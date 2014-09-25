Report: HBO has offered Rachel McAdams the female lead in ‘True Detective’ Season 2 — Taylor Kitsch is also expected aboard

09.25.14 4 years ago

Report: HBO has offered Rachel McAdams the female lead in “True Detective” Season 2 – Taylor Kitsch is also expected aboard
Variety reports that McAdams has been the frontrunner for weeks, beating out such actresses as Jessica Biel and Malin Ackerman. Variety also reports that “Taylor Kitsch is also expected to land the role of the fourth lead.”

