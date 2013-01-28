Report: The CW bumps ‘Wonder Woman’ reboot

With the success of “Arrow,” The CW’s gestating “Wonder Woman” reboot seemed like a safe bet, but it appears the network is holding off on its “Amazon” pilot.

According to Deadline.com , The CW has ordered eight pilots this spring and “Amazon” is not among them. Instead, the network will continue to develop the Allan Heinberg-scripted DC Comics adaptation for a possible future order.

The eight CW pilots include the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals,” which will air as a planted pilot this spring. The group also includes “The Selection,” which was redeveloped and will be reshot after being rejected last May.

Even before the network had a finished script for “Amazon,” the network began investigating casting options. It’s unclear whether the decision to push “Amazon” was caused by casting difficulties or script uncertainty.

Asked about how the success of “Arrow” would impact “Amazon” and future DC properties, CW President Mark Pedowitz told the Television Critics Association press tour, “[W]hen you have Greg Berlanti and Mark Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg as your showrunners, that”s a lot to do with that success. We hope Allen Heinberg will have the same success with what ‘Amazon’ will be. But it does help, you know, in terms of that. In terms of other DC characters, we will explore other DC characters, but we also do a lot of exploration, a lot of other material with a lot of other great producers.”