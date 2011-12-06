Red Red Mao-pets! Beware Kermit, Piggy and their hidden agenda

The interwebz has been roaring in the wake of Eric Bolling”s “Follow the Money” segment that accused the creators of “The Muppets,” Roland Emmerich and Hollywood at large of brainwashing the minds of the kids of America. According to the program, the film is doing its part to spread the red (subliminal Marxist programming) by luring the wee ones in with the endearing felt-made friends, and the charm of Jason Segel, only to unleash the grander liberal agenda when they are distracted by unmitigated delight.
The Fox Business Network and Media Matters show explained that the selection of a “successful business man” (Tex Richman) as the primary villain in the film is indicative of a large scale campaign to ensure that the upcoming generation is teeming with little Lennons and Lenins (either John or Vladimir will do). The ideal populace will also be sprinkled with Rasputin – for flavor.
Proselytizing! Well, if one network would know it when it sees it…
For those who have not seen “The Muppets,” Richman is an oil tycoon who has nefarious plans to raze the Muppets studio and drill for the black gold that lies beneath. The benefits are twofold: an end to the gang’s cheery rapport along with an influx of cold hard cash! In truth the character, like much of the film, is rather overtly aware of its own anachronistic nature. He fits with the tone of the whole of the film, which notes that it acts like a 50s musical come to life in modern day Los Angeles. In fact Walter (new Muppet and brother to Segel”s Gary) mimics Richman in a tone that is reminiscent of an old Edward G. Robinson baddie, to which Amy Adams responds, “Do people even talk like that anymore?” This exchange takes place in the clip that Fox used to illustrate its point about the film by the by.
The lower thirds in the “Follow the Money” program read: “Are liberals trying to brainwash your kids against capitalism?” To reiterate the query Bolling (in a shining display of the objective journalism we have grown to know and love in our modern media) asked guest Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center, “Is liberal Hollywood using class warfare to brainwash kids?” Gainor responded, “Yeah absolutely, and they”ve been doing it for decades.”
Gainor went on to list several films that also attacked the oil industry including, “Syriana,” “There Will Be Blood” and what he referred to as “the Al Gore-influenced film,” Roland Emmerich’s “The Day After Tomorrow.” The “expert” claimed that these films ignore the purpose that oil serves in reality: lighting hospitals and heating homes. Host and guest go on to, in essence, attribute the Occupy Wall Street movement to an overindulgence in TV and “The Matrix” (which they believe proposes that mankind is a virus “ravaging” mother earth).
The choicest portion of the segment comes at the close when Bolling shares the tale of his poor family”s response when they would come across a wealthy community member when he was a child. His mom and dad would say, “See that guy? He started a business, he worked hard, you can be like that one day.” If only his own parents hadn”t been so lazy!
I don”t doubt that Bolling felt inspired by his parents and that is all well and good. It simply seems like an equally childish, black and white picture of wealth in America, though. The difference of course is that the stereotype in the kids film…knows it is presenting a comically limited image.
As it is to be expected several entertainment journalists have had their say on the matter, with the overwhelming consensus being that Fox is out of its mind. I actually found watching the segment hilarious…until it made me sad. I will not argue that Tex Richman (portrayed by Chris Cooper in the film) is a caricature; the film indeed references his cartoonish nature as we have mentioned. And filmmakers clearly do utilize the medium to express their political perspectives.
Aside from Fox”s “media expert” needing a crash course in the larger themes present in “The Matrix” trilogy, it is the methods that are employed to deliver the messages that I find tragicomic. They repeat inflammatory phrases, make large logical jumps, present sweeping claims with cursory “evidence” and regularly engage in ad hominem arguments. We will not even touch the intrinsically capitalistic nature of show business. We will point out that one of the properties in question is a narrative film with puppets and one (at least in theory) is a news program.
We aren”t saying anything new, of course. This has been the nature of our public dialog for as long as many of us can remember. Fox, like Hollywood, wants to make money. There is an appetite for this sort of hyperbole and they are there to feed it.
Jon Stewart pointed out the distinction between comedy and news programming years ago in his now famous appearance on CNN’s “Crossfire,” but the discourse seems to have gotten more polarized, more like a 24 hour comedy sketch than adult conversation with the passage of time. Perhaps there is a place for a discussion about a cinema”s role in geopolitics; I certainly believe that there is. This program, however, is not it.
When the comics (the jesters and the fools) are the ones consistently making the most sense, we can be sure that we really have devolved into the cultural equivalent to a Shakespearean tragedy.
Here is the segment in question:
It’s from FOX News. Nuff said.
I think films are derived from culture and not vice versa.
You rarely see libertarian films because only small portions of our society are truly libertarian. (but things are changing…)
“Proselytizing! Well, if one network would know it when it sees it…”
That was the point where for the first time I became aware that your site has an overt political bias and uses it to color editorial judgements. What did you gain for throwing away your integrity in order to proselytize?
I don’t think I am proselytizing. Fox news is not a political organization it is a news network, and I am commenting about how they frame and structure their news programs. This program in particular and this segment in particular. I don’t disagree that the character is a caricature, as I say, nor do I believe that there is not some discussion to be had about that. What I am criticizing (in terms of that program) is the manner in which they choose to raise the discussion. I don’t believe CNN or any other news channel is much better and I attribute that to “yellow journalism” and the desire to get ratings and make money (which is an understandable desire, but has lowered the quality of our news in general). What I find fascinating is that my critique of a news program is considered “an overt political bias” — that says more about the level of objectivity present in hard journalism than anything else we have discussed.
Is it really news to you, Scott, the Fox News way? It’s not an “overt political bias” to call a spade a spade.
I think Scott actually was making a clever joke based on the ridiculousness that is Fox News and the whole situation that gives rise to something like that, not actually accusing Roth.
If I’m wrong I sincerely apologize for overestimating him.
If that’s the case then I, too, sincerely apologize, for missing some ace humor.
I enjoyed The Muppets film a lot and it doesn’t bother me that the villain is a business man. But I actually do agree that “corporations” are the lazy go-to bad guys in way too many Hollywood films. I do think that American youth are being fed the idea that corporations, and often, success in the business sector are intrinsically bad things, and I do believe that this has a lot to do with the “Occupy Wall Street” faux-movement. It’s because of Hollywood that the immediate connotation of the word “corporation” is “evil.”
That said, this is such a wide problem in Hollywood movies that it’s really not worth getting heated up about one instance, especially when it’s a movie as benign and delightful as The Muppets. The host and guest on this program really do come off as ridiculous. Corporate baddies are part of the formula and that formula should really change, but it’s not Kermit the Frog’s fault.
I actually don’t disagree about the prevalence of a “generic corporate bad guy” as a character in film it was at one time the “generic landlord” and so forth. I was going to gear my piece to raise this issue, the reason for the stereotypes (or any other in cinema) and what they do or do not accomplish — before I actually watched the segment. In my mind, it became impossible for me to raise the issue in a reasonable manner and connect it to anything that was being said on the program.
You know, I actually agree with you on that John. That is a good point, and we should not always go to the “successful businessman=evil corporate tyrant.” Had they made the point about that, and how it is lazy storytelling, or how it really skews perspective on how people generally succeed in business, that would have been a very valid point. You could even argue how that is a wider problem in Hollywood that they should address as a whole, and I think you would be right to do so. That said, once they take aim at the Muppets, then say it is somehow part of the liberal agenda to turn our kids into Communists, they really need to take a step back and look at what they are actually suggesting. It is asinine, and there should be some personal sense of accountability when people present that in the media to actually defend that sentiment with facts, not just throw out “Communist” this, “Red” that, or “Liberal” and :Socialist” the other thing.
Not that you are arguing otherwise, I think I’m just agreeing with you in rant-mode.
-Cheers
I don’t think it’s particularly lazy writing. Money is just another form of power. Villains have to be powerful in some way. If the power were just physical strength, that would get old really quick. I don’t think of all the powerful people you can think of, business people come off all that bad. You have your Lex Luthors, sure, but you also have Batman and Iron Man. Politicians, another go-to powerful group, probably come off worse as a whole, as do bureaucrats.
I agree that it’s a well-worn trope, but the character is almost never evil just because they’re a successful businessperson. They’re always greedy, thieving duplicitous bastards to boot, and I really don’t mind if kids internalize a moral not to be greedy, thieving duplicitous bastards.
Spoilers for The Muppets…
I missed the part where the Muppets applied for government assistance to get their theater back. Instead they showed PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY by raising the money themselves. Or is it the fact that they succeeded together rather than as individuals the Marxist part? Tex Richman is a caricature of the “evil businessman”. I suppose he could have been an evil government bureaucrat trying to seize the theater through eminent domain to turn it into housing for married gay illegal immigrant abortion doctors on welfare and thus encouraging mediocrity in society. The politics are irrelevant. The point is working together, discovering your talents, and making choices about what is really important in your life. These are excellent messages for children (and adults) and are not particularly political. I guess Fox News will just have to wait for “Muppet Atlas Shrugged.”
WHO IS JOHN MAHNA-MAHNA?
So in other words, they are saying that we as humans are stupid. That one kids’ movie, starring puppets, can turn otherwise normal red-blooded American into Communists and override years of values instilled by parents, family, school, and society. Or for that matter, that we as people cannot differentiate between Capitalism and the immoral corporate takeover and sabotage portrayed in that movie.
Really though, FOX News is running a segment about how the Muppets are really communist and how it is a ploy to turn our kids “Red.”
They got high before they ran that piece, now didn’t they?
-Cheers
Spoiler! Everyone is forgetting that in the end Tex Richman gives the studio back to the Muppets and becomes an all around ok guy.
OCP is evil. Deal with it.
Weyland-Yutani is evil. Deal with it.
So, There Will Be Blood, Syriana and The Day After Tomorrow are children’s movies? I was not aware of this. I guess now that I think about it kids will likely love Daniel Plainview — especially when he abandons his own child! Thanks, Fox News!
1. I like that the guy says something like, “Why have an a message like that in a Muppet movie?” as if this was something new. Tex Richman is pretty much Doc Hopper. The Muppets have always had hippie leanings, to the extent that they have politics at all. The only really identifiably political character is the conservative Sam the Eagle, and he’s a joke or at least was on the TV show. He mellowed in the movies.
2. Money is just another form of power. The villain needs to have power to be compelling. What other form of power would work? A serial killer? A politician? Either would be way out of character for the Muppets.
3. Does he think that oilmen or businessmen are uniformly virtuous? We can’t have a villain be a businessman? If the villain were tall, would the movie be anti-tall people?
4. The movie is actually if anything conservative. The human characters are into traditional family values. The Muppets do work hard and get rich and that’s not considered a bad thing. And rather than getting a lawyer or going to their local government to protect their old theater, they raise money and outbid him. How is that not a free market solution?
The vast majority of movies produced by the film industry perpetuate the American Dream and hardly ever critique capitalism. Studios shoot films in foreign countries to exploit cheap labor, and consistently use non union/freelance employees to save money. Nothing is more important than the bottom line. Studios willingly release bad products so they can make as much money as possible. These are all ways other industries take advantage of capitalism to maximize their profit. Hollywood does not hate capitalism. They use it to make as much money as possible
[watchthetempletoppleover.wordpress.com]
Yeah, I bet all those little kids who saw “There Will Be Blood” HATE capitalism.