Report: The CW bumps ‘Wonder Woman’ reboot

With the success of “Arrow,” The CW’s gestating “Wonder Woman” reboot seemed like a safe bet, but it appears the network is holding off on its “Amazon” pilot.
According to Deadline.com, The CW has ordered eight pilots this spring and “Amazon” is not among them. Instead, the network will continue to develop the Allan Heinberg-scripted DC Comics adaptation for a possible future order.
The eight CW pilots include the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals,” which will air as a planted pilot this spring. The group also includes “The Selection,” which was redeveloped and will be reshot after being rejected last May.
Even before the network had a finished script for “Amazon,” the network began investigating casting options. It’s unclear whether the decision to push “Amazon” was caused by casting difficulties or script uncertainty.
Asked about how the success of “Arrow” would impact “Amazon” and future DC properties, CW President Mark Pedowitz told the Television Critics Association press tour, “[W]hen you have Greg Berlanti and Mark Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg as your showrunners, that”s a lot to do with that success. We hope Allen Heinberg will have the same success with what ‘Amazon’ will be. But it does help, you know, in terms of that. In terms of other DC characters, we will explore other DC characters, but we also do a lot of exploration, a lot of other material with a lot of other great producers.”
When will people stop trying to produce Wonder Woman shows? Clearly they’re not working.
They need to ditch the Wonder Woman TV show. She can become an iconic on television but more importantly a movie icon. There are three keys to success…for a movie:
1) The movie should not be too expensive. The model to follow is the Underworld series which was made for about $75 million each movie. But brought in about $160 million worldwide. While a Wonder Woman movie would almost certainly top that, people should not expect a multi-billion dollar franchise.
2) The movie should be grounded in reality (even if it means changing her origin story) to move away from the Greek mythology angle. They might allude to it but it should be in the on the back burner.
3) Finally they should find a villain that would take Wonder Woman to task. Someone as strong or stronger who presents a challenge so formidable it would create a good deal of tension. The problem is that no one from her rogues gallery really presents that challenge. Therefore one should be invented…a sort of Bane to Wonder Woman’s Batman.