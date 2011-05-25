Relativity’s ‘Snow White’ finds its seven dwarfs to star with Julia Roberts

One of the two forthcoming “Snow White” films just got a little bit more crowded.

In Relativity Media’s Untitled Snow White, the seven dwarfs will be played by a group of relative unknowns, namely Mark Povinelli (“Water for Elephants”), Jordan Prentice (“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”), Danny Woodburn (“Watchmen,” “Seinfeld”), Sebastian Saraceno (“Bedtime Stories”), Ronald Lee Clark (“Epic Movie”), Martin Klebba (“The Cape,” “Hancock”) and Joey Gnoffo (the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series). Hi-ho!

The film has also added Mare Winningham (“Brothers”), as Baker Margaret, and Michael Lerner (“Elf”), as Baron, to the cast.

They join the already announced Julia Roberts (who will play the evil Queen), Lily Collins (“The Blind Side”) as Snow White, Armie Hammer (“The Social Network”) as dashing Prince Andrew Alcott, and Nathan Lane (“The Lion King”) as the Queen’s bumbling right-hand man.

The film is being directed by Tarsem Singh (“The Immortals,” “The Cell”).



In the re-imagining of the fairy tale, exiled princess Snow White joins forces with the rebellious seven dwarfs to win back her birthright as queen of the land that was taken forcibly by the evil queen.

Ryan Kavanaugh (“The Fighter”), Bernie Goldmann (“300”) and Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) are producing the script by Melisa Wallack (“Meet Bill”) and Jason Keller (“Machine Gun Preacher”).



Shooting on the film starts in June, with a plan to hit theaters on March 16, 2012.

Meanwhile, the OTHER Snow White film, Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” will be released in July 2012. That film, starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, promises to be a darker take on the fairy tale.

The two competing films have been shuffled back-and-forth, with both studios attempting to beat the other to screens.



