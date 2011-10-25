Recap: ‘The X Factor’ – Top 17 Performances Live-Blog

Normally for performance episodes of “American Idol,” I don’t use the live-blog format and the recaps don’t go up until after the telecast, but Tuesday (October 25) night’s episode of “The X Factor” is attempting to do something that “American Idol” has never tried: We’re going to get a whopping 17 performances and the judges are going to send five contestants home and it’s all going to be stretched out over a soul-crushing 150+ minutes.
So I’m gonna live-blog, because just in case this mammoth episode kills me, I want the investigators to know exactly how far I made it before passing out.
Let the insanity begin…
8:00 p.m. ET Why hello, Cheesy Announcer Man.
8:01 p.m. “It’s gonna break my heart,” Nicole predicts. “I genuinely don’t want to lose any of these girls,” says Simon, who already got a bonus girl because of his “big mistake.”
8:02 p.m. Steve Jones is a well-dressed man. They’ve done a good job doctoring up what is basically just the “American Idol” stage, only with more swirly cameras. By the end of the show, we will have our Final 12, as the judges will each have to choose three singers from their respective groups. Poor Simon. He has to cut Tiah Tolliver *and* somebody else.
8:04 p.m. Simon’s changed his mind and he no longer wants to eliminate five people tonight. Interesting. The Guys will sing first. All of them. And then he has to eliminate one. That leads us to our first performer…
Brian “Astro” Bradley: The 14-year-old knows this is his time to shine, though he’s nervous. It’s a big stage show, complete with background dancers a light show and more. And what’s more 2011 than a teenager performing “Jump” for the masses? Is this all him? Other than the Kriss Kross chorus, I mean? And the overall derivativeness of it? It’s mighty cheesy — “When I say ‘X,’ y’all say ‘Factor'” — but it’s also energetically performed and the crowd loves it. Astro has a natural flow, though you can hear him getting breathless by the end of even a performance this short. Still, it’s a lively introduction to the live shows. “I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off live performances in America,” says Nicole, who says this will be an easy decision for L.A. Reid. Paula Abdul says that this is what Astro will be doing for the rest of his life. “You’ve just killed everybody,” Simon says. “If this kid doesn’t make it through to the finals, you are literally insane,” Simon says. “You guys have anything in your category that can stand up to this?” L.A. Reid asks.
Chris Rene: Let’s see how America’s favorite recovering junkie will do following Astro. He’s doing “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” and are we allowed to say that his voice is just a little bit too thin and that he tends towards unintended nasally sharpness? He’s got a toned down version of the stage show, especially compared to Asto’s dog-and-pony fiesta. This is just flashing yellow lights and two big screens. I don’t think that was an especially good performance coming after Astro blew up the stage. “This is your moment right here,” Nicole says, calling it “really good,” but also questioning the song choice and blaming L.A. Reid for the selection. Paula calls Chris “infectious” and raves at his “spiritual connection.” “I don’t think you are the best singers in this competition, but you are one of the best recording artists,” Simon says and adds that he has to see Chris on the show next week. L.A. Reid is impressed.
Phillip Lomax: Want to know which Guy I didn’t think belonged in the Top 16 in the first place? That would be Phillip Lomax. And this rendition of “I’m a Believer” isn’t doing anything to dissuade me from that original opinion. It’s a ridiculously corny Vegas show with women prancing around thrusting themselves at Phillip, who looks like he’s going straight to his prom when this ends. So are they toy soldiers? Are they is fantasy toy soldiers? And what does this have to do with Phillip’s strengths as a vocalist? He’s mostly shouting and trying not to get distracted by the ladies. And he’s smiling like the cat who ate the stage full of female toy soldiers in high tube socks. “I just wish that you had some personality and some charm, honey,” Nicole says, raving that because Phillip had fun, we all had fun. “You did it mighty fine,” Paula says, calling his smile his “golden ticket.” “You were like a racing driver and L.A. put you into a tractor,” Simon says, calling the song “too cheap,” “too cabaret” and says that L.A. Reid failed. “Thank you for the constructive criticism,” Phillip sneers. L.A. Reid is proud of Phillip.
Marcus Canty: It’s pretty much got to be Phillip or Marcus going home, right? And they had to know that going in. That’s a lot of pressure. Ha. Marcus is doing Culture Club’s “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me.” It’s a funny, silly song choice and the added hip-hop beat and the background dancers are doing nothing to help with the weirdness. I guess we have to accept that this is what “X Factor” performances are going to look like. And, unfortunately, this is maybe what they’re going to sound like. This is not the best use of Marcus Canty’s solid vocal skills. He tries hard and he gets less lost in the chaos than Phillip did immediately before him. “You just make it look too easy,” Nicole says, telling him he was born to be on the stage. “I feel like I’ve been watching a veteran on stage,” Paula says. Simon says that Marcus gave it everything and it was a brilliant choice of song. “You stepped up to the plate once again,” L.A. Reid says. So is “The X Factor” like “The Voice” in that the judges are barely going to criticize anything? At least on “The Voice” they were only called “Mentors.”
8:33 p.m. L.A. Reid’s got a choice to make now. He really loves all of his guys and he’s proud of them. The Boys return to the stage. For me, this would be no choice at all. Phillip Lomax would be done.
8:35 p.m. The first Boy through to the Top 12 is… ASTRO. Who is the second? MARCUS. That means it’s down to Phillip and Chris.
8:36 p.m. CHRIS is through. That means that Phillip Lomax is the first Boy heading home. “It’s such a shame that L.A. sent me home tonight, but I’m so happy to be here in the first place,” Phillip says. And now? Off to Prom!
8:39 p.m. We’re just motoring along, aren’t we? Who said it was Nigel Lythgoe who made the “Idol” trains run on time? Of course, we’ve got Paula Abdul and the Groups coming up next. That could be a train wreck.
8:40 p.m. Uh-oh. Steve Jones is tracking our tweets. The groups will start with…
The Stereo Hogzz: I’ve said this before, but the lead singer of The Stereo Hoggz is fantastic. He’s the best male singer in any of these categories. They’re mostly doing “Try a Little Tenderness,” though with a little of the recent Kanye/Jay-Z inflection around the sides. Except for a little dancing around the sides and a hip-hop bridge, I don’t get the point of the other Hogzz. There’s a lot of stagework here and it’s all excellent, but the only singing is coming from the frontman. But boy, he’s good. The fact that I’m pleasantly distracted from the lack of “Group” around him speaks to how well Paula set this performance up. L.A. Reid says that they’ve come a long way and that they’re “really good.” Nicole calls it “current and classic at the same time.” “I love this band,” Simon says, correctly pointing out that there’s nothing on the charts like them right now. Paula thanks them.
The Brewer Boys: Ha ha ha. Oh, these song choices. Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl” going into “Faith”? Two songs that hit long before either Brewer Boy was born? Intriguing. And I like how the choreography here consists of a group of dancers sitting at their feet and clapping. Once again, I’m struck by how marvelously musical these two kids are. They’re both out there with their guitars, the first artists of the night to use instruments. But in attempting to make them “current” for 20 years ago, I’m not sure this has accentuated the best in either Boy of Brewer. L.A. Reid wasn’t blown away. Nicole says that if she was a teenager today, she’d have them all over her walls. Simon reminds everyone that there is a $5 million contract. Simon says this didn’t shine and that the choreography was “throwaway.” Paula thinks that young girls will like them and that they nailed it.
8:55 p.m. I take back what I said about this episode’s pacing. But I guess that six performances in an hour puts us *nearly* on track to finish this episode in 160 minutes.
