Report: Eddie Murphy in talks to host the 84th Academy Awards

Brett Ratner appears to be putting his stamp on the 84th Academy Awards. The co-producer’s selection (a job no one really wanted by the way) has been roundly criticized within and outside the Academy, but a report today indicates that he’s nominating his “Tower Heist” star Eddie Murphy to host the most prestigious awards show in the world.
Murphy insiders are saying it’s a done deal, but it appears Academy president Tom Sherak still has to sign off on the selection. The notoriously press shy Murphy hosted the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards, but has never appeared to have any interest in the Oscar gig. In fact, Murphy’s decision to leave the 79th Academy Awards after he was a surprising loser in the best supporting actor race during the first third of the show soured much of the goodwill he’d generated in his “Dreamgirls” turn. Murphy has not had much luck since with the bombs “Meet Dave” and “Imagine That.” The incredibly long delayed “A Thousand Words” is finally being released on Jan. 12. “Heist,” which also features Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick and Casey Affleck is seen as another potential comeback for the former box office champ.
After throwing it out in public and some interest on Ratner’s part, many thought audience favorite Billy Crystal would return to host one more time. Deadline is reporting Crystal would be offered a “marquee” moment during the broadcast, but we’ll believe it when we see it.
While no one doubts that Murphy has the comedic chops to be an intriguing host and he’s have many rooting for him to succeed, he’s hardly known for being self-deprecating, topical or even chummy with his acting peers (usually a requirement or two or the job). But if he does secure the job, it could end up being one of the biggest comebacks in Hollywood history.
Whether or not Murphy is formally offered the position should be determined no earlier than Tuesday.
Eddie Murphy brings the youth in. Right?
He would have about 15 years ago maybe…relative youth?
Personally I think he’s really great and one of my favorite actor, I really enjoyed every movies he’s been in… My idea is that God or some producers are the real reason behind the somewhat bad quality of his latest movies… Having him host the Academy Awards could be a very good idea and would represent some of the bad decisions who are being made by some producers and the attitude of some critics I think… I’ve never seen his stand-up act but if he could do it in character as Axel Foley it would be hilarious…
It doesn’t matter WHO hosts the Oscars as long as they continue to hire Bruce Villanch to write the “jokes”.
This article is kind of a mess. Lots of puffed-up hyperbole (“the most prestigious awards show in the world, one of the biggest comebacks in Hollywood history”), not to mention the sloppy typos (which year did Eddie Murphy host the VMAs again? I guess it doesn’t matter because “he’s have many rooting for him to succeed”). I expect better from you, Ellwood.
And he’s got a superb sense of humor, to boot, judging by his not-at-all-doofy reply to the first comment.
Better writers is the key. Anne Hathaway and James Franco have proven to be funny before hosting the Oscars. I genuinely believe it was bad writing that sunk that ship. Now, if Eddie Murphy is in fact hosting, I agree that this could be one of the biggest comebacks of EVER! His stand-up was golden (no pun intended). He provided quite possibly some of the funniest material I’ve ever witnessed. Of course, he is years removed from that stature but I have faith.
yes Eddie Murphy would rock the house and doing it during the year of having a black president would be a great dream come true,