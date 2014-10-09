Report: Katy Perry to play Super Bowl halftime
On Saturday, Perry said on ESPN”s “College Gameday” she would be “honored” to perform the halftime show, but “I”m not the kind of girl that would pay to play the Super Bowl.” Page Six tonight is reporting, based on a source, that “a deal is being hammered out for Katy to play the Super Bowl,” but there are no details if the NFL will go ahead with its plan to have artists pay to play. UPDATE: Billboard and Variety confirm that Katy Perry will indeed be the next Super Bowl halftime performer.
