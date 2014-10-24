Report: TLC cancels “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” because Mama June is allegedly dating a child molester

Mama June denied the allegation on Facebook, writing “It isn”t true i promise.” But according to TMZ, TLC didn”t believe her and is canceling the hit reality show because the cable network feels she is putting her children at risk. The cancelation means TLC won”t air the already-shot new season. UPDATE: TLC confirms the cancelation, saying in a statement: “TLC has cancelled the series ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” and ended all activities around the series, effective immediately. Supporting the health and welfare of these remarkable children is our only priority. TLC is faithfully committed to the children”s ongoing comfort and well-being,”

Taylor Swift reunites with the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” music booker who booted her from the show when she was 14

Swift visited Kimmel”s music booker as a teenager with her mom, but Kimmel”s booker felt she was too young. So Kimmel last night had him thrown out of his building.

“Game of Thrones” received 86,000 applications for extras in Spain

The HBO series needs 600 extras for a key battle scene.

Kat Von D attacks news crews after her tattoo shop was destroyed by fire

The former “LA Ink” star told news crews filming the incident, “You guys want a f***ing interview, seriously? You guys, come on. Have some f***ing respect. Seriously, do you feel better about yourself? Oh yeah, get the lens, you f***ing idiot.”