Confirmed: Jon Favreau won’t return for ‘Iron Man 3’

Jon Favreau, who’s recently been making making the rounds with his work in progress, the stand-alone sci-fi-in-a-western “Cowboys and Aliens” has informed Marvel Studios/Disney that he won’t be back to direct a third installment of “Iron Man.” Vulture reports that insiders say Favreau has been frustrated with the direction that marvel wanted to go for the film, insisting that it tie in with other Marvel titles such as “Thor” “The Incredible Hulk” and “The Avengers.” The Director told MTV News recently that the production company’s concepts of the film version of the Marvel Universe were not very clear to him, saying “This whole world… I have no idea what it is. I don’t think they do either..”
Still others speculate that Favreau’s growing price tag may have been the cause for the split, and that Disney/Marvel was looking to contain their costs and wouldn’t mind a less expensive director at the helm. Star Robert Downey Jr. Does have Director approval, however, and may complicate things. As of now the project is slated to go ahead no matter who’s directing and hit theaters on May 3rd of 2013, necessitating a shooting start date of early 2012 if not before.
Favreau confirmed this news thought his twitter account (@Jon_Favreau) saying “It’s true, I’m directing Magic Kingdom, not Iron Man 3. I’ve had a great run with Marvel and wish them the best.” Meaning that he’s definitely not breaking up with Disney any time soon, as “Magic Kingdom,” is a Disney movie that takes place in Disneyland.
If I had to speculate, I’d say that the experience of directing “Cowboys and Aliens” with the freedom of having creative and protective powerhouses like Ron Howard and Steven Spielberg may be something Favreau is enjoying enough to not like the idea of returning to a situation with shackles that were already starting to chafe.
“Iron Man 3” flies into theaters one way or another on May 3rd of 2013
Alex Dorn is not Drew McWeeny, but he is on twitter, follow him here: @paco3000
1st! lol But seriously. now im not sure how Iron Man 3 is going to be! Jon did such a fantastic job with the other two. im curious to see the results of the next lucky director that will get to work with Mr.Downey. I just know that its going to be hard to top the previous Iron Man movies. *Best of luck Jon! ily!*
I wonder what effect this will have on Robert Downey Jr’s decision to return. He had a pretty good working relationship with Favreau.
Great, now I hope they can get someone talented.
Anyway, this is Marvel’s fault.
They don’t know what to do with the shared universe, and they want things cheap and quick. That’s not the way to do movies.
They’re #~â‚¬cking themselves.
I’m a fan of Favreau, but I don’t resent Marvel for trying to keep things lean. (You don’t want ANY franchise bloating like Batman did the first time)
It’s probably a pretty amiable departure with everyone feeling relieved.
That’s a bummer. Downey and Favs were a great team for those flicks, and I really freakin enjoyed them. Its too bad he won’t get to make his Jedi Iron Man.
I’d be curious to see what David Slade would do with the franchise. Of course, I burned ants with a magnifying glass…last week. So I may not be the target audience.
I don’t feel badly about this at all. Good for Favs! He gave Marvel the starting point that they needed both with fans and financially. He’s a smart man to move on at this stage – the last thing he deserves is to have less creative control on a third film than he had on the first two. If Cowboys and Aliens delivers the goods he’ll be in a position few directors ever get to.
it’s too bad because the first two were really good, but it’s not like Favreau will struggle to get work or there are not other director’s capable of making a good comic book movie. It will be interesting to see who lands the gig now.
I just hope the 3rd one can fulfil the potential of the original film after the somewhat lacklustre sequel.
I believe fans of the Iron Man “universe” and/or fans of the previous two films should be relieved by this news. The next installment is not due out until 2013. Mr. Favreau has bowed out early; therefore there will not be some long dragged out “will he/won’t he” drama that has destroyed many other franchises; Comic Book related or not. This is an intelligent man’s move to make his decision early and and give the studio ample time to find a replacement and not completely destroy a worthwhile franchise. I say KUDOS to both Favreau and Marvel Studios for parting ways at the right time.
Despite the talk about Favreau’s salary and the demands of franchise-building, I wouldn’t mind betting that he is simply bored with the whole thing. I doubt that most of these comic book characters have more than one or one and a half good movies in them, tops. Maybe that’s why they are struggling to put them all together, in the hope that it will be more interesting than the sum of the parts.
A “universe” movie only needs to follow certain rules (reference events that have happened in that universe in the past) and give one or two hints at other tied in films. Yes, to a certain degree that cuts your freedom, but it may also really excite some other folks willing to think in that way. Marvel needs to find directors that are on board for that kind of project, and stay away from Aronofsky types that want to do “stand alone”‘s. It’s always a balance though, and the question will always be “Is the movie any good?”
I think the question we should all be asking ourselves is – Will he be back to play Happy Hogan?!
I hadn’t thought of that, great question. I hope so, Marvel couldn’t draw a better actor for that role.
Blomkamp! Blomkamp! Blomkamp! I will post this everywhere until he gets the job.
This seems right to me. I adored the first movie, and found the second extremely disappointing and missing most of the stuff that made the first one work. Whether that was Marvel’s influence or Favreau’s limitations as a director (or some other factor), having someone new involved might lead to improvement.
let’s not forget the possibility that Mr. Favreau is just plain bored. He made his ideal vision of Iron Man in the first one and probably didn’t even want to make a follow-up