InTENsity. You know what I’d like to see? A group of Depression Era hobos called InTentCity. This, however, I don’t need to see anymore. Paula has even put them on a jungle gym to show us that they’re just a bunch of kids. They’re singing a mash-up of two songs that predate all of their births, with the semi-exception of “Footloose,” which now bridges generations. The lights flash everywhere and the stage is just full of kids trying to sing and not really distinguishing themselves in any way. Since they first performed, though, I’ve had the same feeling about InTENsity: Disney Channel could build a show around these kids tomorrow and that’s a good sign for their longevity if they’re given the chance. “That was really impressive,” L.A. Reid says, calling it “thoroughly entertaining.” “I hope y’all are enjoying this,” Nicole says calling them “yummy pumpkins.” “That was an equivalent of a music miracle,” Simon raves, calling them “The new ‘Glee.'” Simon particularly likes Elona or “The Girl in the Red Jacket.”
Lakoda Rayne. Time for our second FrankenGroup of the evening. They’re almost the anti-InTENsity. Lakoda Rayne? More like “Laconic Rayne.” This is about the lowest energy version of “Come On Eileen” I could imagine, but the pictures behind them — All Western sunsets — are very pretty. And I think I’m really partial to the Lakoda Rayne-r whose name is Danni. But really? This isn’t good. Are the judges going to be capable of distinguishing between “good” and “not good” at all? L.A. Reid says he’d sign them if they walked into his office and he loves everything about them. “You make girl groups look good,” Nicole says, even saying the “look classy.” This is better than Simon could have thought and he can see that they’ve gelled, praising Paula and earning a kiss. Paula’s crying at how much Lakoda Rayne proved to her.
9:09 p.m. Uh-oh. Paula’s gonna make this difficult, isn’t see? “How are you gonna do it?” Steve asks. “I don’t know, Steve, and stop asking me, Paula sniffles.
9:10 p.m. On talent, I’d send Lakoda Rayne home, but I understand why Paula’s gonna boot The Brewer Boys.
9:11 p.m. The first group through? STEREO HOGZZ. Second group going through? LAKODA RAYNE.
9:11 p.m. It’s down to The Brewer Boys and InTENsity. And, not surprisingly, it’s InTENsity advancing. The first Group going home is The Brewer Boys. The first Brewer Boy calls her Miss Paula and the second Brewer Boy apologizes for letting her down. Paula tries telling The Brewer Boys that they didn’t disappoint her, but Steve Jones has to cut her off and kick to commercial. I’ve said it before: Compared to Ryan Seacrest, Steve Jones is James Bond and he’s the cutthroat James Bond with a License to Cut Paula Off.
9:16 p.m. We’re half-way through the episode and kinda half-way through the contestants. So maybe we’re doing OK. But I’m expecting that Steve Jones is gonna get even more gangsta as the episode progresses.
9:17 p.m. It’s Over-30 time, but Simon is whispering to Nicole and Steve has to prod her to announce that her first singer is…
Dexter Haygood: This is… Strange. You’ve got a 49-year-old homeless man in an old Jimi Hendrix get-up singing Katy Perry (and a little Britney Spears) as women in sunglasses dance all around him. Dexter has absolutely no desire to sing. He screams a little. He struts a lot. And he sucks all meaning from “I Kissed a Girl.” I’m not gonna lie. That was sad, not entertaining. I was uncomfortable for every second of that performance and I’m even more uncomfortable with the need to send Dexter packing. L.A. Reid says that he thinks Dexter found himself. “You did a good job, so it wasn’t your fault,” L.A. Reid says of the song choice. Paula’s confused. Simon “kinda liked the taste of it.” Nicole is so proud of Dexter, mostly that he remembered his lyrics.
LeRoy Bell: Please tell me that the judges are capable of distinguishing between a true talent like LeRoy Bell and a trainwreck like Dexter Haygood? LeRoy’s a ridiculously implausible 60, but his voice has the texture and experience gleaned from all of those years. I mean, he’s singing a Pink song here, for heaven’s sake and he makes it sound like it’s full of wisdom and passion and pain. L.A. Reid is confused by LeRoy Bell hasn’t become a bigger star already. Paula compares LeRoy’s voice to Michael Bolton. Simon says LeRoy has one of the best voices in the competition, but he also sees a lack of confidence. Simon says that he wishes he was mentoring LeRoy. Nicole isn’t having it and she insists that she’s put two solid weeks into mentoring LeRoy.
Stacy Francis: Nicole’s got weird taste in music. I’m not sure George Michael was a great choice for Stacy, but I think I get the message when Stacy gets to the verse about how “there ain’t no joy for an uptown girl.” It’s a bit showy, but it’s still a powerful and rangy performance. For tonight’s purposes, I’m comparing everybody to the weakest link in their respective groups and for the Over-30s, this should be the no-brainer of all no-brainers. Paula says Stacy looks like a star. L.A. Reid thinks Nicole got it right on this one. Simon didn’t like her costume — sparkly blue pants and feathered boa — and he didn’t like the song choice and he wants a massive shift. Is this Simon’s way of saying he regrets getting rid of Cheryl Cole? Every time Simon looks at Nicole, it’s with embarrassment, pain and condescension. Nicole says that the song and the outfits gave Stacy wings. Steve Jones is forced to interrupt a conversation about whether Stacy is a church singer or a pop singer. THIS SHOW IS RUNNING ON-TIME, DARNIT!
Burrito Josh: OK. For the purposes of tonight’s show, the competition is over. Burrito Josh tacks Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” nearly entirely a cappella and the result is stunning. I don’t get the idiotic dancing to the side, but I completely get Josh’s voice and the heartbreaking emotion in every word. That was TREMENDOUS. L.A. Reid loves everything about Burriot Josh and bows. “Your voice is my favorite voice I think I’ve heard in the past decade,” Paula says. “You are the artist I fear,” Simon says. “That was a soul-stirring performance,” Nicole says.
9:46 p.m. Nicole says that she’s going to wing her decision. Oh. Good. This is sure to be coherent. [And if anybody other than Dexter goes home, this is madness.]
9:46 p.m. Her first selection is… STACY FRANCIS. Steve’s in a rush and Nicole puts BURRITO JOSH through. It’s down to LeRoy and Dexter. Nicole is blathering and Steve is fighting to shut her up. The last Over-30s going through is LEROY BELL. That means that Dexter Haygood is going… Oh. This is sad. Dexter describes himself as “kinda confused.” He says he’s in The Boggle Zone. Oy. I’d feel much better about this if Paula or Nicole would offer Dexter use of their pool house.
9:53 p.m. Time for The Simon Cowell 5. Who’s our first Girl?
Simone Battle: So… what are the odds Simone remembers her lyrics tonight? Yikes. Simon’s staged the biggest production number of the night to “Just Be Good To Me.” There are plenty things to distract me from how little singing Simone is actually doing. That was freakishly bad. She barely carried the tune for a second and she was consistently upstaged by the dancers. I assume the other judges will be terrified to say a negative word. NO! “You must be really rich, because $5 million dollars clearly doesn’t mean much to you,” L.A. Reid says, completely unable to understand Simon’s choice. I have no idea what Nicole says, but she’s unhappy. Paula wanted viewer dancers. Simon plays the “Me against the world” card, saying that Simone is a pop star. “$5 million, Simon?” L.A. Reid inquires. And Simon snaps back that L.A. Reid is out of touch. Wow. Now, Simone’s performance was dreadful, but the post-song tension was fantastic! Keep her around, Simon!
Rachel Crow: Smart move here by Simon. He sacrificed the girl he knew the other judges would tear to shreds first and then he slotted in the girl none of the judges will have the heart to criticize. I have no idea of how to describe this performance, nor how to relate it to Simon’s conception of Rachel as an artist. The combination of Motown and Justin Bieber is enticing. The youthful dancers are energetic. And then you have Rachel in jeans and an androgynous blazer standing on a platform and barely moving at all. There are flashing lights. There’s smoke. Vocally? Quite decent. But it’s so odd and the song requires almost no pipes at all. L.A. Reid tells Rachel that she could have a career that goes beyond music. Nicole dubs Simon her Little Miss Sunshine and criticizes Simon’s song choice and mentorship. Paula tells Rachel that she could run for president. Simon trashes the opinions of “Squiddly and Diddly” and clarifies that he thinks Rachel is a retro-pop artist.
Drew: Interesting. Simon has made the very calculated decision to eliminate Drew’s last name. It’s not a bad choice, since I was always going to struggle with it. Drew is Simon’s Burrito Josh, a singer with a voice so powerful and exceptional that he doesn’t need to overdo the affectations around it. Well, affectations other than the flying birds on the video monitors and the fog billowing over the stage. It’s down-tempo, yearning version of “What a Feeling.” It’s well-sung, full of pain and makes Simon’s first two singers look like weak sisters. L.A. Reid compliments Simon and calls Drew a star. Nicole also praises Simon and dubs it “ethereal” and calls Drew “my little folk princess.” Paula tells Drew that she’s way beyond her years. Simon tells Drew that she’s why he wants to be back on American TV. Simon says he has a horrible decision, but guess who’s sticking around? Yeah. Drew.
Tiah Tolliver: And back to sacrificial lambs. [Gee, who’s surprised that Simon’s Favorite Mistake Melanie Amaro has the Pimp Slot tonight.] Tiah’s doing a nightmare version of “Sweet Dreams.” I think she’s the Wicked Queen and the squirming red dancers are meant to be… um… baby kangaroos? This is like Tarsem Singh’s “X Factor” Medley, a perfect blend of “Once Upon a Time” and “Grimm.” The amazing thing is that even if all Tiah’s doing is shouting, she’s PERFECT within the universe of this performance. She looks the part. She sounds the part. Her confidence is scary. “That was a great production,” L.A. Reid says, lamenting the absence of the kitchen sink. Nicole puffs up like a blowfish and says that Simon and Tiah are a good match and that Tiah was “committed and fierce.” Paula tells Tiah that she’s going to have to work on her pitch. “She just literally worked her nuts off up there to make a point,” Simon says, calling Nicole and Paula “two spiteful little cats.”
Melanie Amaro: See? Simon knows his stuff. You give Tiah the freak show production. But with Melanie, you just give her a Whitney Houston song and let her do her thing. There are moments of sharpness that we probably won’t criticize, because what would be the point? With Melanie, Simon has a diva capable of doing the Whitney/Mariah/Celine songs and he gave her audience sympathy with his staged elimination. This was utter gamesmanship from start to finish. The crowd goes nuts. “We really did save the best for last,” L.A. Reid says, though he calls the song choice “predictable.” Nicole connects with Melanie. Simon tells Melanie she’s great, but now he’s got a choice to make.
10:25 p.m. We’re actually going to finish on schedule tonight. Simon says he wants four people to go through and he hasn’t made up his mind. I’d boot Simone and Tiah, but what do I know?
10:26 p.m. The first person through is… DREW, who he calls “a future recording star.” The second girl through is… RACHEL, a choice Simon says he’s making based on the audience. Ha. That leaves Melanie, Tiah and Simone.
10:27 p.m. The final girl going through is… MELANIE, which he calls “a surprise.” Pure. Total. Theater. Simon has recrafted the narrative around Melanie to make her into an underdog, which is utter ridiculousness, since by any reasonable standard, she’s always been a favorite. Anyway, farewell to Tiah Tolliver and Simone Battle. You know who I feel sad for now? Caitlin Koch. But anyway…
What’d you think of the live show? Did the judges make the right picks?
Are all these performances going to be super-over produced like this? Because with 15 dancers, flashing lights and a bunch of backup singers I have no idea what the people actually sound like.
Then again, maybe the point is that in today’s music world, it’s more about the personality (dare I say it’s more about the “X Factor”?) than it is about actual singing talent.
No.
Nick – It’s a lot like what “The Voice” performances were like as well. Apparently that’s what we’re gettin’!
-Daniel
@Nick1024, you must have been born before the music video era. You need the visual flare to make it edgy.
Dan, since you’ve seen the UK X Factor, what is the difference between tha and the US version?
James – I’ve only seen bits of the British version. I’m definitely not qualified to do a point-by-point analysis, alas. I’ll trust the British press to let me know these things!
-Daniel
I watched the last three seasons of the UK version. In my humble opinion, the main difference so far is the accent of the contestants. Even the host’s accent is the same LOL
Plus, they usually have “joke/guilty pleasures acts” there – people who can’t sing at all but the judges think – and I mostly agree – they can be fun to watch!
Until these novelty acts eliminate one of your favorite (serious) contestants, it’s awesome. After that, it’s more guilt than pleasure!
IMO, the American version is more serious about talent, while the British is funnier. That can explain why the rating are so big in the UK!
The ratings aren’t too good in the UK right now. Simon put the judges on notice last week to ‘up their act’ because their show is being consistently beaten by BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (UK’s DWTS) on Saturday nights. They’ve also retracted the original 1 million pound prize and now no one knows what the real prize is.
Last week FOX cut the ad-rates for X-Factor US due to the viewing numbers being half of what Simon projected (20 million). It wouldn’t surprise me if the 5 million dollar prize gets halved as well.
The UK X Factor is a better show. Better production, better presenter and better female judges. But the female contestants in the US are streets ahead of the UK females this year.
This Intensity group is so god damn WEIRD. And sorry, I still greatly dislike the idea of the Brewer boys continuing on in this thing. Perhaps I just have an issue with tweens. Regardless, at least one is staying so many more weeks of dissatisfaction from me.
X Factor is better than American Idol because it feels more like a concert that is never boring even when you have a bad performance.
Okay, after that performance from Dexter received good reviews, I’m officially worried about the judging going forward. This was supposed to be the group that got real. Instead the mind-numbing perpetual positivity continues. It’s disturbing. Reid, especially, has been a enormous disappointment. He’s shown almost no sign of being tough.
It’s a judgment-free zone!
-Daniel
So, we’re all in agreement that Nicole is a terrible mentor, right?
As I just wrote, I think Simon’s feeling Cheryl Cole Remorse right about now…
-Daniel
Clearly, Ben Folds would have been a better judge to poach from the Sing-Off. I have it on good authority that he looks just as good in an evening gown…
The fact she stole Cheryl’s signature salute at the start of the show? Another irksome point. Really she just has no likeability factor at all.
I’d like to point for those of you who didn’t watch the British version that Cheryl Cole is not only a pretty face. She was always brilliant as a mentor. Better than Simon Cowell.
Yep. Cheryl was a much better judge/mentor than either Nicole or Paula.
Dan, I think you’re going to need to watch the season finale of Breaking Bad again to purge yourself of this terribleness.
TheNightStalker – Sure, that might help tonight. But am I gonna be able to do that EVERY week? Twice a week?
-Daniel
And here I thought Dexter had found a loophole by not having a home to be sent back to…
Poor homeless, crazy, old Dexter.
:-(
Daniel
Maybe I missed something, but I’ve always gotten the impression that Dexter is no longer homeless. He mentioned several times that he became homeless in 1992. Maybe he’s remained homeless the whole time, but I think at least he’ll be able to get much more for his bar singing appearances now.
Sean – In clips he definitely referred to how he was living out of his car currently. That was a couple months ago. So who knows what’s up with him now…
-Daniel
Thanks for the information, Dan. I guess that’s what I get for fast forwarding too much.
The kid in the picture with the article looks like he was shot in the stomach with an arrow.
Elevation – My diagnosis was “appendicitis.”
-Daniel
Somehow I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the two best performances tonight were the ones with the least fluff.
Now I want to see a single camera comedy starring Drew and Josh (as Drew’s uncle) as they tour the country doing stripped-down/shouty karaoke duets.
Drew- Can they also make burritos on the side?
-Daniel
Sling! You SLING burritos, Dan. You don’t “make” them.
(And, yes, of course. They’d be like a cross-generational, guy/girl Lucy & Ethel.)
Is this 80’s night and someone forgot to tell me? Plus do any of the signers have in-ear monitors? With a couple of exceptions everyone has sounded very flat(key wise). I wonder if it has to something do to with all this overproduction.
Write a comment…Simon sure loves him some big voiced divas doesn’t he?
PS: Bring Back Cheryl Cole!!!
I wish we could just eliminate everyone but Burrito Josh, Drew, and LeRoy Bell, and have those three battle it out for the next several weeks.
Forrest – They’re definitely my favorites, though I’d add Melanie Amaro and maybe Astro and Stereo Hogzz just for entertainment value.
-Daniel
Did anyone notice or get the impression that our host gave Stacy Francis a nudge or dirty look after she upfronted the hard camera as the show ended?
And wow, doesn’t Drew look like Cheryl Hines 7 or 8 years ago, which compliments Cheryl’s youthfulness and umm…Drew’s maturity, I guess. Her voice is haunting, but she is so young, she needs to be more contemporary in deference to her sensibilities.
James – I’m stuck on Drew being a more talented (and younger, obviously) version of Brook “America’s Nanny” White from “American Idol.” But I can see the Cheryl Hines comparison as well…
-Daniel
This show is so over produced I expect to read some medical study about it causing seizures soon. Can’t we just listen to people sing and watch them perform without getting a migraine?
Dan,
I love your blog. I read it every chance I get. I feel the same way about Caitlin Koch, she should have had a chance. Simone and Tiah should have been punted at the judges’ houses, Caitlin brought to the live performance and Rachel sent home, a la Brewer brothers.
By far the weakest category is the boys under 30. Philip Lomax exiting was a no brainer. I see Melanie and Josh in an exciting photo finish. The groups I can do without. Yawn.
DK – Thanks for reading!
If I were betting, I’d think that Melanie and Josh are both good bets through to maybe the Top 5, but I don’t think either of them can win. I think either Drew or Rachel is likely to mobilize the core young voters more successfully and one of them is your likely winner… But then again, I’m basing that ENTIRELY on “American Idol” voting patterns. It could turn out that because “X Factor” skews slightly less old, it may have a totally different pattern… It could be fun to see how things shake out!
-Daniel
Couple thoughts and comments. First of all, Daniel. I usually enjoy your recaps of shows like American Idol. But I got to say that I think you’ve taken the wrong approach on this show. Or you got the wrong idea of what the show is supposed to be. This is a pop star show, not a singing competition. Maybe you should’ve watched more of the UK show. This is what they do. Big performances. Sure, you’ll have the low key performances like Drew and Burrito Josh thrown in. But the whole point of X-Factor is to be different from Idol. Idol over the years has turned into a boring pageant with young kids singing the same tired old songs that their parents taught them. It’s become entirely grating, IMO. This show isn’t perfect. But it’s not trying to be a “who can sing the best” competition. It’s “who can we make into an actual relevant pop star. Whatever form that may be. That’s why you have such a wide range, from rap to pure pop to actual singing. I get that you enjoy critiquing the musical tones of people’s voices more than the overall performance. But that’s not this show. IMO, this is far more exciting, if not musically pure. I don’t know if you feel that without being able to show off your musical acumen and critical ear, that you’re simply embarrassed to recap a pop star competition (a lot of your recaps and reviews come off very “I’m too cool to be actually into this”, with all your “oh, btw, have I mentioned that I rather be watching sports?” comments). Or maybe it’s just not your thing. I got zero qualms with you not liking a show, and it not being your deal. But if you’re gonna do this week in and week out, I would really hope it doesn’t turn into a pot shot contest just because you don’t get to show off with your all of your musical phrases. I have really enjoyed your AI recaps over the years, and think it’s a shame that you don’t seem to be giving this show a fair shake. All of The Voice comparisons just make you look uninformed. That show was a pale comparison and blatant rip off. I get that you don’t live in the UK. But if TV critic is your job, maybe a tad bit more prep? I mean, comparing this show constantly to The Voice is like if kept saying Frank Sinatra sounds just like Michael Buble.
I’m only saying this because I highly respect and enjoy your opinion and work. That is when you approach your job without the smart-alik, AV Club, “too cool for school” slant that you often tend to drift off into. Something that is very annoying as a discerning reader, and something that really ruins a lot of the internet. Cooler than thou, saying everything sucks, know it all hipster writing. I had pretty pegged you for an AV Club wannabe until Sepinwall joined your site, and I gave you a few extra reads. Again, not trolling here. Only giving my honest critique of your overall work, and not just this one review. Look forward to hopefully enjoying more of your columns. You got more talent as a writer than “dismissive snarky cheap shot artist”.
Cheers. :)
Crystal – Not much I can say to any of that, now is there? I mean, I compared “The Voice” to “X Factor” pretty constantly when I was writing about that show. It’s not like I don’t know my chronology. [Speaking of chronology, I’ve been doing what I’ve been doing since LONG before the AV Club shifted to its current format. I *love* what they do there, but I’ve never aspired to it, since I’ve always had my own thing to do. And those sentences make me sound “too cool for school,” which pretty much makes this a vicious circle.]
In any case, I’m sorry you don’t like what I’m doing here and you feel like I’m missing the point of the show. I guess I’ll hope that you continue to like some other stuff that I write. I think it all comes with the same voice attached, for better or for worse. Worse, it sounds like.
Sorry. :-(
I also wanted to add a couple thoughts on the show.
First of all, that was a lot crammed into one episode. This phase of the show is typically 2 episodes. Performances one night, eliminations the next. I’m guessing the World Series is continuing to mess with the show’s scheduling. A big mistake by Fox in trying to do both at the same time. They should have waited til baseball was done.
I don’t get Dan’s comments about lack of criticism. Sure, they didn’t pile on poor ol’ Dexter. But there was a decent amount of critical comments. Maybe not as much as we’d like. But by no means the “everybody is great” critiquing from The Voice and the last season of AI. Are you even paying attention, Dan? LA Reid asked Simone if she even wanted the money? That’s rather harsh. And due to the show’s format, much of the critical comments are judge to judge, as you saw tonight. It’s the way it works. And you better get used to the mentors NEVER saying a bad thing about their own contestants. It’s just not going to happen. They not only want their contestants to win the show, they also build a personal bond over the course of the season. It’s not a bad thing. Just DIFFERENT from what you’re used to with Idol. Again, going back to my last critical post. You really need to view this show as a new entity. Not comparing it’s differences from Idol, or saying it’s the same as a terrible copycat.
I agree with you, Dan. I think Simon doesn’t think much of Nicole as a mentor. And neither do I. First of all, she has zero connection with the over 30 group. She might have been ok with the girls or groups. But this is a disaster.
Conversely, I think Paula is pitch perfect as mentor to the groups. Sure, they aren’t all amazing. But she really knows what she’s doing with the choreography.
Simon knows exactly what he’s doing. Of course the Melanie elimination was staged. That was reality competition show 101. Let’s not act so suprised.
I agree with whoever said that the boys category is the weakest. Philip Lomax had no business making it this far.
Looking forward to seeing the show operate as normal with it’s standard elimination process. This ultra crammed packed version was a lot to take in. Steve Jones truly is the James Bond hit man version of Secrest.
Crystal, I REALLY don’t want to be a cooler than thou ass, but if you’re reading a live-blog with clear chronology and you’re pointing out critical comments from the judges that come after a chronological point at which I noted the lack of criticism… Yeah, that’s just not my fault. I didn’t KNOW L.A. Reid was going to tear into Simone when I commented on the lack of criticism. But yes. My clairvoyance was wrong. But it doesn’t reflect a lack of attention-paying on my part, just a lack of precognition.
In any case, I’m just letting you down left and right here.
Apologies again.
:-( Dan
Simon has lost all my respect for putting Simone Battle through and not going with Jazzlyn Little or Caitlin Koch, who may or may not have been able to win the competition, but they WERE better than Simone and everybody knew it. And now playing the surprise card with Melanie, who was everyone’s favorite to win the whole show to begin with… I don’t like him playing those mind games. Especially when they’re stupid. Makes me think he thinks I’m stupid and I don’t care for people like that. Sorry, Simon.