Report: ‘The Avengers’ raking in over $70 million overseas

The whole world loves “The Avengers.”
While the Marvel superhero film, directed by Joss Whedon, doesn’t open in the U.S for another week, audiences in 41 countries are already enjoying the adventures of the super team.
Unsurprisingly, “The Avengers” is breaking records left and right, and is racking up an estimated $73.1 million at the international box office in just its first 3 days.
Among the territories where it’s playing, it picked up $11.1 million in Australia, $9.4 million in the U.K., $6.8 million in France, $4.5M in Korea, and $1.7 million in Hong Kong, according to Deadline.
It has yet to open in such key overseas markets as Russia, China and Japan, so expect it to pull in a lot more rubles, yuan and yen over the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, pre-sales in the U.S. are through the roof. “The Avengers” made up for more than 60% of all pre-sold movie tickets online this week. It’s pre-sold more tickets than all the other Marvel films combined.
“The Avengers,” of course, features Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in a fight to save the world from Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his alien collaborators.
Have you seen “The Avengers” yet?
Don’t get too excited. It doesn’t live up to the hype.
(there are lots of good, funny moments though)
Nonsense. I saw it yesterday and it’s spectacular.
I disagree.
I saw it today, and loved it. Great action scenes, and very funny.
U can get excited… It’ll live up to your expectation… Even it’ll exceed your expectation…
It’s fun-filled… It’s one of the greatest movies ever… So get ready for a TREAT….!!!!!
Yes, I thought it was great too.
It is in no way one of the greatest movies ever. It’s fun, but it has so many problems.
Jonnybon – I’d love to hear what you believe the problems to be (I’m not saying it’s faultless, and it certainly isn’t one of the greatest films of all time, but it’s very bloody good).
The action and plot are both generic and unimaginative, it sags heavily in the middle, it’s visually unappealing and the score is particularly bland. For me, it all just lacked any real edge. I didn’t care about any of it. But I did laugh a fair bit. I think it works better as a comedy than anything else. I may enjoy a second viewing more, without the 3D and high expectations. It’s definitely enjoyable, but it could have been so much more.
Got to see the first fan screening in LA on the 14th. This film is the closest thing to perfection you can get! Truly worth every bit of hype it has received. Plan on this movie continuing to be a beast at the box office.
fan or not you must see this film.
Fan or not you must see this film. It’s a feast for your eyes.
Loved it. Best of the Marvel movies.
It’s a lot of fun. The dialogue is sharp and witty, there are a bunch of great moments, the ensemble cast was utilized well and the the final action sequence was surprisingly cohesive and dynamic. I agree that the score was a bit lackluster and there really isn’t anything particularly original or inspiring about the plot- but I think Whedon was just aiming to entertain and service all of the characters, rather than create anything particularly novel, which he succeeded at in spades.
I enjoyed it a lot, and this is despite sitting near some of the worst, most infuriating, cinema patrons I have ever had the displeasure of experiencing.
Doesnt need to be seen in 3D so dont waste your money on that.
It is a better film than I expected , the hype has been building up for this for years now with the end of credits sequences so if you keep it in check you will simply enjoy it more.
Was disappointed originally about Edward Norton not coming back but Mark Ruffalo steps up to the plate and owns it, very easily the best character and actor in this film.
Some serious laugh out loud moments most of which involve the hulk, will catch another screening this week.
Nice to see a Angel actor appear at the end.