Red-band trailer for ‘Girl WIth The Dragon Tattoo’ kickstarts online buzz

Yep. Looks like “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.”
I’m not the biggest fan of the Stieg Larsson trilogy of books, or the original Swedish trilogy of films, but in both cases, I think the strongest entry is the first one. Even so, when I reviewed the original film, I talked about how I think it’s fairly pedestrian filmmaking that is carried largely by the character of Lisbeth Salander. I’m not even especially taken with the performance of Noomi Rapace. I think it’s more a case of a wardrobe doing the work for an actor than anything else.
In short, there has always been room for improvement here, and now that the red-band version of the trailer has leaked online (and, no, I’m not comfortable embedding it or linking to it, but you are an adult who can presumably find YouTube), it’s worth having the conversation about what we might be unwrapping come Christmas-time this year. If you want to see the best possible version of the trailer, you’ll need to head to the theater, where it’s playing in front of, among other things, “The Hangover Part II” this weekend.
At this point, they’re not even trying to sell the story, and that’s a good thing. The books have been so omnipresent for the last few years that if you want to know what the story is, you most likely already do, and if you haven’t been curious until now, then selling you the story is not likely to make much different right now. Instead, the emphasis is squarely on the mood and the imagery, and this is where, already, you can see the difference between hiring Niels Arden Oplev and David Fincher to direct something.
And, look, no offense to Oplev, who did exactly what he was hired to do originally. These were approached as TV movies, and his background in Swedish television made him an ideal choice for that version. But there is little about his film that I would call “cinematic.” It’s a fairly straightforward piece of work, and it misses much of the dark music of that first book. There’s one moment in the book, as Mikael Blomkvist pieces together a key part of the puzzle, that always read like a movie moment, and in the trailer for Fincher’s film, there it is, milked for maximum visual impact.
I’m still not flipping out about this one, mainly because of my feelings about the books, but it looks like Fincher turned every bit of his considerable visual skill to the talk of turning these into real movies. I love that the only way you can get someone who can handle the vocal demands of a cover version of “The Immigrant Song” is by hiring a woman, and Karen O gives it her very best Robert Plant howl. And I give Sony credit for a great tag line: “The Feel Bad Movie Of Christmas.” And Steven Zaillian as a screenwriter is another sign that we’re going to get something better than just the same story told again. Daniel Craig looks great, and Rooney Mara looks suitably bruised and bizarre as Lisbeth. All in all, it’s an effective teaser, and that’s all it needs to be a full six months out from its release date.
Curious to see how the regular release US trailers look, and when we’ll see an official online release for this, but for now, there’s a lot of buzz in response to this one showing up, and I think it’s safe to say that this is going to be one of the most discussed films of the holiday season this year.
“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” will be in theaters December 21, 2011.
Some of those shots look identical to the Swedish version. maybe Fincher shot on some of the same Stockholm locations the earlier film did.
Still, as a trailer I think it’s striking and very, VERY Fincher. Hopfully the marketing goes back to the kind of edgy advertising Fincher tried to get through for FIGHT CLUB.
David Fincher (along with QT) is the one director of my generation who’s every film I’ve seen in the theatre. So I’ll definitely be going along to this.
Meh, not impressed. Maybe it means something to people who read the book or saw the other film. For the rest of us, it looks like a huge mess with Rooney Mara looking very man-ish. Pass.
How can you tell that it is a mess from a short teaser consisting of basically just stills? Specifically what made it look like a mess from the trailer?
Why don’t you take Mori to task for being so positive about the trailer, since it is just a trailer of stills? If someone can’t tell if a movie is poor just from a trailer then why would they be able to tell if it is good?
My comment was specific to it being a “huge mess”. That is a very specific criticism that is impossible to get from a 90 second tease. If the criticism was about the look of the film then I would understand. But a mess usually has to do with the plot, characters, and writing which is not on display at all in the trailer. I like the look of the film and I think it will be good. But I can’t say that Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara give Oscar level performances or that the script is amazing based only on this trailer. But yes he can be positive on the trailer. He wasn’t saying that the movie is great right? So you make no sense because Drew was speaking about the quality of the trailer and Gwen was speaking on the quality of the movie from the trailer.
