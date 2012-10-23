Report: Mark Wahlberg may star in ‘Transformers 4’

Mark Wahlberg’s stellar year (at least career-wise) may have just gotten even better.

After scoring back-to-back hits with the action-thriller “Contraband” and Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted,” the Oscar-nominated actor has entered early talks with Michael Bay to take on the lead role in “Transformers 4,” according to Twitch.

If the rumor proves accurate, the conversations likely stemmed from the pair’s recent collaboration on Bay’s forthcoming “Pain & Gain,” a bodybuilding action-comedy in which Wahlberg stars opposite Dwayne Johnson, Ed Harris, Rob Corddry and Anthony Mackie.

The Ehren Kruger-scripted fourth installment in the durable sci-fi/action franchise will allegedly center on an adult male (Wahlberg, potentially) and his “teenage child,” with the latter eventually replacing his/her father as the central protagonist in subsequent installments.

“Pain & Gain” reportedly stemmed from a trade-off between Bay and Paramount in which the director agreed to helm the next “Transformers” sequel in exchange for the studio bankrolling the $20 million bodybuilder flick, a pet project of his for years. That film is slated to hit screens in April.

Do you think Wahlberg would make a good antagonist in the next “Transformers” movie? Sound off below.