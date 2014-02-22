Report: Erin Andrews is joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host

02.23.14 4 years ago

Report: Erin Andrews is joining “Dancing with the Stars” as co-host
The Fox Sports host/sideline reporter, who competed on “Dancing” Season 10, will be named as Brooke Burke-Charvet”s replacement, reports The Big Lead. Like Michael Strahan, who also works for Fox Sports and ABC, Andrews is going to keep her job as host of Fox”s college football preview show and NFL sideline reporter.

“The Wire”s” Domenick Lombardozzi will be married to Susan Sarandon”s daughter on Henry Winkler’s comedy
“The Winklers” sitcom pilot has added Lombardozzi as his son-in law and Eva Amurri, who is pregnant with her first child, as his daughter.

Jimmy Kimmel makes pizza for Oprah
“Honestly one of the top 3 pizzas I’ve ever tasted,” Oprah tweeted, accompanied by a photo of her and Kimmel together.


“Scandal” wins big at NAACP image awards
Kerry Washington and TV dad Joe Morton each took home acting trophies.

“Veronica Mars” movie will be available for viewers at home the same day it hits theaters
This is the first time a major studio is releasing a movie in theaters and for online rental or download simultaneously.

Chris Rock visits the “America’s Got Talent” judges’ table
Did he actually guest-judge?

Around The Web

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP