Report: FOX may turn ’24’ into a limited series for Kiefer Sutherland

Is FOX looking to Jack Bauer to save the day again?
Well… Maybe?
According to Deadline.com, FOX is considering developing a return to “24” as a limited series, part of the network’s new push toward what used to be called miniseries back in the day.
The report is mighty vague and carefully emphasizes that nobody actually has a deal in place to do anything, but it also says that Howard Gordon has pitched 20th Century Fox and Imagine TV, as well as FOX, on a miniseries plan and that everybody is theoretically excited. Kiefer Sutherland is, in fact, “in talks” for the project, if you happen to buy this.
The eight-season “24” run ended on FOX in 2010. At its peak, “24” was a reliable midseason drama for FOX and contributed to the network’s reshaped identity as a January-to-May powerhouse. The series won the 2006 Emmy for Best Drama Series and also earned Sutherland a Lead Actor Emmy. A year-long hiatus due to the writers’ strike led to the Emmy nominated telefilm “24: Redemption.”
For years, there was incessant talk about a “24” movie, but those discussions and plans appear to have fallen apart for the last time, at least until they’re restarted.
Sutherland’s current FOX drama, “Touch,” is expected to be cancelled.
What do you think? Does this sound desperate? Or would you welcome Jack Bauer back into your home?
I’m hoping it comes back for seven episodes, so they can call it “24/7”
Hail Mary! They should have made the movie first.
HAHAHA! That was cool
The show was ready to end when they ended it (and really two of the last three seasons were mediocre at best). But, now that it’s been a few years, I’d love to see Jack Bauer back in action again (for a period of time sufficiently less than 24 hours).
A miniseries is perfect, because they can just write a self contained plot that focuses on a few narrow problems with out going off the rails trying to stretch it out to 24 episodes (like 2 of the last 3 seasons did).
Jack Bauer already owes us 47 hours, 19 minutes. This would go a long way to him paying us back — [placeitonluckydan.com]
OK, only if:
NO moles
NO breached perimeters
NO woman Jack loves being killed (aka the Little Joe effect)
NO torture porn
Well, there went 90% of the plotline…
But seriously, I’d like to see something a little imaginative, otherwise why bother?
You don’t have to watch it. Personally, I think I’m more excited about the potential return of 24 than any other show I can think of other than The Wire. Most of the other great dramas either ended perfectly (The Sopranos, The Shield, Friday Night Lights and–though I know some people disagree–Battlestar Galactica) or ended so terribly that I don’t want to go back (Lost).
We want 24 back…please.
Bring 24 back…..YES