to explain to the kiddies why that was such a poor reaction from astro. Funny thing is, it’s a perfect snapshot of generally what’s wrong with our teens today. If he would have just thought for a second, he should have realized the judges were never going to send him home.
Oh please! It was all staged. They had to do something to make people wonder whether Stacie would go home or not.
Astro will do something to show contrition and then won’t be in the bottom next week.
If it was staged, that kid is one hell of an actor. He was crying his eyes out. If he was chill, I’d be inclined to agree with you. But he was crying like the immature 16 yr old he is. No way that was staged. Just good tv.
Sam, you are absolutely right when you said, “Teachers across America deal with enough “Astros” and they just gave their “seal of approval” for BAD behavior from our future!!!!!”
They should have sent him home and given him a detention! Jerk!!!
Wow. Astro’s petulance almost eliminated himself. I used to like him, but what kind of spoiled brat does that? On national TV no less
Astro is a perfect example of a generation that gets a medal for just showing up. We are so afraid of kids losing any kind of competition – soccer, dance, spelling bee that attendance has become ribbon worthy. He’s been coddled and unprepared for this. Astro’s audition revealed an arrogance that the judges nurtured every time. LA Reid, so arrogant himself, who makes Simon look like a humble teddy bear in comparison, surely didn’t prepare this young kid for grace and humility. Before tonight I thought Astro could win this thing. Now I really hope he goes. For his own good.
You are so right!!
Astro did have a bad attitude but hes only 15 hes still imature… He was probably just hurt and didnt know how to express it… Hes your average teenager
Exactly. This was a little kid bluffing to get through a bad experience. It’s how they learn. Why Simon expects a teenager to act like an adult is beyond me. He obviously hasn’t met many.
No, that’s an excuse for him!
Astro had a horrible attitude , I have a boy who is his age who sings and he would by his own personal decision bow out like a gentleman! I was shocked , they think he is more marketable ,NOT NOW MY FRIEND!!! He has just labeled himself as a complete disrespectful hotheaded person that most people wouldn’t want to be associated with !!!!
Rachel Crow seems to be more grateful to be on the show. Astro has to go. I never even heard him sing. I a m tired of his performance.
This judging was not fair tonight, I loved Stacy. she could sing. She just chose the wrong songs. Can Astro sing? I do not think so. I am bored with him. I am also getting tired of Drew..I liked to hear her sing at first but now I had enough. Too bland and every show she is the same.
stacy
I think there are many kids who are like Astro and it is a real shame to see real talent like Stacy has leaving the show. I do not think I will watch again.
Signed retired set director
OH pleasezzz ..I should hope not. I would give teenagers a lot more credit than that…Look at Rachel -sweet girl…Parents of the world wake up and be sure you teach your children good manners. Astro is no roll model and should be sent home immediately.
What has USA X Factor done to Steve Jones? I swear he used to be charismatic and interesting and funny-ish when he was on UK tv! His hotness remains!
Just shows Astro might be to young to handle fame. He should not be in the X Factor, he needs humility factor. Too young and so much attitude, what more when he becomes rich and famous? send him home.
I guess I’m the only one who isn’t surprised a 14-year-old might have trouble dealing with rejection on national television. I cringed at Astro’s behaviour as well. Certainly, he should have expected that at some point he’d face elimination, but that doesn’t mean he was going to be emotionally equipped to deal with it. Drew cried because she wasn’t sent through earlier in the order. I wonder what she would have said if they put a microphone in her face.
Thank You! He is just the first of those young kids to face the chopping block. I have no doubt had it been one of the others we may have seen a similar reaction. They may not have done or said precisely what Astro said but in their own way it would shown they were still kids. Simon Cowell I think is a big softy when it comes to kids which is why Astro is still here and not Stacy.
Actually a group of young kids faced the chopping block the first week and were sent packing. All of them handled it with much more maturity and grace than he did. I don’t see Rachel or Drew handling it that way if they had been in the bottom. His age is not an excuse.
Disgusted that Astro remains. They should definitely have let him go. Totally disappointed with Simon and LA making that decision. Losing interest in show.
Send Astro HOME! He’s a BRAT, yet America and the judges are letting him get away with that bad behavior with no consequences. That behavior was evident from the beginning when he refused to learn the coreography with the big group (before the drastic cuts). So ugly!
I would have entirely thought it was put on to have Astro act like a lil brat. It’s the type of thing I wouldn’t have put passed the show. I mean, Astro passed his audition by fake calling out Simon for looking at his mom. But the kid was straight up crying. Wow. That was some real crap right there. And for as bad as it made him and the show look, it was some ridiculously compelling television.
Wow! I mean, really! I was glued to my seat. I went into the sing-off with the utmost disdain for Stacey “Perpetually Pouting Rosie Perez” Francis. I absolutely HATED her ever since her first audition. She always cries, has a frowny, angry face, and wails like a banshee. “Don’t let this die inside me” is my eternal rallying cry for wanting to kill myself. I loathed Stacey Francis. And not only did I want her to be eliminated more than any other contestant, I found it downright silly that she was going up against Astro. I couldn’t believe that he was in the bottom 2 to begin with. That should’ve been Lakoda Rain or Marcus Canty. But it was Astro, so I was all, “Duh, peace out Stacey!”
Then Astro came out and put on the biggest punk show I’ve ever seen on a reality singing competition. WOW. He punked it so much that his own mentor called him out on it! I’ve watched multiple seasons of different countries’ X-Factor’s, and NEVER have I seen a mentor call out their own contestant like that. I can’t even think of an AI performance that brought on that sort of reaction. At that moment, I thought to myself, “Holy crap. Did this kid just royally screw himself?” I mean, if LA Reid said such comments, what about the other non-biased judges?! Now, in the end, it proved that the judges were able to keep the bigger picture in mind. But you can’t tell me that Simon, in his gut, didn’t deep down want to teach that kid a lesson. Simon is too big a business man, and sending Astro home over Stacey Francis is producer suicide. But you can’t tell me, he didn’t consider it for a second.
Like I said. Feinburg might be right in saying that this was a black eye to the show in a way. But equally, IMO, you can’t deny that it was extremely compelling tv. And when you’re one of a dozen singing reality tv shows, that is a big win in my book.
Besides all that, all I want to say is GO MELANIE!!! She is amazing!!!
X factor power rankings in my opinion:
9- Leroy Bell: i dont know how the hell he hasnt been in the bottom two yet but his time is coming.
Ceiling: Homeless man’s Michael Bolton.
Winning Chance: 0%
8-Astro:talented rapper and very good lyricist, but if he didnt get the votes before there is no way he survives after that horrible brat attack.
Winning chance:0%.
7-Lakoda Rayne:America hates groups but, safe for a few weeks because it would be depressing to see Paula without acts for 2 months.W.C: 0%
6-Marcus Canty: something is missing here,big time potential for a horrendus performance.
W.C= 5 %- Ceiling: poor’s man Trey Songz or very very very poor’s man Usher.
5-Chris Rene: peaked too early, not the best singer in the world, buthis powerful story makes him a sleeper.WC: 20 %
3-Rachel Crow and Drew(tie): talented young girls, my first instinct was to give Drew the demo edge but she needs to step up soon. Wc: 30%
1-Melanie Amaro and Burrito Josh(tie): the two best singers , it just feels like one of them will take it home.
Stacy Francis wouldn’t have been on the bottom if she had smiled and been more gracious Wednesday night during the judges’ comments. Astro is a brat and isn’t rap dead? Or is he just too young to be gracious? Chris is getting worse and Josh is getting better. Drew is one-note. Melanie is by far the best singer–sings with soul. Marcus is not too good. Lakota Raine is make-shift but good. Melanie should win but probably won’t. But will go on to have a career like Susan Boyle.