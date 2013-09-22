Red Carpet Winners and Losers at the 2013 Emmys

As Emmy Awards go, this wasn’t the best of the times nor was it the worst of times. Most of the stars wore respectable (even boring) dresses, while a few brought the weird to liven things up (thanks, Aubrey Plaza!). Purple and nude (with a smattering of forest green) were the colors of the moment, and silhouettes ranged from slim and minimal to ridiculous (Lena Dunham, we’re talking to you). Here’s the roundup of the winners and losers of the Emmys 2013 red carpet.

What do you think?