Confirmed: Jon Favreau won’t return for ‘Iron Man 3’

Jon Favreau, who’s recently been making making the rounds with his work in progress, the stand-alone sci-fi-in-a-western “Cowboys and Aliens” has informed Marvel Studios/Disney that he won’t be back to direct a third installment of “Iron Man.” Vulture reports that insiders say Favreau has been frustrated with the direction that marvel wanted to go for the film, insisting that it tie in with other Marvel titles such as “Thor” “The Incredible Hulk” and “The Avengers.” The Director told MTV News recently that the production company’s concepts of the film version of the Marvel Universe were not very clear to him, saying “This whole world… I have no idea what it is. I don’t think they do either..”

Still others speculate that Favreau’s growing price tag may have been the cause for the split, and that Disney/Marvel was looking to contain their costs and wouldn’t mind a less expensive director at the helm. Star Robert Downey Jr. Does have Director approval, however, and may complicate things. As of now the project is slated to go ahead no matter who’s directing and hit theaters on May 3rd of 2013, necessitating a shooting start date of early 2012 if not before.

Favreau confirmed this news thought his twitter account (@Jon_Favreau) saying “It’s true, I’m directing Magic Kingdom, not Iron Man 3. I’ve had a great run with Marvel and wish them the best.” Meaning that he’s definitely not breaking up with Disney any time soon, as “Magic Kingdom,” is a Disney movie that takes place in Disneyland.

If I had to speculate, I’d say that the experience of directing “Cowboys and Aliens” with the freedom of having creative and protective powerhouses like Ron Howard and Steven Spielberg may be something Favreau is enjoying enough to not like the idea of returning to a situation with shackles that were already starting to chafe.

“Iron Man 3” flies into theaters one way or another on May 3rd of 2013

Alex Dorn is not Drew McWeeny, but he is on twitter, follow him here: @paco3000



