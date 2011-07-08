Report: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ teaser trailer arriving with ‘Harry Potter’

07.08.11 7 years ago

Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” is already one of the most anticipated releases for 2012, but a little more than a year before it hits theaters a teaser trailer may already be in the works.

According to Superhero Hype, a one minute and 33 seconds teaser for “Rises” will be in the can with many 2D and IMAX 3D screenings of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2.”  HitFix reached out to Warner Bros. for confirmation, but the studio won’t even comment on the story.  Take that as what you will.

Additionally, and much more likely, word is the first trailer for “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” and a new “Happy Feet Two” preview should be in front of most “Deathly Hallows” prints.

“Dark Knight Rises” is the third installment in Nolan’s critically acclaimed and award-winning Batman series.  The cast includes Christian Bale, Michael Cane, Gary Oldman, Marion Cotillard, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hardy and Anne Hathaway among others.  It opens in theaters July 20, 2012.

Look for more updates on this story as they become available on HitFix.

