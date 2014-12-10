Report: Stephen Colbert to launch his CBS “Late Show” in late summer

With David Letterman exiting on May 20, the LA Times reports that Colbert may not take over “The Late Show” until late August or early September. The hiatus will be used to hire new staff. And according to The Times, “a new set will be built in the Ed Sullivan Theater, which will also be refurbished and receive some technical upgrades. CBS will want to mount some test shows with Colbert in front of an audience before the launch.” It”s worth noting that Letterman started his “Late Show” on Aug. 30, 1993 after a summer hiatus following his exit from NBC”s “Late Night.”

Amy Schumer will host the 2015 MTV Movie Awards

The 24th annual event will air April 12 live from L.A.'s Nokia Theatre.

Joel McHale asked Sony for a discount on a TV set after NBC canceled “Community,” hacked Sony e-mail reveals

Hackers released McHale”s May e-mail asking for a discount on the $8,000 65” Sony X950B 4K Ultra HD.

“Top Model” booted for escort past sues CW and Tyra Banks for $3 million

Cycle 17 contestant Angelea Preston is claiming breach of contract in her lawsuit, which also accuses Banks and CW of inflicting emotional distress.

Jimmy Fallon”s “Tonight Show” is a cross between a game show and a talk show

“'The Tonight Show' now is what used to be called a variety show,” says Stephen Marche, “but no one will call it that because the term is so long out of date. In his pursuit of something new, Fallon has drifted back into the distant past of the history of entertainment. It's an idea that's as obvious as it is brilliant. Why didn't anybody think of this before?”

Is it harder for TV shows these days to tackle tough issues?

Shows like “Mom,” which has covered everything from alcoholism to cancer, may be the exception as more shows lean toward viewer-pleasing storylines. “SVU” boss Neal Baer thinks the explosion of programming is to blame, as it makes networks more unwilling to create challenging programming. “Everyone is a bit contro­versy-averse,” he says. “The democratization of television, in which people can give instantaneous feedback, has perhaps watered down the content.”

Recalling 2014″s worst TV moments

From “I Wanna Marry Harry” to “Adele Dazeem.” Plus: “12 TV shows we gave up on in 2014.”

A man has 203 “Simpsons” characters tattooed on his back

Australian prison guard Michael Baxter hopes to set the world record for having “the most cartoon characters tattooed on his body.”

Snooki is selling her wares on Etsy

The former “Jersey Shore” star is selling handmade items on Nicole”s Craft Room.

Alec Baldwin crashes a “Knots Landing” reunion

The former star of the nighttime soap appeared via Skype on Hallmark Channel”s “Knots Landing” reunion on “Home & Family,” which airs Thursday.

Kevin Nealon: I”m one of the few people still alive from “SNL”s” legendary Chippendales sketch

In recalling to Howard Stern his relationship with Jan Hooks, Nealon noted that the 1990 sketch featured Hooks, Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley, who are all now dead.

James Corden admits to being worried about accepting “The Late Late Show” job

“I was going back and forth about whether this was the right thing for my family and me,” he says, adding that he was worried that it might hurt his entertainment career. PLUS: Corden sought advice from David Beckham on raising British kids in L.A.

How “The Andy Griffith Show” became great

Griffith”s classic sitcom had to go through growing pains when it debuted in 1960.

Here”s Eric and Cory reunited on “Girl Meets World”

The Matthews brothers are back together.

Zooey Deschanel sued for allegedly overworking a horse

The “New Girl” star leased a horse last year for $13,000 and brought it back “injured and unusable,” according to the lawsuit.

“Sabrina, the Teenage Witch”s” boyfriend is now a musician

Nate Richert released his first solo album in 2012.

“Downton Abbey” cast fist-bumps in celebration of SAG nominations

The cast has been nominated for best drama ensemble. PLUS: See pics from “Downton”s” Christmas special.

Watch the trailer for Zendaya”s Disney Channel show “K.C. Undercover”

The spy comedy debuts Jan. 18.