Report: “Fargo” wants Nick Offerman, getting Jeffrey Donovan
“Parks and Rec” star Nick Offerman has an offer to join Season 2 of the FX series as a character named Carl, though no negotiations have taken place, according to The Wrap. Meanwhile, The Wrap reports “Burn Notice” alum Jeffrey Donovan is “nearing a deal” to join the cast. He”ll be joined by actress Rachel Keller.

Jimmy Fallon welcomes a 2nd baby daughter
Frances Cole Fallon was born this morning. Like 16-month-old Winnie Rose Fallon, Frances was born via surrogate.

HBO”s “Codes of Conduct” adds Helena Bonham Carter and Rebecca Hall
They”ll co-star in Steve McQueen”s drama about a young black man who enters NYC”s high society.

