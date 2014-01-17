Report: Neil Young records covers album with Jack White

#Jack White
01.17.14 5 years ago

Has Neil Young completed an album of covers, produced by Jack White? So says Days of the Crazy website. And the idea isn”t that farfetched.

Young was spotted in Nashville recording a few covers for Record Store Day, including Bert Jansch”s “Needle of Death” and Loretta Lynn”s “Coal Miner”s Daughter” (Of course, White also produced Lynn’s “Van Lear Rose”). Young is also on “Willie Nelson & Friend At Third Man Records,” which came out last year.

The blog cites a source associated with the project, who confirmed that the pair have recorded the full album and it will likely come out through Third Man, and, possibly, Young”s label, Warner Bros.

Days of the Crazy mentions a Neil Young-devoted website, Thrasher”s Wheat, which also confirmed the news of the 12-track set with no originals.

We”re reached out to both Young and White”s reps for confirmation and have not heard back.

 

