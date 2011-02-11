Report: Michael Rosenbaum will return for ‘Smallville’ finale

Bucking reports from earlier in the week that he was remaining steadfast in his refusal, Michael Rosenbaum has reportedly signed on to make his triumphant return to “Smallville.”

According to TVLine.com , Rosenbaum has reached a deal to bring Lex Luthor back for the May 13 two-hour series finale of “Smallville.”

“I’m delighted to return for the series finale,” Rosenbaum tells TVLine. “I”m simply doing it for all of the fans out there who made ‘Smallville’ the great success it is. I appreciate all of their passion, their relentlessness, and even their threats. Ha ha.”

Those fans had, indeed, been concerned about how the long-running CW drama planned on wrapping up its exhaustive Superman origin story without a return from Lex Luthor, last seen in the Season 7 finale back in 2008. But for all of the inevitability of Rosenbaum’s seemly preordained return, as recently as this week, EW.com was reporting that the actor had rebuffed multiple offers in favor of concentrating on a career that includes several writing projects, as well as a recurring role on FOX’s April comedy “Breaking In.”

Instead, Rosenbaum will join a “Smallville” reunion brigade that has included or will include John Schneider, Annette O’Toole, John Glover, Laura Vandervoort and Callum Blue.