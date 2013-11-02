Report: ‘Star Trek 3’ may be directed by ‘Attack the Block’s’ Joe Cornish

“Star Trek 3” may finally be ready to be aboard a new director.

Paramount and Skydance Productions are reportedly honing in on Joe Cornish — who helmed the low-budget sci-fi hit “Attack The Block” in 2011 — to take over the directors chair from J.J. Abrams, according to Deadline. The latter jumped ship in order to direct the next film in the “Star Wars” franchise, but will still serve as a producer on “Star Trek 3.”

“Block” was Cornish’s feature debut and centered on a cadre of young Brits who heroically fight off alien invaders in their down-trodden London neighborhood.

Although it was only a fraction of the budget “Star Trek 3” will likely have, “Block” showed that Cornish can handle a large group of likable characters in a setting that’s fantastic without sacrificing realism.

Cornish was among the many rumored names to be up for the gig. Several other rumors have includes “Rise of the Planet of the Apes'” Rupert Wyatt, “Shaun of the Dead” director Edgar Wright, and even Abrams himself.

He has worked with Pegg several times before; he co-wrote “The Adventures of Tintin” and Wright’s upcoming Marvel movie “Ant-Man.”

Paramount is planning to go into production on “Star Trek 3” in the summer of 2014, presumably for a 2015 release. No plot details have yet been revealed.

Do you think Joe Cornish is a good choice to take over the “Star Trek” franchise?