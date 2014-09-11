Report: “Sharknado 3” eyeing Washington, D.C.

The 3rd installment of the Syfy movie franchise could involve the White House, the Capitol Hill and the Washington Monument.

“Shark Tank” is getting a spinoff: “Beyond the Tank”

The spinoff, which is close to being finalized, would track the next stage of the “Shark Tank” start-ups.

HBO not moving forward with Ryan Murphy”s racy sex-and-relationship drama “Open”

The sexy project had an all-star cast including Scott Speedman, Anna Torv, Wes Bentley, Michelle Monaghan and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Click Read Full Post For More

CBS” 1st “Thursday Night Football” pregame show was dominated by discussion of domestic violence

Not only did “CBS Evening News” anchor Scott Pelley give the latest on the Ray Rice controversy, but “NFL Today” anchor James Brown gave an impassioned plea against domestic violence. PLUS: “CBS found itself in a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don”t position.”

Bravo delaying “Shahs of Sunset”s” 4th season amid a strike by the show's crew

“Bravo has decided to push the premiere date for 'Shahs of Sunset' to a later date,” the network said in a statement. “The new airdate has yet to be determined.”

Shonda Rhimes” next ABC project: An LAPD cop drama

“Protect & Survive” is an “ensemble drama centers on the last LAPD precinct fighting to hang on in Los Angeles after a massive disaster changed life as we know it,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Pratt reveals his 1st (long-haired, bare-chested) head shot

“The name's Douchemaster McChest.”