Red Carpet Rewind: Pink, Rihanna and more at the MTV VMAs

Well, 2012 is not going to go down in the fashion video books for the mostly dour, monochrome and downright depressing looks that went down the red carpet. When even Nicki Minaj looks (relatively) staid, you know a bummer fashion trend has taken hold. Here’s a closer look at what stars like Pink, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more chose to wear on their evening out. The good news is that a lot of them are totally ready for church, a funeral or a Goth uprising if the need arises. 

