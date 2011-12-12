UPDATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers announce North American tour dates for 2012

Red Hot Chili Peppers may have released their newest album “I’m With You” at the end of this summer, but they’re only ready to tour off of it in the U.S. starting in 2012, with the announcement of the first leg of their North American tour.
The rock act has announced six dates, with many more stops to come. They start in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 25; tickets go up starting on Dec. 3. More dates and on-sales will be announced in coming weeks.
RHCP will be offering up a select number of live performances for download, at their newly launched website LiveChiliPeppers.com. Currently nine dates from Europe are posted for purchase. Each show is recorded, mixed and mastered in full, available in a variety of formats.
UPDATED DEC. 5: The group has added more than a half dozen dates to the U.S., in the
UPDATED DEC. 12: RHCP have added five new, West Coast dates.
Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ North American tour dates on sale so far:
Tickets on sale December 16th
FEBRUARY
26th Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Tickets on sale December 17th
FEBRUARY
17th Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
29th San Diego, CA Sports Arena
MARCH
2nd Glendale, AZ Jobing Arena
4th Denver, CO Pepsi Arena
Tickets on sale now for the following shows
JANUARY
20th Sunrise, FL Bank Atlantic Center
21st Orlando, FL Amway Arena
23rd St. Petersburg, FL St. Pete Times Forum
25th Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
26th Raleigh, NC RBC Center
28th Columbia, SC ColonialLife Arena
30th Duluth, GA Gwinnett*
31st Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
FEBRUARY
2nd Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
3rd New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena
6th San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
8th Houston, TX Toyota Center
9th Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
13th Tulsa, OK BOK Arena
15th Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy
16th Little Rock, AR Verizon Center
* sold out
