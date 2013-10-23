Record Store Day’s doorbusting Black Friday exclusives: Nas, RHCP, Metallica

Record Store Day is a mecca for music fans. The bi-annual event offers limited-edition, often highly collectable releases on the third Saturday in April and on Black Friday, Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving). Record Store Day today announced the gems that will be available at its Black Friday sale this year. Here’s the entire list.

The vinyl and CD releases range from reissues and rarities to new albums exclusive to Record Store Day. We’re coveting a “Black on Black” edition of Queens of the Stone Age’s “…Like Clockwork,” a 7-inch of Tegan and Sara’s “Guilty As Charged/I Run Empty” EP, and a 2013 mix of Nirvana”s classic “In Utero.” The list also includes: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Dylan, The Flaming Lips, Metallica, Atlas Genius, Elvis Costello and The Roots, Nas, Jack Johnson, Band of Horses, Dave Matthews Band and more.

Although the April event has been happening since 2008, this year’s Black Friday festivities will only be the third in the event’s history, making it a little easier to score releases by your favorite artists. Check Record Store Day’s website for a list of participating stores and get there early to beat the crowds.

At April’s Record Store Day, serious collectors lined up for the few Dave Matthews Band releases allotted to each store; the band is considered one of the most highly collectable at the event. Other top selling releases in April included: The White Stripes’ 10-year anniversary vinyl edition of “Elephant”; an Iggy Pop & The Stooges/Black Keys 7-inch; and Mumford and Sons’ “Live at Bull Moose.”