UPDATED: Red Hot Chili Peppers announce North American tour dates for 2012

12.12.11 7 years ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers may have released their newest album “I’m With You” at the end of this summer, but they’re only ready to tour off of it in the U.S. starting in 2012, with the announcement of the first leg of their North American tour.

The rock act has announced six dates, with many more stops to come. They start in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 25; tickets go up starting on Dec. 3. More dates and on-sales will be announced in coming weeks.

RHCP will be offering up a select number of live performances for download, at their newly launched website LiveChiliPeppers.com. Currently nine dates from Europe are posted for purchase. Each show is recorded, mixed and mastered in full, available in a variety of formats.

UPDATED DEC. 5: The group has added more than a half dozen dates to the U.S., in the

UPDATED DEC. 12: RHCP have added five new, West Coast dates.

Here are Red Hot Chili Peppers’ North American tour dates on sale so far:

Tickets on sale December 16th

FEBRUARY
26th        Los Angeles, CA        Staples Center
 
Tickets on sale December 17th
 
FEBRUARY
17th        Oakland, CA              Oakland Arena
29th        San Diego, CA            Sports Arena
 
MARCH
2nd        Glendale, AZ                Jobing Arena
4th         Denver, CO                  Pepsi Arena
 
Tickets on sale now for the following shows
 
JANUARY
20th        Sunrise, FL Bank        Atlantic Center
21st         Orlando, FL               Amway Arena
23rd        St. Petersburg, FL     St. Pete Times Forum
25th        Charlotte, NC            Time Warner Cable Arena
26th        Raleigh, NC                RBC Center
28th        Columbia, SC             ColonialLife Arena
30th        Duluth, GA                 Gwinnett*
31st         Greensboro, NC        Greensboro Coliseum
 
FEBRUARY
2nd         Memphis, TN               FedEx Forum
3rd          New Orleans, LA         New Orleans Arena
6th          San Antonio, TX          AT&T Center
8th          Houston, TX                Toyota Center
9th          Dallas, TX                     American Airlines Arena
13th        Tulsa, OK                     BOK Arena
15th        Oklahoma City, OK    Chesapeake Energy
16th        Little Rock, AR             Verizon Center
 
* sold out
 

