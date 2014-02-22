Report: Erin Andrews is joining “Dancing with the Stars” as co-host

The Fox Sports host/sideline reporter, who competed on “Dancing” Season 10, will be named as Brooke Burke-Charvet”s replacement, reports The Big Lead. Like Michael Strahan, who also works for Fox Sports and ABC, Andrews is going to keep her job as host of Fox”s college football preview show and NFL sideline reporter.

“The Wire”s” Domenick Lombardozzi will be married to Susan Sarandon”s daughter on Henry Winkler’s comedy

“The Winklers” sitcom pilot has added Lombardozzi as his son-in law and Eva Amurri, who is pregnant with her first child, as his daughter.

Jimmy Kimmel makes pizza for Oprah

“Honestly one of the top 3 pizzas I’ve ever tasted,” Oprah tweeted, accompanied by a photo of her and Kimmel together.



“Scandal” wins big at NAACP image awards

Kerry Washington and TV dad Joe Morton each took home acting trophies.

“Veronica Mars” movie will be available for viewers at home the same day it hits theaters

This is the first time a major studio is releasing a movie in theaters and for online rental or download simultaneously.

Chris Rock visits the “America’s Got Talent” judges’ table

Did he actually guest-judge?