Reese Witherspoon jumps aboard Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Inherent Vice’

It’s been a rocky couple of weeks for Reese Witherspoon. Everything looked nice and peachy as the wonderful “Mud” starring the actress was set for release. Then on April 19, she was arrested in Atlanta following a dispute with a police officer. Soon enough the infamous “do you know who I am” video made its way out and everyone naturally took their shots.
Well, while it may have been a rocky couple of months, nothing turns it around like booking a gig on a Paul Thomas Anderson movie. And according to Deadline, Witherspoon has done just that, landing a role in the director’s upcoming “Inherent Vice,” adapted from the Thomas Pynchon novel set in 60s/70s Los Angeles.
Others already on the cast include Joaquin Phoenix (hot off an Oscar nomination for Anderson’s 2012 film “The Master”), Owen Wilson and Benicio Del Toro. Speaking of Phoenix, this will bring Witherspoon back to the screen with her “Walk the Line” co-star. She won an Oscar in 2006 for her performance in the film as June Carter. She’s already signed on to work with that film’s director, James Mangold, again, in “Three Little Words.”
I imagine Witherspoon and Anderson have been trying to work together for some time. In 2010 it was reported that the actress was negotiating for a role in “The Master,” presumably the role Amy Adams eventually took.
Bummer. Is she playing Shasta? Maybe Amy Adams will save the day again and replace Witherspoon :)
Good for her. Honestly, if anything this tabloid episode made her more interesting. Time for her to get out of the rom com ghetto and start challenging herself again.
So glad she’s getting these roles. So many say she isn’t a good actress, when she’s clearly done stellar work when she’s working on material she believes in and is good. It’s a shame she went down the path of romcoms too much (THIS MEANS WAY is violently offensive and was very nearly a bridge too far if she hadn’t then jumped onto MUD).
Phoenix is the sole talent in front of the camera that I care about concerning this movie.
still wish it was Downey in the lead role, good as Phoenix was in “Master”, I’m still finding it very hard to get excited about a Joaquin Phoenix performance these days, though I am interested in his upcoming Spike Jonze collaboration “Her”. I will say that having Witherspoon, who he was so great with in “Walk the Line” opposite him makes me feel a lot more optimistic about Phoenix in “Inherent Vice”.
Robert’s Meryl Streep cocksure these days. You’d prefer his smugness over Joaquin’s showy earnestness?
I would. If only because the prospect of Downey in this role is more exciting than the prospect of Phoenix in the role. But I’ll take either.
Downey’s resurgence into mainstream super stardom has him on autopilot as a performer. He does the same thing with the same level of contempt and smugness for the material and the audience.
I don’t want any of that polluting Paul Thomas Anderson’s ready to rock’n’roll followup. Joaquin won’t do the cliche — he’ll be weird because he is weird and Paul likes playing the off-key notes.
Sure, Downey’s been playing it safe after breaking big with “Iron Man” (can you blame him?), but do you really think he’d bring anything below his very best working with Anderson, who regardless of the quality of a given film of his, always pulls the most out of his actors he can. I think Downey and Anderson would be a great match, especially at this point in their respective careers, and I hope they can find a project to work on eventually.
I agree with Kris’ sentiments. It’s not that I have a problem with Phoenix being in this movie, lord knows Anderson can get a good performance out of him, it’s just very hard finding any affection for him as an actor now where I used to be reassured by his presence in a film. “The Master” didn’t help any, despite how good his performance was, because he was playing such an unsympathetic character, and this being Anderson, I would expect the same to be true for “Inherent Vice”.