UPDATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers announce North American tour dates for 2012

Red Hot Chili Peppers may have released their newest album “I’m With You” at the end of this summer, but they’re only ready to tour off of it in the U.S. starting in 2012, with the announcement of the first leg of their North American tour.

The rock act has announced six dates, with many more stops to come. They start in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 25; tickets go up starting on Dec. 3. More dates and on-sales will be announced in coming weeks.

RHCP will be offering up a select number of live performances for download, at their newly launched website LiveChiliPeppers.com. Currently nine dates from Europe are posted for purchase. Each show is recorded, mixed and mastered in full, available in a variety of formats.

UPDATED DEC. 5: The group has added more than a half dozen dates to the U.S., in the

UPDATED DEC. 12: RHCP have added five new, West Coast dates.

Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ North American tour dates on sale so far:

Tickets on sale December 16th

FEBRUARY

26th Los Angeles, CA Staples Center



Tickets on sale December 17th



FEBRUARY

17th Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

29th San Diego, CA Sports Arena



MARCH

2nd Glendale, AZ Jobing Arena

4th Denver, CO Pepsi Arena



Tickets on sale now for the following shows



JANUARY

20th Sunrise, FL Bank Atlantic Center

21st Orlando, FL Amway Arena

23rd St. Petersburg, FL St. Pete Times Forum

25th Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

26th Raleigh, NC RBC Center

28th Columbia, SC ColonialLife Arena

30th Duluth, GA Gwinnett*

31st Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum



FEBRUARY

2nd Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

3rd New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

6th San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

8th Houston, TX Toyota Center

9th Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

13th Tulsa, OK BOK Arena

15th Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy

16th Little Rock, AR Verizon Center



* sold out

