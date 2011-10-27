Report: Madonna’s named her new single, and is taking it to Super Bowl XLVI

It’s not just opposing football teams that will be sporting their own cheerleaders at the Super Bowl in February. Fan site Madonnarama is reporting that its namesake Madonna will be crashing the stage at Super Bowl XLVI at half-time, and is taking her new single — and her own crew of cheerleaders — with her.

According to the site, Madge will be performing what is being dubbed her new album’s single: “Give Me All Your Love,” helmed by French DJ and producer Martin Solveig.



Furthermore: “The performance is supposed to include some heavy choreography with major cheerleading action!” the site enthuses. “The cheerleaders are about to tumble, dance, jump and stunt while cheering some ‘M-A-D-O-N-N-A’ in the stadium while she sings her new song.”

The Material Girl is set to perform the new song as well as four of her better-known hits during her half-time show. Super Bowl XLVI is slated for Feb. 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, home of the Colts.

It was earlier this month that rumors about Madonna’s appearance began to swell. A representative from Madonna’s camp have yet to comment, at press time. The NFL had no comment.

The Black Eyed Peas performed at the Super Bowl XLV half-time show earlier this year.