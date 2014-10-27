NBC is giving Neil Patrick Harris a variety show

#The Flash #Boardwalk Empire
10.27.14 4 years ago

NBC is giving Neil Patrick Harris his own variety show
The future Oscar host is expected to host the American version of the British hit variety show “Saturday Night Takeaway,” which will ditch the name and the Saturday night airing, according to Vulture. Harris is expected to host the variety show from NYC, and NBC has given it a 10-episode commitment.

“Boardwalk Empire” ends up from last season
About 2.3 million watched the Season 5 series finale.

“The Bachelor” is getting a Rose Parade float
The New Year”s Day float will feature host Chris Harrison and “Bachelor” Chris Soules.

Click Read Full Post For More

“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”s” reality TV production crew wraps it up
The TLC crew showed up to remove its lights from the Mama June house.

Larry King spent an hour on a Twitter “overshare” rant
He tweeted everything from “I really admire firefighters” to “Can you hum rap music?”

“Marry Me” to feature a zombie “I Love Lucy”
Annie and Jake transform into zombie Lucy and Ricky on Tuesday”s episode.

“The Flash” premiere sets a record as CW”s most-watched telecast, thanks to DVR users
About 6.83 million watched the Oct. 7 premiere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Flash#Boardwalk Empire
TAGSBOARDWALK EMPIRENEIL PATRICK HARRISTHE BACHELORThe Flash

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP