‘Rectify’ Season 2 premiere set for June

One of the best new shows of 2013 has set a summer premiere date for its second season.
SundanceTV announced on Thursday (March 6) that “Rectify” will return on Thursday, June 19 at 9 p.m. This clarifies SundanceTV's TCA press tour announcement from January that was merely “summer 2014” for the 10-episode second season.
“The response to ‘Rectify” has been incredible,” blurbs SundanceTV President and GM Sarah Barnett. “We feel as though this story has tapped into something truly unique, with both critics and audiences using their platforms to share such strong, personal reactions to this very distinctive TV series. There”s so much drama and character that”s been set up in the first season, it will be electrifying to see where ‘Rectify” goes in season two.”
The first season of “Rectify” premiered last spring and focused on former death row inmate Daniel Holden (Aden Young in one of TV's best unsung performances). Newly released from prison, Daniel has to deal with the challenges of a changed world and a community and family that may not be ready to welcome him back with open arms.
Per SundanceTV's predictably fuzzy description, “In season two we find Daniel becoming an active participant in his life, making decisions and thinking about the future as he struggles to find meaning in a dangerous and unpredictable world. It will also delve into the lives changed by Daniel”s return and the ripple effect his actions have on the people around him.”
Cryptic!
Created by Ray McKinnon, “Rectify” was my No. 4 show for 2013 and it finished at No. 14 in HitFix's Annual TV Critics' Poll. Among new shows, it came in at No. 8, right in-between SundanceTV's “The Returned” and SundanceTV's “Top of the Lake.” It was a good year for Sundance TV.
On the even of production, McKinnon dropped by the January press tour and imparted vague hints that make SundanceTV's seasonal description seem specific.
“The bigger question I think for Daniel is, you know, to be or not to be? Do I want to live in this world with all the things and the pain and the sadness and perhaps the guilt that follows me?” McKinnon said.
Of the aftermath of last season's shocking finale and its complications, McKinnon was also vague.
“It”s probably not going to be good,” he said. “And the prison for him, and though there was, you know it”s part dungeon and part monastery, so the monastery part was he had a schedule and he didn”t have to deal with the complexities of modern life, and he tried to avoid doing that in Season 1, but he wasn”t able to, and whether he overtly caused something or just by his being put back in the community and the family he caused something, there are ramifications of that, as there are in life. So the second season we”ll be dealing with those ramifications.”
That's not concrete, but I still can't wait.
And y'all?
I think S1 is on Netflix from tomorrow. Definitely planning to rewatch.
Me too. I really loved it as it aired, but want a refresher.
I must do the same. I remember most of the season clearly but I don’t remember how it ended(!!). I actually can’t wait to see him play with the goose-down pillow again, weird as that sounds.
I’m pysched. I grew a little weary or Amantha by the end, but man is Aden Young great on this show.
Yeah, Amantha is the only character I find hard to take. No reflection on the actress (probably) but women like that set my teeth on edge: needy, attention-hogging, high maintenance, not as cute as they believe– I could go on!
I’m bracing myself for a minor disappointment if only because the first season set the bar so incredibly high. I just can’t help but worry that the 10-episode structure will somehow affect the pace and/or tone of the show, which would be a pity.
I get exactly what you mean, but hopefully McKinnon has enough story that it will work to everyone’s strengths. I would hope Sundance isn’t foolish enough to ask him to stretch out his story arc artificially.
Love this show! I hope that SundanceTV is in HD on DirecTV by then. Last year I waited to watch Rectify until they re-aired the series on AMC.
Maybe it seems like a little thing, but I know that I didn’t enjoy The Returned as much watching it in SD as I may have if I’d waited for Netflix or something.
FIOS dosnt have it on HD either, but the next day you can watch it on HD on Demand. It’s weird.
FIOS sucks!!!! Sundance is only one of quite a few non-premium channels that they choose not to show me unless I pay more. I already pay them enough!!!!!
I can not wait until it’s viewable on Netflix or Hulu. I need to see what happens after that last epi?
Just finished binge watching all six episodes with my husband and all we can say is WOW! I don’t think we’ve ever watched a more powerful show than this. June seems forever for season 2 but it’ll give us some time to catch our breath!
I came to it late too. It’s a breath-taking show. Aden Young is riveting as Daniel, whatever he’s doing.
After seeing the statue the man says it’s beauty that hurts you the most…or something like that…and this show is just lovely.
waiting for rectify … from Turkey