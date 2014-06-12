Report: ‘Justice League,’ ‘Green Lantern/The Flash’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ movies in 2017

2015 will be the year Marvel returns with “The Avengers.” 2016 will be the year “Captain America 3” faces off against “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” If Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have their way, it appears 2017 will be the year moviegoers get three “Justice League” movies.
According to a report from Nikki Finke, Warner Bros. will announce the three new films at Comic-Con 2014 this July. Zack Snyder is already confirmed to be directing “Justice League” which will arrive in May 2017, but now comes word of a solo “Wonder Woman” film starring Gal Gadot as the Amazon Warrior ready for July 2017 and a “Green Lantern/The Flash” team-up film which will debut in time for X-Mas 2017.
Beyond Gadot's participation, there is no word on a screenwriter or a director for “Wonder Woman” yet. Even less is known about “Green Lantern/Flash” which has barely been anything more than fanboy rumor up until now.
Additionally, the studio has set a “Shazam” film for July 2016 and “Sandman” for Christmas of the same year. The former is somewhat surprising since the picture would need to be in active development to make that release date. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been rumored to be playing either Shazam or his nemesis, Black Adam, but exactly who is spearheading the picture remains to be seen. “Sandman,” on the other hand, is being produced by and will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the title role. That project is inspired by Neil Gaiman's classic comic book series which lived on the far fringes of the DC Universe. It's unclear whether the character would really be part of a “Justice League” DC cinematic universe.
Snyder's “Man of Steel” follow up, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which will feature Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gado as Wonder Woman and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor is currently in production for a May 6, 2016 release.
It’s Kyle “Rayner”. Don’t let the interns set up the quizzes.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt clarified that he is only producing SANDMAN as of now, not directing or starring in it.
This won’t end well.
Well, that seems completely underwhelming. Kind of a throw it at the wall and see what sticks approach I guess.
Do you get the impression that there might not be a comprehensive plan here? Maybe it’s just me.
I can`t be the only one that thinks this is kind of awesome. Why do they need to copy Marvel? Big budget Shazam movie? I’m totally in for that.
Really? BvS and then SHAZAM? That’s their big plan? It seems to me that Shazam is the one you want to do when you have established your universe, introduced your main icons and had their $bn grossing team-up movie. I would compare it to Guardians of the Galaxy that way. Also, to not get it very, very wrong, it’s dependent on a really great script.
But hey, he’s a classic character, so maybe I’m wrong. Until I see it officially announced, though, my take is that I don’t really believe this is what’s happening.
If Michael Jordan can play Johnny Storm, then at why can’t Idris Elba play Hal Jordan?
Haha, the Green Lantern is actually named John Stewart, not Jon Stewart. Lol.
Why not Jensen Ackles as Guy Gardner
agreed I think Ackles would make a great green lantern. He even sorta looks like him in the comics.
Matt Bomer or JGL if Kyle Rayner.
Idriss Elba or Chad Boseman if John Stewart.
Gabriel Macht if Guy Gardner.
Jensen Ackles if Hal Jordan.
Everyone will hate this but Will Smith as a funny Jon Stewart. When JLA comes everyone will be serious besides Flash. And if Lantern and Flash are funny then it will be a great movie. I wouldn’t mind any actor he just has to have chemistry with the Flash.