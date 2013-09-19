Report: Saoirse Ronan up for role in J.J. Abram’s ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

(CBR) Time to add another name to the “Star Wars” rumor mill, as Latino Review contends “Hanna” and “The Host” star Saoirse Ronan is up for a role in “Episode VII”.

The site reports that Ronan recently tested for an unknown role in the J.J. Abrams film. There are multiple female characters in the film, based on cast breakdowns, so it”s unclear which part Ronan would be pursuing. We”re firmly in the rumor stage, and it”s entirely possible Ronan”s casting won”t pan out – keep her supposed connection to “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” in mind here – so consider this nothing more than an admittedly intriguing “we”ll see.”

In related news, the Latino Review gang are debunking Benedict Cumberbatch”s own debunking, saying the actor is very much involved in “all three” of the new “Star Wars” films. “I don”t care if he denies it till opening day,” the report states. “Technically, his part in “Episode VII” is very small but the role is much bigger in “Episode VIII” and “Episode IX”.”