A little correction seems to be in order: The first swedish film by danish director Oplev was always intended for cinemas, it was the other two that were meant for tv and those were directed by Daniel Alfredsson(the brother of Thomas who directed Let The Right One In). But other than that I agree with you; the swedish films aren’t very good and hopefully Fincher can improve. But I couldn’t shake the fact that some scenes looked like scene for scene remakes……
I really think Fincher and company released their own bootleg. It is just a gut feeling I have.
Absolutely. The sound quality and the fact that it’s still up show that it’s most likely a studio plant. An effective one, though. Kudos to them.
How can you tell that it is a mess from a short teaser consisting of basically just stills? Specifically what made it look like a mess from the trailer?
Sorry for the double post this was meant to be a reply to Gwen but for some reason it posted down here.
It”s the best trailer I’ve seen in a long time, of course the Reznor Zeppelin music helps it a lot. It looks very much better than the swedissh version indeed. That one had great actors and settings but wasn’t very well put together. I do sincerely doubt that the new Lisbeth will be able to live up to the previous one. But the film looks brutal. Now where’s Drew’s long promised Xmen review dammit!
How the mystery was solved within the original movie read as very pat and obvious. How and when the criminal is introduced, the role the criminal takes within the investigation and how the criminal is subsequently uncovered (the male hero going completely out of character in the process) was extremely disappointing.
I tried to read the first book but it read like Anne Rice on a genealogy kick all the while attempting to impersonate Thomas Harris so I cannot say whether the structure of the mystery within the book progresses in the same way or not – I hope not.
I hope the remake is rewritten to allow for some less obvious structuring.
” I’m not even especially taken with the performance of Noomi Rapace. I think it’s more a case of a wardrobe doing the work for an actor than anything else.”
WTF, you must be joking, if anything Noomi Rapace made the original trilogy work.
I don’t agree, not that the wardrobe isn’t important, but I think she gave a wonderful performance. Without Noomi Rapace part 2 and 3 would unwatchable.
Well, we agree to disagree, although I must admit that 2 and 3 are disappointing compared to 1.
And what is wrong with ridiculous male fantasy? ;-)
I will never understand the world’s fascination with this mediocre crapfest. I don’t care who’s directing it, it’s still based on that middle-of-the-road, completely predictable and altogether forgettable turd of a novel.
It’s gonna be shit (just like the original) but I’m sure most viewers will eat it up and call it delicious.
Can’t wait until Fincher does something that’s worth a damn again.
Just out of curiosity, what mystery/thriller novels do you recommend instead?
I’m assuming the key scene Drew mentions is the one where (in the trailer) Daniel Craig removes his specs?
I think you must have watched a different movie than I did. I thought the original was great. It kept me in suspense and I hardly noticed how long it was due to my total concentration on the plot.
I dont know why they set this movie in the same location. They’re speaking english, right? Why not seattle or denver or something? I liked the original, but I’m just confused by the whole thing. Why is Fincher doing this? I’m keeping my fingers crossed, its just kind of weird…
Mori uncomfortable putting up a link? must not be getting kickbacks for it. But nice job in doing your best to help shill Fincher’s movie anyway, as he can always count on you to do, like he knows any good fan would. Didn’t really care for the original movies? This coming from the guy who gave “The Book of Eli” and “Your Highness” a positive review? Yeah, you’re chock full of credibility….
I am sure you like movies that most people don’t Oh wait he can only have credibility if he agrees with you 100% of the time right? Troll.
He’s not comfortable because the link was pirated. The official site isn’t even up yet.
The trailer rather, not the link.
Nice thoughts on the upcoming English adaptation. I agree that the Swedish movies were not particularly cinematic. David Fincher is back in Se7en mode.
This looks good. I’ve been actively avoiding the source material and original trilogy because I want to experience Fincher’s film without already knowing the story.
This is a studio leak. The sound is fucking perfect and there is no weird discolouration you get with real bootlegs.
All I can see is what looks like the EXACT same movie, only with slightly more interesting camera-work and actors I recognize. Where’s the thrill? What’s the point?
Fairly schizophrenic of Sony to release a fake cam of the trailer. Like Devin said on badass – they are screwing with the more serious online media outlets.
Studios spend too much money making movies look good to have their promotional material look bad (I can’t imagine Fincher approving this). Audio is easier to rip than picture, and Faraci is speculating. Meanwhile, the question about why the studio hasn’t done anything remains.
you, drew mcweeny, and devin faraci are the smuggest, snnobishest, hipsterest fucking assholes writing about pop culture on the net. fuck you both.