Report: ‘The Avengers’ raking in over $70 million overseas

04.28.12 6 years ago 16 Comments

The whole world loves “The Avengers.”

While the Marvel superhero film, directed by Joss Whedon, doesn’t open in the U.S for another week, audiences in 41 countries are already enjoying the adventures of the super team.

Unsurprisingly, “The Avengers” is breaking records left and right, and is racking up an estimated $73.1 million at the international box office in just its first 3 days.
 
Among the territories where it’s playing, it picked up $11.1 million in Australia,  $9.4 million in the U.K., $6.8 million in France, $4.5M in Korea, and $1.7 million in Hong Kong, according to Deadline.

It has yet to open in such key overseas markets as Russia, China and Japan, so expect it to pull in a lot more rubles, yuan and yen over the next few weeks.  

Meanwhile, pre-sales in the U.S. are through the roof. “The Avengers” made up for more than 60% of all pre-sold movie tickets online this week. It’s pre-sold more tickets than all the other Marvel films combined.

“The Avengers,” of course, features Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in a fight to save the world from Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien collaborators. 

Have you seen “The Avengers” yet? 

