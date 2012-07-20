Report: Mariah Carey circles ‘American Idol’ judging deal

07.20.12 6 years ago 3 Comments
“American Idol” may be close to filling one of its judging vacancies with one of the top-selling recording artists of all-time.
According to Deadline.com, Mariah Carey is close to a deal to join “American Idol” as a judge. Now the big question remains: Who will she be joining?
Steven Tyler officially left “American Idol” last week after two years of leering at teenage contestants and confusing recappers. One day later, Jennifer Lopez seemed to tell Ryan Seacrest that she was leaving “Idol” as well, but FOX has refused to confirm her departure. And rumors have also continued to swirl regarding Randy Jackson, last of the original “Idol” judges, but nothing close to official has been revealed on that front.
Per the Deadline report, Carey would make a whopping $17 million for the 12th season of “Idol,” topping the salary pocketed by Lopez last season. 
Carey is no stranger to the “Idol” world, serving as a mentor and guest in the past. Former “Idol” centerpiece Simon Cowell wooed Carey to serve as a guest mentor on “The X Factor” as well, but she was unable to help Cowell cull the girls due to Hurricane Irene.
FOX will be meeting with reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills next week and, as always, executives can assume that they will face more than a few “American Idol” judging questions.

