Remembering Eiko Ishioka

I’m occasionally struck by the word-economizing way some people refer to the Best Costume Design Oscar as, simply, Best Costume: a minor, grammatically sound abbreviation that nonetheless skimps on a rather telling word. Almost any film, from studiously researched period pieces to Target-clothed contemporary works, is costumed — but not every film is designed, its every shred of fabric selected and shaped to serve interdependent demands of character, atmosphere and directorial sensibility, while affording the designer a visible creative identity too.
Though chameleonic flexibility is prized, indeed required, of those who dress films across any number of genres, periods and guiding aesthetics, cinema’s greatest costume designers are those whose artistic signature — no less than that of a revered fashion designer — is present in idiosyncratic stylistic details that connect otherwise vastly disparate projects. Eiko Ishioka, the gleefully cracked design genius who passed away last week at the age of 73, was one such artist: whether applied to a lavish Gothic period nightmare or a sleekly futuristic psycho-fantasy, her film costume work is bound by common forms, features and fetishes that build up to their own kind of auteur watermark.
Little but Ishioka connects, say, two films as visually opposed as “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and “Immortals,” yet her presence is enough to form an intangible kinship between them: their shared sense of color-led carnality, their deranged use of pattern as anti-reality portal, their witty insertion of incongruously modern haute couture flirtations into otherwise airtight historical story worlds.
If her garments often seem to be making wider, wilder thematic readings of the films wearing them than is usually the remit of costume designers, that’s because Ishioka herself was an all-purpose artist: as a revered graphic designer and art director, as generously showcased in gallery and theater environments as on screen, her relationship to broader mise-en-scène can only have been a mutually permeable one.
Indeed, with a CV that includes everything from Miles Davis album covers to Bjork music videos to the Beijing Olympic Games, Ishioka’s infrequent adventures in film costume represent but one chapter of her career — though it’s a richly illustrated one. You might be surprised to learn she boasts just eight feature film credits. Four of them, of course, are with another treasurably demented stylist, Tarsem Singh, at the helm — a quartet of collaborations that rivals any recently celebrated director-DP pairing for allied focus and oeuvre-defining singularity.
Perhaps she worked just little enough to remain inspired. Perhaps her medium-hopping versatility was costume design’s loss (oh, if only she’d found time to hook up with Almodovar!). Either way, what she gave us — the bloodied swathes of silk in “Dracula,” the dreamily skewed globalism of “The Fall,” the Gaga god armor of “Immortals,” the malefic masks and collars of, well, the lot — is all gold.
Ishioka’s 1992 Academy Award for “Dracula” was perhaps the first technical Oscar win I ever got truly invested in and excited about — the first time I was conscious of individual craft being evaluated, divorced from the surrounding film (which is pretty damn fantastic as well, mind). It remains, alas, her only nomination to date. Always more easily impressed by dutifully accurate period service than less easily explicable, more intuitive visions, the costume branch and Guild alike have shied away from the exquisite insanity of her work with Tarsem; last week, “Immortals” was the latest casualty of this conservatism. (Hey, we tried.)
Happily, Ishioka has left us with one gift still unwrapped: Tarsem’s fairytale riff “Mirror Mirror,” which opens in March and promises, if nothing else, to showcase the late designer in all her beautiful, bonkers glory. If the production still below is to be believed, this unwitting swansong will be most appropriately attired.
Finally, since pictures really do say an awful lot of words in this context, a quick pictorial stroll through Eiko Ishioka’s screen work: her production design of Paul Schrader’s “Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters” (for which she shared a Cannes award), and her costume designs for “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “The Cell,” “Immortals” and “Mirror Mirror.”
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I’ve been trying to form my own blog post about Ishioka, but this was so good. She was one of a few craftspeople whose presence on a film – no matter the other quality or probable lack there of – made it an absolute must see EVENT. Such a sad loss.
Great tribute to a great designer. I loved her work in Fall and Immortals and am looking forward to Mirror Mirror. Even though Tarsem is hit and miss for me, I do watch his film for their aesthetic qualities.
It might sound crass but might I suggest that had she died sooner, she might have gained some traction with the costume designers guild and branch? I know, I know! But she deserved more accolades for her work.
Lopez was never hotter in a movie than that.
So sorry to see Ishioka go. So glad to co-sign every single sentiment in this article, and in Glenn’s comment, too. Even if she only came around every few years in the cinema, I was always so thrilled to see her back, and now I’ll always miss her!
The Cell is my choice for most critically underrated film ever, and the costume design is the cornerstone of the films stunning visuals
Ishioka’s death is a great loss to the creative community. ‘Dracula” has long been one of my favourite books & I was concerned that a Hollywood dramatisation would devalue it, her costumes elevated it to a higher plain. “The Cell”was also a visual joy. I’ve also seen some of her theatre work, so beautiful. At least we have a record of her amazing costuming.
Beautiful article. Such a loss. She was my win in 1992. And I nommed her for The Cell and Immortals. SO sad that after Mirron Mirror we won’t be able to see more of her incredible work.
I’ve been waiting for this write-up since the news came. I didn’t even know she was sick. Maybe it’s just me but 73 is too young to die.
I’m in love with (most) things Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Eiko. Oldman. The Score. Sadie Frost. The Cinematography. I have a great deal of respect for Coppola’s last (watchable) film.
Thank you for this article Guy, one of your best! Eiko Ishioka was such a genius designer (costumes and graphic designer as well.) I was so sad to hear of her loss and am so glad that she has created so many beautiful works of art in film and otherwise that will be able to be enjoyed for years to come. She is truly an iconic artist and her work will surely be appreciated even more in the future.
During my research into her work in the past, I was shocked to learn that she was the art director (and some say the one who came up with the idea) behind the infamous Parco commercial where Faye Dunaway eats a hardboiled egg (check it out on Youtube if you haven’t seen it.) She had her hand in a lot of very interesting and unique things and I can’t wait to discover more of her past work.
An amazing talent that will be missed…
Why didn’t they include her in last night’s OSCARS tribute?!?