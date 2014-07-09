Reese Witherspoon hits the road alone in new ‘Wild’ poster

It's been nearly a decade since Reese Witherspoon picked up a Best Actress Oscar for “Walk the Line,” but her recent renaissance (kicked off by her supporting turn in “Mud”) could culminate in more Oscar attention.

“Wild,” from “Dallas Buyers Club” director Jean-Marc Vallée, is no doubt hoping to be a strong contender in the category.

Based on Cheryl Strayed's memoir “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail,” the film depicts Strayed's (Witherspoon) staggering, life-changing 1,100-mile hike on the Pacific Crest Trail, during which she recalls her troubled early life.

“Wild's” new poster highlights the Strayed's isolation amid some vivid natural beauty.

Check it out here:

“Wild” also stars Gaby Hoffmann, Michiel Huisman, Charles Baker, Kevin Rankin and Laura Dern. Novelist Nick Hornby (“High Fidelity,” “About a Boy”) wrote the script.

Vallée, of course, directed both “Dallas” stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto to Oscar glory last year.

In addition to “Wild,” Witherspoon will soon be seen in Philippe Falardeau's “The Good Lie” and Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice.”

“Wild” opens December 5 in the U.S.