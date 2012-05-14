Release of ‘Gravity’ starring Clooney, Bullock pushed back to 2013

George Clooney and Sandra Bullock’s space drama won’t be launching into U.S. theaters as soon as originally planned.

The forthcoming IMAX 3-D sci-fi “Gravity” directed by Alfonso Cuaron (“Children of Men”) has been yanked from the crowded holiday release calendar (it was slated to hit theaters on November 21) and rescheduled for an as-yet undetermined date in 2013, according to EW.

The move partially comes as a result of too much competition for limited IMAX screens (there are around 500 total in the U.S.) over the blockbuster-crammed end-of-year frame. With a slew of heavily-anticipated franchise entries (including “Breaking Dawn – Part 2”, “The Hobbit” and “Skyfall”) competing for moviegoers’ attention around that time, Warner Bros. clearly thought it best to move the partially-animated film out of harm’s way.

Despite the change, hopefully the studio will decide to give fanboys a taste of the cutting-edge flick at Comic-Con this July.

“Gravity” centers on two astronauts (Clooney and Bullock) who must find their way back to Earth after the space station they’re working on is severely damaged by an asteroid shower.

Are you excited for “Gravity,” sci-fi fanatics? Disappointed by the release-date switch? Sound off in the comments!