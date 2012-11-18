Red Carpet Rewind: Best and Worst looks at the 2012 American Music Awards

Let’s just say it up front — the rules are different for music. At the Oscars or the Emmys, stars should look elegant. Gowns should be tasteful and flattering. Too much bling? Wrong answer. But at the 2012 American Music Awards, we want the envelope to be pushed. How far is another question. Here’s a look at Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Carly Ray Jepsen, Hillary Scott and other stars that strutted their stuff.