Reese Witherspoon jumps aboard Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Inherent Vice’

It’s been a rocky couple of weeks for Reese Witherspoon. Everything looked nice and peachy as the wonderful “Mud” starring the actress was set for release. Then on April 19, she was arrested in Atlanta following a dispute with a police officer. Soon enough the infamous “do you know who I am” video made its way out and everyone naturally took their shots.

Well, while it may have been a rocky couple of months, nothing turns it around like booking a gig on a Paul Thomas Anderson movie. And according to Deadline, Witherspoon has done just that, landing a role in the director’s upcoming “Inherent Vice,” adapted from the Thomas Pynchon novel set in 60s/70s Los Angeles.

Others already on the cast include Joaquin Phoenix (hot off an Oscar nomination for Anderson’s 2012 film “The Master”), Owen Wilson and Benicio Del Toro. Speaking of Phoenix, this will bring Witherspoon back to the screen with her “Walk the Line” co-star. She won an Oscar in 2006 for her performance in the film as June Carter. She’s already signed on to work with that film’s director, James Mangold, again, in “Three Little Words.”

I imagine Witherspoon and Anderson have been trying to work together for some time. In 2010 it was reported that the actress was negotiating for a role in “The Master,” presumably the role Amy Adams eventually took.