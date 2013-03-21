Reese Witherspoon ready to say yes to ‘The Engagements’

03.21.13 5 years ago

Reese Witherspoon and Fox 2000 may be exchanging rings for “The Engagements.”

The studio recently picked up the rights to J. Courtney Sullivan’s upcoming novel and Witherspoon is in talks to produce — and possibly star in — the project.

“Engagements” follows a diamond engagement ring as it travels through the hands of five different couples from the 1930s to the 21st century.
The actress and her Pacific Standard partner Bruna Papandrea would produce the adaptation of the book, which is scheduled to be published in June, according to Variety.

It’s unknown at this time if Witherspoon will star in the film, or just act as producer.

Witherspoon will next be seen opposite Matthew McConaughey in “Mud.” 

Around The Web

TAGSREESE WITHERSPOONThe Engagements

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP