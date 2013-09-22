Red Carpet Winners and Losers at the 2013 Emmys

#Heidi Klum #Aubrey Plaza
09.22.13 5 years ago

As Emmy Awards go, this wasn’t the best of the times nor was it the worst of times. Most of the stars wore respectable (even boring) dresses, while a few brought the weird to liven things up (thanks, Aubrey Plaza!). Purple and nude (with a smattering of forest green) were the colors of the moment, and silhouettes ranged from slim and minimal to ridiculous (Lena Dunham, we’re talking to you). Here’s the roundup of the winners and losers of the Emmys 2013 red carpet. 

What do you think? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Heidi Klum#Aubrey Plaza
TAGSaubrey plazaEmmys 2013HEIDI KLUMLena DenhamRed Carpet Winners and Losers

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP