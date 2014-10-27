NBC is giving Neil Patrick Harris a variety show

NBC is giving Neil Patrick Harris his own variety show

The future Oscar host is expected to host the American version of the British hit variety show “Saturday Night Takeaway,” which will ditch the name and the Saturday night airing, according to Vulture. Harris is expected to host the variety show from NYC, and NBC has given it a 10-episode commitment.

“Boardwalk Empire” ends up from last season

About 2.3 million watched the Season 5 series finale.

“The Bachelor” is getting a Rose Parade float

The New Year”s Day float will feature host Chris Harrison and “Bachelor” Chris Soules.

“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”s” reality TV production crew wraps it up

The TLC crew showed up to remove its lights from the Mama June house.

Larry King spent an hour on a Twitter “overshare” rant

He tweeted everything from “I really admire firefighters” to “Can you hum rap music?”

“Marry Me” to feature a zombie “I Love Lucy”

Annie and Jake transform into zombie Lucy and Ricky on Tuesday”s episode.

“The Flash” premiere sets a record as CW”s most-watched telecast, thanks to DVR users

About 6.83 million watched the Oct. 7 premiere.