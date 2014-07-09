Reese Witherspoon hits the road alone in new ‘Wild’ poster

07.09.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

It's been nearly a decade since Reese Witherspoon picked up a Best Actress Oscar for “Walk the Line,” but her recent renaissance (kicked off by her supporting turn in “Mud”) could culminate in more Oscar attention.

“Wild,” from “Dallas Buyers Club” director Jean-Marc Vallée, is no doubt hoping to be a strong contender in the category.

Based on Cheryl Strayed's memoir “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail,” the film depicts Strayed's (Witherspoon) staggering, life-changing 1,100-mile hike on the Pacific Crest Trail, during which she recalls her troubled early life.

“Wild's” new poster highlights the Strayed's isolation amid some vivid natural beauty.

Check it out here:

“Wild” also stars Gaby Hoffmann, Michiel Huisman, Charles Baker, Kevin Rankin and Laura Dern. Novelist Nick Hornby (“High Fidelity,” “About a Boy”) wrote the script.

Vallée, of course, directed both “Dallas” stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto to Oscar glory last year.

In addition to “Wild,” Witherspoon will soon be seen in Philippe Falardeau's “The Good Lie” and Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice.”

“Wild” opens December 5 in the U.S.

Around The Web

TAGSDALLAS BUYER'S CLUBIn ContentionJeanMarc ValleeposterREESE WITHERSPOONwild

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP