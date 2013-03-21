Reese Witherspoon ready to say yes to ‘The Engagements’

Reese Witherspoon and Fox 2000 may be exchanging rings for “The Engagements.”
The studio recently picked up the rights to J. Courtney Sullivan’s upcoming novel and Witherspoon is in talks to produce — and possibly star in — the project.
“Engagements” follows a diamond engagement ring as it travels through the hands of five different couples from the 1930s to the 21st century.
The actress and her Pacific Standard partner Bruna Papandrea would produce the adaptation of the book, which is scheduled to be published in June, according to Variety.
It’s unknown at this time if Witherspoon will star in the film, or just act as producer.
Witherspoon will next be seen opposite Matthew McConaughey in “Mud.”
