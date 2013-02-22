Red Carpet Oscar Hopes: Will sideboob visit the 2013 Academy Awards?

02.22.13 6 years ago

In addition to wondering who will win Best Picture and Best Actress, we have another question to ask ourselves — who, if anyone, will be rocking sideboob on the red carpet? The hottest fashion trend of late, sideboob has been popping up (couldn’t resist) in soms surprisingly places, so we can expect at least a few brave celebrities to be exposing themselves. The question is, who will take the plunge (alas, cleavage is so passe)?  Here are our best guesses as to who will be wearing what (and who will be showing sideboob) for Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Adele, Michelle Williams and more. 

