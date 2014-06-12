Report: ‘Justice League,’ ‘Green Lantern/The Flash’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ movies in 2017

2015 will be the year Marvel returns with “The Avengers.” 2016 will be the year “Captain America 3” faces off against “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” If Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have their way, it appears 2017 will be the year moviegoers get three “Justice League” movies.

According to a report from Nikki Finke, Warner Bros. will announce the three new films at Comic-Con 2014 this July. Zack Snyder is already confirmed to be directing “Justice League” which will arrive in May 2017, but now comes word of a solo “Wonder Woman” film starring Gal Gadot as the Amazon Warrior ready for July 2017 and a “Green Lantern/The Flash” team-up film which will debut in time for X-Mas 2017.

Beyond Gadot's participation, there is no word on a screenwriter or a director for “Wonder Woman” yet. Even less is known about “Green Lantern/Flash” which has barely been anything more than fanboy rumor up until now.

Additionally, the studio has set a “Shazam” film for July 2016 and “Sandman” for Christmas of the same year. The former is somewhat surprising since the picture would need to be in active development to make that release date. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been rumored to be playing either Shazam or his nemesis, Black Adam, but exactly who is spearheading the picture remains to be seen. “Sandman,” on the other hand, is being produced by and will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the title role. That project is inspired by Neil Gaiman's classic comic book series which lived on the far fringes of the DC Universe. It's unclear whether the character would really be part of a “Justice League” DC cinematic universe.

Snyder's “Man of Steel” follow up, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” which will feature Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gado as Wonder Woman and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor is currently in production for a May 6, 2016 release.